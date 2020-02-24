Klopp: Liverpool “forced” comeback out of sloppy day versus West Ham

Liverpool collected another win on Monday, their 21st-consecutive home win in Premier League play.

It was anything but straight-forward, but the Reds came back to win 3-2 against West Ham at Anfield to move 22 points clear of the chasing pack.

The Reds will win their first PL title since 1990, but they won’t be writing ballads about this one; West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski had a bad day that included a pitiful howler to allow Liverpool an equalizer.

That doesn’t matter, though. Just ask Jurgen Klopp.

“There are so many things I could say that we could’ve done better,” Klopp said on NBCSN after the win. “It’s all true and 100 percent right, but to win this number of games which the boys have won now, you cannot be brilliant all the time. Then something would be really wrong.”

Klopp said Liverpool did a poor job with second balls, particularly off goal kicks.

He also said the Reds panicked a little bit at times during an odd first half which featured plenty of twists and turns.

“We lost a little bit of patience in the first half in the things we did offensively,” he said. “They scored the second goal and I have to watch it back how it happened. We were forced to stay calm and do the right stuff. The goals we scored were kind of strange and the best goal we scored didn’t count. You have to squeeze it. You have to force it. We got the three points and it’s so special it’s unbelievable.”

Klopp was then asked where his side developed its mentality.

He credits the drab but glorious 2-1 win over Spurs in June.

“The Champions League Final helped a lot. It was the worst final I ever played with a team, but the first we won. We were better with Dortmund against Bayern. We were better for Liverpool against Sevilla and Madrid, but against Tottenham we won because we learned in that season that we have to do the right things again and again and defend with all we have and there will be moments.”

The Reds next league tests are Watford away and Bournemouth at home, though both matches come before cup tilts with Chelsea and Atletico Madrid. An unbeaten league season continues to live on the season’s menu.

