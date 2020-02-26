More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Visionhaus

Guardiola confirms Sterling fit, ready to return v. Real Madrid

By Andy EdwardsFeb 26, 2020, 10:20 AM EST
Pep Guardiola has hailed Raheem Sterling‘s “amazing” ability to recover from injury as well as the player’s insatiable desire to return to action for Manchester City, while also confirming the 25-year-old is “fit and ready” for Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

On Wednesday, the same day that Man City filed its appeal to the Court of Arbitration of Sport regarding UEFA’s two-year European ban, Guardiola’s side is set for the first leg in its round-of-16 tie in the Spanish capital. The return of Sterling, who has been out since suffering a hamstring injury three weeks ago, will give City a massive boost — quotes from the BBC:

“Raheem is fit, his natural physical condition and regeneration is amazing.

“He told us he could play at West Ham and Leicester but the doctors said be careful as muscular injuries take three weeks. After 15 days, he wanted to play. He is fit, he is ready.”

As for whether or not his side feels any extra pressure to win the Champions League, the only trophy which has eluded them during the Sheikh Mansour era, particularly due to the fact they’re currently set to be excluded from the competition for two seasons, Guardiola insists “there is no special motivation.”

“These players will have a lot of chances to win the Champions League. This season is a big opportunity. I know we play the king of this competition and we know the challenge in front of us but, at the same time, it’s not the last one.

“When you die, after there are no more chances. But in life, if you are in this business and you want to train and play, you never know what is going to happen. There is no special motivation.”

A look at the legal issues in Man City’s appeal against UEFA

Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 26, 2020, 11:40 AM EST
GENEVA (AP) Manchester City’s legal fight with UEFA was expected, but how the English champion will organize its legal tactics is not yet clear.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Wednesday confirmed City met a 10-day deadline to file an appeal against a two-year ban from European competition — punishment imposed for “serious breaches” of UEFA’s club finance monitoring rules and failing to cooperate with the investigation.

The court’s update came hours before City was to play in the Champions League at Real Madrid.

The aristocratic, 13-time European champions are just the kind of soccer power City’s owners from the Abu Dhabi royal family aimed to dethrone when buying an underachieving club in 2008. More than $1 billion of investment has brought four Premier League titles, the attention of UEFA investigators and still no European trophy.

City faces a likely tough case at CAS, which has previously upheld UEFA’s “Financial Fair Play” system and the use of evidence obtained by methods illegal under Swiss law.

Still, City chief executive Ferran Soriano insisted last week “the allegations are false” and promised fans “we will do everything that can be done to prove so.”

UEFA excluded City from playing in the Champions League, Europa League or Super Cup in the next two seasons. UEFA also fined City $32.5 million.

The investigation was opened after leaked club documents were reported in German magazine Der Spiegel in November 2018. The published evidence appeared to show City deceived UEFA by overstating sponsorship deals from 2012-16 and hid the source of revenue tied to its owners in Abu Dhabi.

UEFA’s rules allow unlimited spending on stadiums and youth development, but control spending on player transfers and wages. Clubs must break even on spending their commercial income set at fair market rates.

In Manchester, club officials reportedly call the pending appeal “CAS Two.” In ” CAS One,” City lost its attempt in November to have UEFA’s investigation thrown out on procedural grounds.

The case is likely to be fast-tracked and will start at sport’s highest court in Lausanne, Switzerland. It could later go to the Swiss Federal Tribunal for a further appeal.

If City does not like the results in Lausanne, longer-term options include the European Commission in Brussels and European Court of Justice in Luxembourg. The UEFA judge who oversaw banning City, Jose Narciso da Cunha Rodrigues, sat at the European court for 12 years.

The case could also be settled out-of-court. That decision would involve UEFA leaders, including president Aleksander Ceferin, instead if its independent investigators and judges.

For UEFA, a prolonged contest with wealthy and determined club owners could be risky. A private agreement would surely be ratified by CAS.

“I think UEFA is too committed to FFP (Financial Fair Play) regulations to settle,” Antoine Duval, a sports law researcher who studies CAS, said in an interview.

