David Moyes
Photo by Arfa Griffiths/West Ham United FC via Getty Images

Moyes: West Ham needs to overcome letdown of errors in Liverpool loss

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 24, 2020, 6:26 PM EST
A Lukasz Fabianski howler opened the door for Liverpool, and the soon-to-be Premier League champions again handed a down day to David Moyes.

The Reds came back to win 3-2 against West Ham at Anfield to move 22 points clear of the chasing pack, keeping the Irons in the drop zone.

West Ham led 2-1 at Anfield when a low-pace Mohamed Salah shot squired through Fabianski’s hands and legs en route to the final score.

David Moyes says Fabianski’s error and how he rebounds from it can be a microcosm of what the Irons need to survive the current relegation scrap.

“He’s done great for us but when you’re in a position, you make individual mistakes you need to quickly get over them and get on with it and not let it happen again. Our real big games start now. Liverpool wasn’t a big game and Manchester City wasn’t a big game. The big games come in the next eight to 10 weeks and I need everyone in the best form they can be in.”

Moyes believes the Irons had a good plan for the day but made two too many mistakes.

“I felt as if we’d done a really good disciplined, organized defensive performance at Manchester City. It’s a different game to the way Liverpool plays I felt tonight we could maybe try and go another way and see if we could get a result here, but it’s not easy because whatever you do Liverpool have got the ammunition to do something different. We had actually made plans to chop and change two or three times during the game… but overall it wasn’t good enough.”

West Ham hosts Southampton next before meeting Arsenal away, Wolves at home, Spurs away, and Chelsea at home. That’s a heavy lift, and it’s true that they wouldn’t have expected much from Man City and Liverpool but it’s not getting that much easier.

Klopp: Liverpool “forced” comeback out of sloppy day versus West Ham

Jurgen Klopp
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 24, 2020, 5:37 PM EST
Liverpool collected another win on Monday, their 21st-consecutive home win in Premier League play.

It was anything but straight-forward, but the Reds came back to win 3-2 against West Ham at Anfield to move 22 points clear of the chasing pack.

The Reds will win their first PL title since 1990, but they won’t be writing ballads about this one; West Ham keeper Lukasz Fabianski had a bad day that included a pitiful howler to allow Liverpool an equalizer.

That doesn’t matter, though. Just ask Jurgen Klopp.

“There are so many things I could say that we could’ve done better,” Klopp said on NBCSN after the win. “It’s all true and 100 percent right, but to win this number of games which the boys have won now, you cannot be brilliant all the time. Then something would be really wrong.”

Klopp said Liverpool did a poor job with second balls, particularly off goal kicks.

He also said the Reds panicked a little bit at times during an odd first half which featured plenty of twists and turns.

“We lost a little bit of patience in the first half in the things we did offensively,” he said. “They scored the second goal and I have to watch it back how it happened. We were forced to stay calm and do the right stuff. The goals we scored were kind of strange and the best goal we scored didn’t count. You have to squeeze it. You have to force it. We got the three points and it’s so special it’s unbelievable.”

Klopp was then asked where his side developed its mentality.

He credits the drab but glorious 2-1 win over Spurs in June.

“The Champions League Final helped a lot. It was the worst final I ever played with a team, but the first we won. We were better with Dortmund against Bayern. We were better for Liverpool against Sevilla and Madrid, but against Tottenham we won because we learned in that season that we have to do the right things again and again and defend with all we have and there will be moments.”

The Reds next league tests are Watford away and Bournemouth at home, though both matches come before cup tilts with Chelsea and Atletico Madrid. An unbeaten league season continues to live on the season’s menu.

Liverpool find another way to win in West Ham comeback

Liverpool v. West Ham recap and video highlights
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 24, 2020, 4:53 PM EST
Sadio Mane punched in a back-post winner as poor Liverpool found a way to keep its unbeaten Premier League season alive with a 3-2 defeat of West Ham United at Anfield.

The Reds improve their record to 26-1, leading second-place Manchester City by 22 points.

West Ham threw away a 2-1 lead when star goalkeeper Lukasz Fabinaksi fumbled an easy save, and Mane made the most of the disorganized Irons defense late in the match.

The Irons remain a point off safety with 24 points.

Three things we learned

1. Team of destiny Liverpool again wins while miles off its best: Liverpool center back Joe Gomez and to a lesser extent his partner Virgil Van Dijk had poor days, and Jurgen Klopp‘s attackers’ finishing touches were largely absent. Still, the defiant league leaders found their way to three points are now 11 matches from history.

When you can play way off your standard and still out-attempt a Premier League side 25-7, well, you’re pretty good.

