Ex-Arsenal man Gnabry: “London’s still red” after Bayern beats Chelsea

Ex-Arsenal man Serge Gnabry still has love for the club.
Gnabry tweeted that “London is still red” after he scored twice for Bayern Munich in a 3-0 beating of Chelsea on Tuesday in the first leg of a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.
This after scoring four times against Spurs in a previous Champions League group stage match and Tweeting that “North London is Red.”
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]
So what’s with the London form?
“I’ve got a lot of friends here,” Gnabry said after the game. “A lot of them were in the stands tonight, and it seems they give me a lot of good power.”
Gnabry only scored once during his time in England with Arsenal and West Brom but is a bona fide star in the Bundesliga.
With a three-goal advantage over Chelsea heading to Munich for a second leg, however, he’s not got his head in the clouds.
“Three goals ahead gives us a little bit of confidence, but we need to be prepared for the second leg. We can’t take it not seriously enough. … We’ve seen it last year with Liverpool beating Barcelona, so we have to be careful. We have to go into the second leg with all of our focus.”
Gnabry now has 51 goals and 29 assists in four seasons since returning to Germany from Arsenal. Not terrible production for a player the Gunners offloaded to Werder Bremen for under $6 million in 2016.
What color will London be when Chelsea buys him next year? We kid, we kid…
Follow @NicholasMendola
London still red.. #FCB pic.twitter.com/3108THrtzv
— Serge Gnabry (@SergeGnabry) February 25, 2020