If City’s appeal is lost, or only partially upheld by July, the club can seek a quick interim decision from a supreme court judge while the main federal appeal is prepared. A provisional freeze on UEFA’s ban could clear City to enter the next Champions League in September.

In May 2018, Peru captain Paolo Guerrero got a provisional federal ruling allowing him to play at his first World Cup weeks later. The 34-year-old Guerrero ultimately lost his federal appeal against a 14-month ban for doping.

“I would see much more reluctance on the side of the Swiss judges unless they are very confident Man City will prevail,” said Duval, who works at the Asser Institute in The Hague.

Key documents published in the “Football Leaks” series were likely obtained by a hacker now detained in Portugal.

City never disputed that the revelations were based on authentic information. Instead, it argued the evidence was stolen and reported out of context.

Illegally obtained evidence has been allowed by CAS and the federal court, including in appeals by FIFA officials filmed by undercover reporters and Ukrainian soccer players who fixed matches.

One of the internal emails said City officials preferred in a previous phase of UEFA monitoring to spend tens of millions on “the 50 best lawyers in the world” to sue rather than accept punishment.

UEFA also has financial accounts submitted by City that are mandatory for FFP compliance.

One reported big-money City lawyer is London-based Lord David Pannick, who beat Boris Johnson‘s government in a Brexit-related supreme court case in September.

In a previous soccer case, Pannick represented Queens Park Rangers in a failed attempt to have the English Football League’s financial fair play rules – modeled on UEFA’s system – judged unlawful under competition law. That case was settled after a first loss at a tribunal.

In that first appeal, City’s legal team came from two London chambers, Freshfields and Monckton. It also retained the Swiss firm of veteran Olympic advisor Francois Carrard, using lawyers from its Lugano office and not the Lausanne base.

UEFA retained the Zurich-based firm of longtime advisor Michele Bernasconi, an in-demand CAS judge who is personally close to FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

A key next step in “CAS Two” is picking the three arbitrators. City and UEFA will each choose one, and the court appoints a panel president. Selections can be challenged.

Impartiality and independence of judges is one of the few grounds for appeal to the Swiss supreme court, Duval noted.

Infantino was UEFA general secretary in 2014 when he got involved in an agreement with City to forfeit $21.8 million of Champions League prize money in a first test of FFP rules. City’s high-value sponsorship deals from Abu Dhabi were also a factor then.

The settlement agreement six years ago then avoided a higher-stakes legal case for UEFA which could have undermined the FFP system just as it was established.

A CAS panel in 2016 upheld the UEFA rules’ compliance with European law in Galatasaray’s failed appeal against a one-season competition ban. There is speculation CAS judges could rule City’s two-year ban “disproportionate” and give a compromise verdict of only one season. However, Galatasaray, AC Milan and other clubs that broke financial rules were excluded for one year in cases that lacked the bad faith UEFA found in City’s conduct.

“It makes much more sense that Man City should face a longer sanction,” Duval said.

City’s lawyers, however, could question why UEFA dropped an FFP investigation into Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain last year with no action taken.

No timetable for City’s case was put forward by CAS on Wednesday. Previous appeals by clubs in UEFA financial cases were dealt with after a few months in June or July to avoid harming the next season’s competitions.

Soriano, the Man City chief executive, said he hoped for a resolution “before the beginning of the summer” in a statement notably toned down from previous, aggressive club comments.

Report: Arsenal to let Lacazette leave for a Champions League club

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 26, 2020, 9:28 AM EST
Arsenal and Alexandre Lacazette have an agreement in place for the 28-year-old forward to leave north London if the club fails to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League, according to reports out of the UK.

With only two years remaining on his current contract, this summer is an ideal team for all parties to part ways in the event that Arsenal finds itself out of Europe’s premier competition for a fourth straight season.

Lacazette will turn 29 not long before the summer transfer window opens, representing the Gunners’ last opportunity to re-sell a player who previously cost them close $70 million in the summer of 2017. As for Lacazette himself, he believes that a player of his caliber should be in the Champions League every season and he is apparently more than happy to leave Arsenal to fulfill his destiny.

