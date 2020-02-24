A win for Liverpool sees them equal Man City’s all-time record of winning 18 top-flight games in a row

Liverpool unbeaten in 43 PL games

West Ham have lost a league-high 19 points from winning positions

Liverpool v. West Ham takes center stage at Anfield on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Reds aim to reclaim their 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side remain unbeaten this season and with five more wins needed to guarantee the Premier League title, the finishing line is in sight. As for David Moyes and the Hammers, they are scrapping for their lives at the other end of the table and their daunting run of fixtures makes them one of the favorites for relegation.

In team news Liverpool are without captain Jordan Henderson who has suffered a hamstring injury and will be out for the next three weeks.

West Ham are without the injured Ryan Fredericks who suffered a shoulder injury in the 2-0 defeat at Man City on Wednesday.

Projected lineups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Keita, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

West Ham: Fabianski; Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell; Snodgrass, Rice, Noble, Soucek; Masuaku; Antonio

What they’re saying

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s UCL defeat at Atletico Madrid: “I could not fault for a second the attitude and application of the team in Madrid last Tuesday. The intensity of our performance was really pleasing and I told that to the boys. There was nothing from last week that should set us back. We should look at it the other way. An opportunity to immediately strike back. We have a talented opponent coming to our home and they want to leave with the win. This is enough motivation. I will be happy if we take this approach into the match tonight. We’ll need to be at our very best – we know that.”

David Moyes on West Ham’s relegation scrap: “In the main many of the supporters I have spoken to have been very supportive and really understanding. We went there [Man City] hoping to get something from the game. We’ve tried other formations and other players that haven’t worked either. We’re trying to find situations and look for situations that will help us. I’ve never classed staying up at any club a success and I never will. And certainly not a club the size in West Ham. I have a job to do, we have a job to do to stay up, unfortunately.”

Predictions

Well, there is only one outcome here. Liverpool are going to win and West Ham are going to try their best to keep the score down. This may be tighter than we all think and West Ham did draw with Liverpool at home last season. That said, David Moyes knows the pressure is off in this one, even with West Ham in 18th place and in the relegation zone. They will be focusing the game at home against Southampton next week and will sit back and play a 5-4-1 and try to use Michail Antonio‘s pace on the break. Liverpool will have too much for them to handle. 3-0 win for Klopp’s boys.

