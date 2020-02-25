The latest batch of Premier League Club Power Rankings has the season’s biggest surprise dipping a bit while serial grinders Burnley head back up the list.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Green: New season-high ranking

Red: New season-low

[ MORE: PL Club Power Rankings archive ]

20. Norwich City — The Canaries’ defense is covering the club in coal.

Last week: 20

Season high: 10

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 3-0 at Wolves

Up next: 3 p.m. ET Friday v. Leicester City



19. Aston Villa — Did Dean Smith‘s strong words wake ’em up? We won’t know until after the League Cup Final, where everyone will be amped.

Last week: 14

Season high: 6

Season low: 19

Last match: Lost 2-0 at Saints

Up next: 4 p.m. ET March 9 at Leicester City



18. Watford — The new manager bounce is super dead.

Last week: 18

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 3-0 at Manchester United

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Liverpool

17. Bournemouth — The schedule is not forgiving, which makes the 3-0 loss to Burnley all the more sickening for fans of the Cherries.

Last week: 15

Season high: 6

Season low: 18

Last match: Lost 2-1 at Sheffield United

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Chelsea

16. West Ham United — An improved performance from Moyes’ boys, even if all they’re doing is not winning.

Last week: 19

Season high: 5

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 3-2 at Liverpool

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Southampton

15. Newcastle United — Woeful versus Palace, and are in dire need of looking like a proper football team when Burnley visits St. James’ Park this weekend. If they can’t do it versus the Clarets, who don’t really require the ball, maybe they can’t do it. Not safe yet.

Last week: 13

Season high: 11

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 1-0 at Crystal Palace

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Burnley

14. Crystal Palace — The Eagles were all over Newcastle, but should be alarmed to only score once. Wilfried Zaha is a mess, but perhaps the M23 Derby will sort him out.

Last week: 16

Season high: 5

Season low: 18

Last match: Won 1-0 v. Newcastle United

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Brighton

13. Brighton and Hove Albion — Three-straight draws, but Graham Potters’ men still have not won in 2020. It’d be a shame if they slipped out of the top flight.

Last week: 17

Season high: 6

Season low: 18

Last match: Drew 1-1 at Sheffield United

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Palace

12. Southampton — Totally dominant v. Villa, a trip to West Ham could be a goal fest.

Last week: 12

Season high: 7

Season low: 20

Last match: Won 2-0 v. Aston Villa

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at West Ham

11. Sheffield United — No shame in just getting by, but Chris Wilder‘s men are looking a bit less like a Europa League side in recent weeks.

Last week: 6

Season high: 5

Season low: 17

Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Brighton

Up next: 10 a.m. ET March 7 v. Norwich City

10. Burnley — Wins are wins are wins are wins, and we can no longer discount anything Burnley is doing just to lean on stats. Sean Dyche is Cinderella Man.

Last week: 11

Season high: 5

Season low: 17

Last match: Won 3-0 v. Bournemouth

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Newcastle United



9. Everton — Carlo Ancelotti will be truly let down by the lack of stops versus Arsenal to kickstart a brutal run of fixtures. Manchester United home, Chelsea away, Liverpool home are up next.

Last week: 5

Season high: 5

Season low: 19

Last match: Lost 3-2 at Arsenal

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Manchester United

8. Arsenal — With West Ham, Brighton, Saints, and Norwich next, the win over Everton could be a real springboard for a surprising top four run.

Last week: 8

Season high: 4

Season low: 13

Last match: Won 3-2 v. Everton

Up next: 10 a.m. ET March 7 v. West Ham

7. Wolves — Huge Top four six-pointer at Spurs on Sunday, and Wolves will be grateful they’re bringing a 4-0 advantage to Espanyol on Thursday. Will Nuno Espirito Santo actually rotate?

Last week: 9

Season high: 3

Season low: 17

Last match: Won 3-0 v. Norwich CIty

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Spurs

6. Leicester City — The Foxes’ next four matches are against relegation candidates. Let’s see if Brendan Rodgers can get the boys looking like a top four side again.

Last week: 4

Season high: 2

Season low: 10

Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Man City

Up next: 3 p.m. ET Friday at Norwich City

5. Manchester United — Bruno Fernandes is the real deal.

Last week: 10

Season high: 2

Season low: 16

Last match: Won 3-0 v. Watford

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Everton

4. Tottenham Hotspur — Very fortunate on so many levels to not have been walloped by Chelsea.

Last week: 3

Season high: 2

Season low: 16

Last match: Lost 2-1 at Chelsea

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Wolves

3. Chelsea — A much-needed win over an old friend, sweeping Jose Mourinho to firm up top four credentials.

Last week: 7

Season high: 2

Season low: 12

Last match: Won 2-1 v. Spurs

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Bournemouth

2. Man City — It’s all about the UCL for a club which is clearly one of the two best in the Premier League but miles off the title.

Last week: 2

Season high: 1

Season low: 6

Last match: Won 1-0 at Leicester City

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Manchester United

1. Liverpool — For maybe the first time this season, Liverpool looked like it thought it could walk into a venue and win on its jersey alone. They were awakened before it was too late.

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

Last match: Won 3-2 v. West Ham United

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Watford