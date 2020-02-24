More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Preview: Liverpool v. West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 24, 2020, 8:59 AM EST
Leave a comment
  • A win for Liverpool sees them equal Man City’s all-time record of winning 18 top-flight games in a row
  • Liverpool unbeaten in 43 PL games
  • West Ham have lost a league-high 19 points from winning positions

Liverpool v. West Ham takes center stage at Anfield on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Reds aim to reclaim their 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

Jurgen Klopp‘s side remain unbeaten this season and with five more wins needed to guarantee the Premier League title, the finishing line is in sight. As for David Moyes and the Hammers, they are scrapping for their lives at the other end of the table and their daunting run of fixtures makes them one of the favorites for relegation.

In team news Liverpool are without captain Jordan Henderson who has suffered a hamstring injury and will be out for the next three weeks.

West Ham are without the injured Ryan Fredericks who suffered a shoulder injury in the 2-0 defeat at Man City on Wednesday.

Projected lineups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

West Ham: Fabianski; Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell; Snodgrass, Rice, Noble, Soucek; Masuaku; Antonio

What they’re saying

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s UCL defeat at Atletico Madrid: “I could not fault for a second the attitude and application of the team in Madrid last Tuesday. The intensity of our performance was really pleasing and I told that to the boys. There was nothing from last week that should set us back. We should look at it the other way. An opportunity to immediately strike back. We have a talented opponent coming to our home and they want to leave with the win. This is enough motivation. I will be happy if we take this approach into the match tonight. We’ll need to be at our very best – we know that.”

David Moyes on West Ham’s relegation scrap: “In the main many of the supporters I have spoken to have been very supportive and really understanding. We went there [Man City] hoping to get something from the game. We’ve tried other formations and other players that haven’t worked either. We’re trying to find situations and look for situations that will help us. I’ve never classed staying up at any club a success and I never will. And certainly not a club the size in West Ham. I have a job to do, we have a job to do to stay up, unfortunately.”

Predictions

Well, there is only one outcome here. Liverpool are going to win and West Ham are going to try their best to keep the score down. This may be tighter than we all think and West Ham did draw with Liverpool at home last season. That said, David Moyes knows the pressure is off in this one, even with West Ham in 18th place and in the relegation zone. They will be focusing the game at home against Southampton next week and will sit back and play a 5-4-1 and try to use Michail Antonio‘s pace on the break. Liverpool will have too much for them to handle. 3-0 win for Klopp’s boys.

Antonio Rudiger: Racism won

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 24, 2020, 8:09 AM EST
Leave a comment

Antonio Rudiger has said that “racism won” after nobody was charged for allegedly racially abusing the Chelsea defender in their game at Tottenham in December.

Rudiger complained to the match officials during Chelsea’s win at Spurs in December that he had been racially abused as he was involved in an incident which saw Heung-Min Son get sent off.

After a lengthy investigation by both Tottenham and the Metropolitan police, nobody was charged.

Rudiger was roundly booed by Spurs fans in the away end at Stamford Bridge every time he touched the ball in Chelsea’s 2-1 win against Tottenham on Saturday and this is what he had to say about the treatment he received from the Tottenham supporters.

“It’s sad,” Rudiger said. “I don’t know why they would. Maybe it’s because I voiced about the racism. If you boo me because of that then you are poor people. I am sorry. This is a sign that we have a very big problem. At the end of the day I am alone in this case because I am the one who has to swallow this. With the win it makes me feel a bit like, yes OK, but it makes me feel like it will always be like this. For me, in this case, racism won.”

The German international defender was not interested in criticizing the investigation but asked for more help from supporters in identifying acts of racism inside stadiums.

In the same game Chelsea’s fans complained about an individual who racially abused Son and he has since been chargd.

“I’m very careful with this,” Rudiger said. “I’m not in the investigations. I’m not a police officer. I just hope always people do their job right. But nothing happened and, to be honest, it was not a surprise. They always get away with it. Not always, sometimes they get punished but mostly they get away with it. The support from my club was there. Also players and everything. For me this was not enough. These people need to be punished. They need educating. We all, even you, failed in this. If people are really honest we have so many people coming into the stadium and in that game when it happened against me, Chelsea fans got arrested. And why? Because Chelsea fans reported the fan who abused Son. On the other side, nothing happened. It’s the people who were around. That’s why I say if we don’t stand up racism won.”

Rudiger then also went on to explain how he will try his hardest to keep speaking out about injustices as the birth of his son Djamal last week means he will try and create a better world, one free of any form of discrimination.

“I will always stand up. It’s not only about myself. It can be homophobic or something like that. It’s about standing up for people. If it happens at football it is also happening outside and outside my son is going to be growing up. I will do my best to make sure my son is not stupid like other people. Sorry for this word. I don’t have any other words for this,” Rudiger added.

Mexicans Abroad

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellFeb 23, 2020, 11:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

As MLS-based players finish up their preseason, a hand full of El Tri players in Europe continue to make a big impact.

Raul Jimenez scored again for Wolves, his 12th of the Premier League season, leaving him just one goal shy of his record set last year. Last year it took him 38 games to score 13 goals. So far, he’s scored 12 goals in 27 games. Elsewhere, Andres Guardado was back for Betis, Jesus “Tecatito” Corona continues to start for Porto, and Nestor Araujo put in another terrific performance for Celta Vigo.

Meanwhile, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Carlos Vela, Rodolfo Pizarro, and Alan Pulido all one week away from the start of the MLS season.

Here is a list of several other Mexico national team affiliates making a name for themselves (or not) outside of Mexico this weekend.

Premier League

Raul Jimenez, Wolverhampton Wanderers —  Jimenez started, played 72 minutes, and scored the final goal in a 3-0 rout of Norwich City. He also picked up a first half yellow card.

