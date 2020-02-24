More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
NBC Sports

Details for Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest in Philadelphia

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 24, 2020, 11:54 AM EST
The NBC Sports and Premier League fan fest is heading to Philadelphia in April and here are all of the details you need to know.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Our crew will be broadcasting live for the latest Premier League Mornings Live fan fest on April 4-5, 2020 and the venue is Dilworth Park, located outside of Philadelphia’s City Hall in Center City.

This is the third and final fan fest of the 2019-20 season after October’s event in Austin, Texas, and December’s event in Miami Beach, Florida.

Over two days in Philly there will be nine Premier League games shown across five different windows, with Manchester City v. Liverpool on Sunday, April 5 at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and Telemundo the main event.

As always, there will be lots going on as the Premier League Trophy will be present plus club mascots and special guests and you can join us for free.

All you have to do is sign up here.

The NBC Sports studio team of Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Kyle Martino and Robbie Mustoe are heading to the City of Brotherly Love and here are more details about what we have planned:

  • NBC Sports and the Premier League have also teamed up to bring the ePremier League USA Finals, a free-to-play esports tournament operated by Gfinity and FACEIT, to the Philadelphia Fan Fest. Registration for the tournament, which will see competitors battle it out online to reach the Philadelphia finals in April, begins today and can be accessed by clicking here. Online qualification matches on Xbox and PlayStation consoles begin March 4 and the finalists will be flown to Philadelphia for the ePremier League USA Finals at the Fan Fest on April 4-5.
  • The Premier League has an ongoing commitment to bringing unique experiences to its fans and working with NBC Sports on Premier League Mornings Live continues that direct outreach to passionate fans in different cities across the United States. Premier League Chief Executive, Richard Masters, said: “It seems only fitting that we round off our Premier League Mornings Live events for the 2019/20 season by bringing soccer fans together in the city famed for brotherly love, Philadelphia. The event at Dilworth Park will be another exciting chance for NBC Sports and us to bring Premier League action direct to supporters in the US and will be the first time at a Mornings Live Fan Festival where we have hosted an esports final. We hope that this and the other great free activities available to fans will encourage them to come down and get involved.”
  • Soccer fans from across the country can interact with the event by sharing their #MyPLMorning on social media, from wherever they are watching. Select viewer photos will be featured on air throughout the weekend.

Champions League score predictions: Round of 16

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 24, 2020, 12:46 PM EST
The 2019-20 UEFA Champions League is finally back as the Round of 16 kicks off this week and two of the four Premier League clubs are in action.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores

Man City and Chelsea face Real Madrid and Bayern Munich respectively and both know they face tough tasks to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals as they do battle with two European heavyweights.

Glory in the Champions League is now the main focus for Pep Guardiola and Man City following their two-season European ban from UEFA which they are appealing. Frank Lampard‘s young Chelsea side host the Bundesliga leaders and hugely experienced Bayern, with the German giants the favorites to advance.

[ MORE: Which Premier League team(s) will reach last eight? ]

The Premier League sides are up against it but both teams are extremely capable of scoring goals for fun but it is at the other end of the pitch where they struggle as both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will be hoping their star attackers shine on the big stage once again.

In the other two last 16 clashes this week Napoli host Barcelona as Lionel Messi warmed up very nicely with four goals against Eibar, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus head to Lyon for the first leg as the Italian giants are expected to advance with ease.

Both Messi and Ronaldo badly want another Champions League title to their name but Lyon and Napoli are more than capable of picking up big first leg wins at home.

Below we predict the scores for the UCL round of 16 games taking place over the next two days. Feel free to make your own predictions in the comments section below, too.

Tuesday
Napoli 1-1 Barcelona
Chelsea 1-2 Bayern Munich

Wednesday
Lyon 1-3 Juventus
Real Madrid 2-3 Man City

Klopp says Liverpool “one of the world’s best”

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 24, 2020, 11:19 AM EST
Even though they are officially the best team in the world, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes they are just “one of the best” and not “the best” side on the planet.

Ahem, modesty alert.

Liverpool have the chance to go 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table when they host West Ham on Monday  (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and Klopp’s reigning European and World Club Cup champs have ripped apart teams at will over the last 18 months after reaching back-to-back UEFA Champions League finals.

So, why doesn’t he think they are the best team on the planet?

Many pointed to Liverpool’s 1-0 UCL defeat at Atletico Madrid last week showing that they finally ran out of a little bit of luck. They have won 12 Premier League games by a one-goal margin this season and although you cannot argue with Liverpool’s amazing run of 25 wins from 26 games and a 17-game winning run Klopp isn’t getting ahead of himself.

“This thing with ‘the best team in the world,’ I don’t really get it,” Klopp said. “It’s nice when people say it. It’s better than if they say you are the worst team in the world obviously. Usually if people mention ‘the best team in the world,’ you think of Real Madrid from a few years ago, Barcelona from a few years ago, Man City of the last two years and stuff like this. The team we have is about attitude – go and go and go – mixed with really good football players. But I think for the whole world, Liverpool are one of the top, top, top, top clubs.”

So where will this 2019-20 Liverpool team stack up as being the best team in the world?

From a pure soccer playing perspective they are probably behind the Barcelona teams of Luis Enrique and Pep Guardiola, and even Pep’s recent teams at Man City. But are they better than the Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Real Madrid teams? Probably.

The key word here is team. Klopp is correct to point out that this Liverpool side is more about the sum of its parts than incredible individual talents. Yes, they have Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino and Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson in defense, but they are a hard-working team which is a well-oiled machine and they are relentless.

Are Liverpool the best team in world history to watch? Perhaps not. Are they the most exciting team in the world to watch? I’d say so.

Slick passing, wonderful goals and flowing moves are a thing of beauty but Liverpool’s pace, power and precision can be just as good, if not better, to watch.