2. Fabianski gifts Reds equalizer: Lukasz Fabianski has saved West Ham so, so many times, and he made some nice saves on the day including a wonderful stop on Trent Alexander-Arnold. But his howler of the highest variety on Salah’s tepid low shot is about as bad as it gets for a keeper short of turning and firing into your own goal.

3. Amazing Alexander-Arnold: The right back was again phenomenal an easy Man of the Match in assisting two goals. He would’ve had three if Mane stayed onside in a late lapse of judgment.

If a game had the makings of a 4-4, it was this one; Liverpool has quality players, obviously, but has been prone to lapses. There are fewer of the former and more of the latter for West Ham, but the attackers have high potential.

Liverpool took the leader when Wijnaldum turned a header inside the near post, but Issa Diop answered with a header of his own off a corner kick. The West Ham center back started in the six and darted back in front of Joe Gomez to nod home.

Chances for Sadio Mane after fooling Robert Snodgrass with a dribble and Trent Alexander-Arnold from the right led to near misses.

Roberto Firmino was sent through by Trent Alexander-Arnold and missed a chance badly to start the second half, and Mohamed Salah soon saw a shot blocked by West Ham.

West Ham was stout at the back and looked prepared on the counter, but Liverpool can only blame itself for the second goal. Fornals hung out between Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, with Fabinho also in the vicinity of Declan Rice‘s cross.

Lukasz Fabianski made a wonderful flying save on an Alexander-Arnold knuckler outside the box, and Liverpool move into the final half-hour up one.

The keeper made a huge error to allow to Liverpool 2-2, a Salah shot squirting through the player’s hands and legs.

Michail Antonio flubbed a 72nd-minute point blank chance.

Liverpool blew chances to make it 3-2 through Van Dijk and Salah as the match reached the final quarter-hour.

Alisson collected a low drive from Sebastian Haller.

Alexander-Arnold set Mane up for a back post finish to put Liverpool ahead, and the same pair saw a fourth goal chalked offside as the Senegalese lazily lost his focus.

Substitute attacker Jarrod Bowen was saved by Alisson when Antonio played him through in the 88th minute.

West Ham had a few more big chances, Noble seeing a rip deflect wide for a final corner. It was cleared by Andy Robertson.

Smalling considering full-time Roma switch: “Long may it continue”

Chris Smalling
Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 24, 2020, 3:55 PM EST
Manchester United loanee Chris Smalling is talking up life in Rome amidst a possible Serie A Team of the Season campaign.

Smalling had a disappointing 2018/19 season at Old Trafford, so it’s not a surprise that Solskjaer thought he could do better than the 30-year-old.

Instead, Smalling’s numbers are close to that of record-signing Harry Maguire in a Serie A league with slightly more scoring. Smalling ranks in Italy’s top ten for interceptions (2.2), clearances (4.5) and blocks (1.2).

Roma boss Paulo Fonseca wants the player to stay, as i Lupi are fifth in Serie A and Smalling when has played nearly every minute when healthy. Smalling told our friends Sky Sports that he has “an interesting decision to make.”

“Some of the other players said if you really hit the ground running, the love that you can have in this city is unbelievable. That’s really what I’ve felt and so have my family. Long may it continue.”

His age makes it tricky, but the advanced stats show that Smalling has been a very effective Premier League center back for four of his last six seasons.

Smalling may want to leave if Solskjaer isn’t prepared to hand him regular football, which would be a given in Rome. Now what’s the price tag?

According to WhoScored’s player comparison tool:

Chris Smalling
Watch Live: Liverpool v. West Ham

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 24, 2020, 2:20 PM EST
Liverpool v West Ham takes center stage at Anfield on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the Reds aim to reclaim their 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE

Jurgen Klopp‘s side remain unbeaten this season and with five more wins needed to guarantee the Premier League title, the finishing line is in sight. They are aiming for an 18th consecutive Premier League win which would equal Man City’s record for the most victories on the trot in top-flight history.

As for David Moyes and the Hammers, they are scrapping for their lives at the other end of the table and their daunting run of fixtures makes them one of the favorites for relegation.

Last season the Hammers did draw at home against Liverpool in the PL which was a key factor in the Reds not winning the title last time out but West Ham look extremely far from the team they were last season.

Liverpool v West Ham is first against 18th and all signs point to a big win for the home side as their unbeaten season continues with 25 victories from 26 games so far.

In team news Liverpool are without captain Jordan Henderson who has suffered a hamstring injury and will be out for the next three weeks.

Naby Keita comes in for Henderson in midfield as the rest of the Liverpool team is what you expect.

West Ham are without the injured Ryan Fredericks who suffered a shoulder injury in the 2-0 defeat at Man City on Wednesday.

Teenager Jeremy Ngakia comes in to replace Fredericks, while Felipe Anderson also comes into the lineup.

LINEUPS

 