La Liga

Hector Herrera, Atletico Madrid —  Herrera was not in the squad for the second straight week as Atletico Madrid defeated Villarreal, 3-1.

Andres Guardado, Real Betis —  Guardado started and played 87 minutes in Betis’ wild 3-3 draw with Mallorca.

Diego Lainez, Real Betis — The 19-year-old is out after undergoing appendicitis surgery.

Nestor Araujo, Celta Vigo — Araujo secured another huge result for his club as ten-man Celta Vigo beat Mexican coach Javier Aguirre and Leganes. With the win and Araujo’s 90-minute performance, Celta is now out of the relegation zone.

Serie A

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, Napoli —  Lozano, Napoli’s most expensive player in team history, made the bench but did not see action in Napoli’s 2-1 win over Brescia. The 24-year-old and the Italian manager seem to be on different pages, and the situation doesn’t appear to be getting better with time. It might be time to panic for Lozano’s development in Italy.

Primeira Liga

Jesus “Tecatito” Corona, FC Porto — Tecatito started and played the full 90 minutes in Porto’s 1-0 win over Portimonense on Sunday.

Eredivisie

Erick Gutierrez, PSV Eindhoven —  Gutierrez entered the match in the first half after teammate Jorrit Hendrix was injured. Gutierrez finished with 56 minutes in PSV’s 2-1 win at Vitesse

Edson Alvarez, Ajax — Alvarez was back on the bench and didn’t appear in Ajax’s 1-0 defeat to Heracles

Jupiler Pro League

Omar Govea, Zulte Waregem — Govea made the bench but did not appear in Zulte’s 1-1 draw on Saturday with Oostende.

Major League Soccer

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, LA Galaxy – In the Galaxy’s final preseason showdown, Chicharito Hernandez provided the assist for Sacha Kljestan’s lone goal of the match as the LA Galaxy drew 1-1 with the Chicago Fire. The Galaxy open the MLS season against Houston Dynamo on February 29.

Carlos Vela, LAFC – Vela and LAFC weren’t in action this weekend as the club were recovering from a 2-0 defeat in CONCACAF Champions League at Club Leon.

Rodolfo Pizarro, Inter Miami – Pizarro was officially announced as a Designated Player signing for Inter Miami last week, but it doesn’t appear he played (he at least didn’t start) in Inter Miami’s 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Alan Pulido, Sporting Kansas City – Pulido played 76 minutes in Sporting KC’s final preseason match of the year, helping contribute to a goal scored by Gadi Kinda.

Elsewhere around the globe:

Ulises Davila, Wellington Phoenix – Davila played all 90 minutes in Phoenix’s 2-0 victory over Western United. Davila recorded an assist on the first goal and sent Wellington into a tie for fourth place.

Marco Fabian, Al-Sadd – Fabian played all 90 minutes for Al-Sadd in it’s 2-2 draw at Umm Salal

Hector Moreno, Al-Gharafa – Moreno and Al-Gharafa were inactive this weekend.

Report: Matches in Italy could be played behind closed doors this week

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellFeb 23, 2020, 10:11 PM EST
1 Comment

For at least the next week, we could see matches in Italy played behind closed doors due to the Coronavirus scare.

According to a report in Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Italian sports minister, Vincenzo Spadafora, has determined that clubs based in regions where there have been positive Coronavirus (officially known as Covid-19) cases will need to play matches without fans for at least the next week.

An NBC News report from Sunday cited Italian government officials stating more than 133 people had tested positive for COVID-19, and that ten cities in Northern Italy were on lockdown.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

The Italian sporting authorities are trying to keep people from congregating together in large numbers, where the virus could potentially spread.

In a sporting context, this reported decision from the Italian government will also create headaches within Juventus FC. The club has a massive match next Saturday against Inter Milan, and would likely prefer to either have it cancelled or moved to a safe location so it could be played with fans in attendance.

La Liga: Sevilla leapfrogs Getafe into 3rd place

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 23, 2020, 10:02 PM EST
1 Comment

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Sevilla leapfrogged Getafe to take third place in the Spanish league after routing the season’s surprise team 3-0 in Madrid on Sunday.

Sevilla beat Getafe at its own game, out-muscling the hosts with a suffocating defense and demonstrating clinical finishing to convert its scant scoring chances.

The Andalusian side got an opener from Lucas Ocampos in the 43rd minute. Midfielder Fernando doubled the lead in the 67th before he set up Jules Kounde to seal the victory in the 75th.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule ]

Sevilla lost goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik to an apparent leg injury before the second half started. He was replaced by Yassine Bounou, who was never tested.

The victory ended Sevilla’s five-game winless streak across all competitions that put coach Julen Lopetegui under growing pressure to restore the team’s good form from the first half of the season.

Getafe has had an outstanding campaign, fighting for a Champions League spot for next season despite its modest budget.

Getafe’s loss was just its fourth at home in any competition this season. It lost last round away at Barcelona, but had bounced back with a 2-0 win over Ajax in the Europa League on Thursday.

Sevilla moved one point ahead of Getafe, which dropped into fourth place. Leader Barcelona is 12 points ahead of Sevilla.

Real Madrid trails Barcelona by two points before the two teams meet next weekend.

Elsewhere in La Liga action, Atletico Madrid took home a 3-1 result over Villarreal, adding to the club’s already great week. Villarreal went up first through Paco Alcacer, but Atleti hit back with goals from Angel Correa, Koke, and Joao Felix. It was Felix’s first game back after a hamstring strain, and England National Team right back Kieran Trippier made his return to the field for the first time since early January.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Here are other scores from Sunday’s La Liga action:

Osasuna 0-3 Granada

Alaves 2-1 Athletic Bilbao

Real Valladolid 2-1 Espanyol