Despite being named Arsenal’s Player of the Season (13 goals in the Premier League, 19 in all competitions) less than a year ago, Lacazette has endured a thoroughly disappointing 2019-20 campaign and was recently dropped by manager Mikel Arteta, who preferred 20-year-old academy product Eddie Nketiah over the former club-record signing.

Lacazette has scored just six PL goals this season and has just one in his last nine league outings.

Man City files appeal against UEFA ban

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 26, 2020, 7:52 AM EST
GENEVA (AP) Manchester City has filed an expected appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a two-year ban from European soccer competition.

The club met its late-Monday deadline to challenge UEFA, CAS said Wednesday.

“It is not possible to indicate at this time when a final award in this matter will be issued,” the court said in a statement.

It is unclear if City will seek UEFA’s consent for a public hearing. They could also try to reach an out-of-court settlement to resolve the dispute, which CAS would likely then ratify.

UEFA found City guilty of “serious breaches” of financial monitoring rules and failing to cooperate with an investigation opened almost one year ago.

The club is currently excluded from playing in the Champions League, Europa League or Super Cup in the next two seasons. UEFA also fined City $32.5 million. The punishment does not affect City’s current Champions League campaign.

The CAS document was published hours beforeCity plays at Real Madrid in the first leg of the round of 16.

Leaked internal club documents published in German magazine Der Spiegel in November 2018 showed City deceived UEFA by overstating sponsorship deals from 2012-16 and hiding the source of revenue tied to its owners in Abu Dhabi.

One internal email said City officials preferred to spend tens of millions on “the 50 best lawyers in the world” to sue UEFA rather than accept punishment.

City never disputed the authenticity of documents, which it said were illegally obtained.

City CEO Ferran Soriano hopes to resolve the case by the end of the season. CAS verdicts typically take about a year to reach unless both parties agree to a fast-track process.

Previous appeals to CAS involving clubs who broke UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules were dealt with after a few months in June or July to avoid harming the next season’s competitions. Clubs have typically been banned for one European season for breaking finance rules, but that is without bad faith and deception as part of the case.

The latest Man City battle against UEFA follows a CAS ruling in November, which dismissed the club’s attempt to end the investigation on procedural grounds.

Long overshadowed by neighboring Manchester United, a three-time European champion, City has risen into the European elite backed by sovereign wealth from Abu Dhabi.

City has won four Premier League titles since being bought in 2008 by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and a member of Abu Dhabi’s royal family.

However, the investment has conflicted with UEFA’s financial monitoring rules, launched in 2011, to help keep clubs stable by controlling spending on wages and transfer fees. Clubs are required to break even on their soccer income and spending and not rely on bailouts or disguised investments from owners.

City paid UEFA $21.7 million from its Champions League prize money as part of a settlement in 2014 to avoid a possible competition ban.

CCL wrap: Atlanta United, Cruz Azul advance

CONCACAF Champions League
Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 26, 2020, 1:41 AM EST
The underdogs did not have their days on Tuesday in the CONCACAF Champions League.

MLS side Atlanta United and Liga MX mainstays Cruz Azul cruised to second legs win at home to clinch places in the quarterfinals.

Cruz Azul 4-0 (6-1 agg.) Portmore United

Bringing a pair of away goals from Jamaica, the Liga MX hosts just needed to put this one on ice early.

Orbelin Pineda did that in the 22nd minute, and Cruz Azul struck thrice in the second half to win in a landslide.

Atlanta United 3-0 (4-1 agg.) Montagua

It was all about the Martinezes in Georgia, as Pity sandwiched a pair of goals around Josef’s 61st minute tally to send the Five Stripes into the next stage.

All the goals showed calm under pressure, but Pity’s first was gorgeous football. He also assisted Josef’s goal in Honduras during the first leg.

Remaining Round of 16 second legs

NYCFC v. San Carlos (5-3) — 6 p.m. Wednesday
Montreal Impact v. Deportivo Saprissa (2-2) — 8 p.m. Wednesday
Tigres UANL v. Alianza (1-2) — 8 p.m. Wednesday
Club America v. Comunicaciones (1-1) — 10 p.m. Wednesday
Seattle Sounders v. Olimpia (2-2) — 10 p.m. Thursday
LAFC v Leon (0-2) — 10 p.m. Thursday