Klopp and Liverpool won’t be celebrating until they seal the Premier League title (five more wins are need, by the way) but they can start to feel very good about their achievements and they will be certainly be in the conversation alongside Real, Barcelona and Man City for having the best teams European soccer has seen in the last two decades.

Bruno Fernandes the key to United’s top four hopes?

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 24, 2020, 10:38 AM EST
Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cannot speak highly enough of new signing Bruno Fernandes.

United’s new playmaker had himself quite the week as he bagged an assist in the big win at Chelsea on Monday, then won and scored a penalty kick and had another assist in United’s 3-0 win against Watford on Sunday.

Safe to say the $88 million arrival from Sporting Lisbon is settling in well in the Premier League and his manager is adamant that Fernandes’ early form proves it was money well spent.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

“In today’s market I think we got a good deal,” Solskjaer said. “He has come in and done really well, given everyone a boost, that means more than getting a player in. He has done something to the crowd. You can see with the supporters, they are used to players with that personality, mentality and quality, all the attributes of a Manchester United player the fans have seen many, many times before. From day one, the first minute, he has felt like a presence in the group, demanding the ball from his first training session. Some players take time warming up, but he felt confident straight away.”

Fernandes, 25, is a proper playmaker, one who loves to get on the ball, dictate the tempo of the game and loves to make surging runs forward. He has shown that at Man United already.

His 64 goals and 36 assists over the past three seasons for Sporting proved he has a cutting edge and his creativity and ability to unlock defenses in the final third is exactly what Man United needed all season long.

Which previous Man United players would Solskjaer liken him to?

“He’s a bit of a mix between Scholes and Veron to be fair, the temperament of Veron and a lot of the quality of him and Scholes,” Solskjaer said. “He has done fantastically. He is showing his personality, he’s a Manchester United character who wants to step out at Old Trafford, wants the ball all the time, wants to control the rhythm, help out his team-mates and conduct the play. The way he took the penalty was fantastic.”

A mixture of Juan Sebastian Veron and Paul Scholes? My goodness. Solskjaer is putting no pressure on the shoulders of Bruno Fernandes whatsoever…

With Man United now in fifth place in the Premier League and three points off fourth-place Chelsea, they are right in the thick of the battle for UEFA Champions League qualification. They do face Everton, Man City, Tottenham and Sheffield United in their next four PL games and that will be pivotal in deciding if they’re going to reach the Champions League next season.

Given Man City’s European ban and the potential for a UCL spot to move down to fifth-place, Man United are exactly where Solskjaer hoped they would be right now.

Fernandes will give them that extra push for the rest of this season and beyond and even without Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba they look like a team heading in the right direction.

Predicting Premier League’s relegation battle

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 24, 2020, 9:47 AM EST
The Premier League relegation battle is incredibly tough to predict right now and it is likely that will be the case until the final weekend of the season.

This is bonkers.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

With only Norwich City seemingly cut adrift at the bottom, the other two relegation spots could go to two of six teams who have been sucked into the battle in recent months.

From slumping teams like Aston Villa, West Ham and Brighton to battlers Watford and Bournemouth who have been down there for most of the season, the fine margins will really make the difference in the final months of the season.

On paper all we can do right now is look at the remaining schedules for the seven teams at the wrong end of the table and predict which three will go down.

With 11 games to go, time is running out for teams to keep themselves out of the bottom three as the Premier League relegation battle will be a huge point of focus between now and mid-May.

Toughest remaining schedule:
1) Bournemouth: Nine of their remaining 11 games come against teams in the top 12. No six-pointers left. They look doomed.
2) West Ham: Five of their next six are against teams in the top 10. Given their lack of direction and attacking intent, they could nick the odd point here and there but fixtures haven’t been kind. Hosting Aston Villa on the final day of the season will be pivotal.
3) Aston Villa: Speaking of Villa, the only game they have left against a team below them is that crunch clash against West Ham. After Dean Smith’s incredible rant against his players, they are sinking. Fast.
4) Brighton: Not an easy schedule, at all. They host Liverpool and Man City in late April but by then Liverpool will have probably won the PL and alongside Man City they will likely be focusing on the UCL. Home games against Palace and Newcastle will be key.

Easiest remaining schedule:
1) Watford: Even though they sit in 19th place right now, Nigel Pearson will be keeping things calm. They face Norwich, Newcastle and West Ham in late April and early May and that will decide their season. There should be hope at Vicarage Road.
2) Newcastle: Currently seven points above the drop zone, injuries have hit Steve Bruce‘s side hard but they should be fine. But they play against West Ham, Bournemouth and Aston Villa in a stretch in late March and early April and if that goes badly they could be sucked back into the battle. If that is the case their last two away games against Watford and Brighton will be massive.
3) Norwich City: They have four or five home games left which you could see them winning and they would need to do that just to give themselves a chance of staying up. Daniel Farke‘s side will go for it and they will attack teams home and away but unless they improve drastically in defense, they will be relegated before the final few weeks of the season arrives.

Projecting the table on the final day

14. Newcastle – 42 points
15. Watford – 40 points
16. Brighton – 40 points
17. West Ham – 38 points

———————————

18. Aston Villa – 36 points
19. Bournemouth – 36 points
20. Norwich City – 29 points

Final verdict

Momentum means everything at this time of the season and the likes of Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich just don’t have it. With 11 games to go the clock is ticking and those three teams would be my picks to go down, even though they have plenty of goals among their attacking options. Defensively those three teams haven’t been good enough all season and I think West Ham, Brighton, Watford and Newcastle have more defensive solidity about them to stay up. Looking at the projected points tally above, this will go down to the final game of the season as six teams battling to stay out of 18th and 19th will be the main talking point on May 17.