The underdogs did not have their days on Tuesday in the CONCACAF Champions League.
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]
MLS side Atlanta United and Liga MX mainstays Cruz Azul cruised to second legs win at home to clinch places in the quarterfinals.
Cruz Azul 4-0 (6-1 agg.) Portmore United
Bringing a pair of away goals from Jamaica, the Liga MX hosts just needed to put this one on ice early.
Orbelin Pineda did that in the 22nd minute, and Cruz Azul struck thrice in the second half to win in a landslide.
Atlanta United 3-0 (4-1 agg.) Montagua
It was all about the Martinezes in Georgia, as Pity sandwiched a pair of goals around Josef’s 61st minute tally to send the Five Stripes into the next stage.
All the goals showed calm under pressure, but Pity’s first was gorgeous football. He also assisted Josef’s goal in Honduras during the first leg.
MARTINEZ!! ⚽️ Goal @ATLUTD! “Pity” Martínez scores the opener after a great combination and gives his team a 2-1 lead on the aggregate. | #SCCL2020 #ATLvMOT pic.twitter.com/dUf9WFg4i1
— Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) February 26, 2020
Remaining Round of 16 second legs
NYCFC v. San Carlos (5-3) — 6 p.m. Wednesday
Montreal Impact v. Deportivo Saprissa (2-2) — 8 p.m. Wednesday
Tigres UANL v. Alianza (1-2) — 8 p.m. Wednesday
Club America v. Comunicaciones (1-1) — 10 p.m. Wednesday
Seattle Sounders v. Olimpia (2-2) — 10 p.m. Thursday
LAFC v Leon (0-2) — 10 p.m. Thursday