Champions League
Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Man City makes statement, comes back in Madrid

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 26, 2020, 4:53 PM EST
Kevin De Bruyne‘s second-half star show led Manchester City to a 2-1 comeback win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in Wednesday’s first leg of a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Isco had put the hosts ahead in the 60th minute off a Vinicius Junior assist, but De Bruyne set up Gabriel Jesus for a 78th-minute header before converting a Raheem Sterling-won penalty five minutes later.

Sergio Ramos was sent off in the 87th minute for a pullback on Jesus and will miss the second leg, while Aymeric Laporte was injured for City.

The second leg is March 17 at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola‘s tactical approach clearly surprised Zinedine Zidane, with Jesus in a left midfield/wing back role and De Bruyne up top.

Aymeric Laporte’s injury in the 33rd minute certainly hampered City’s thoughts of a big win.M

Bernardo Silva ripped a left-footed effort in the opening minute as City came out of the gates well.

The next real chance came from Gabriel Jesus, slipped in by a Kevin De Bruyne through ball but denied by Thibaut Courtois.

Ederson denied Karim Benzema point blank in the 30th minute, and Rodrigo fumbled the rebound in what should’ve been an easy 1-0 to the hosts.

Real used a goal line clearance to deny Jesus off a corner kick, as Courtois slapped Kevin De Bruyne’s set piece to the Brazilian at the back post.

Fede Valverde saw a yellow for taking down Ilkay Gundogan in the 48th minute.

A Casemiro mistake sent De Bruyne on a long dribble, the Belgian finding Riyad Mahrez for a shot that swirled high and wide of the goal.

Real found a breakthrough against the run of play in the 60th minute, Isco slotting under Ederson off a Vinicius Junior pass between Kyle Walker and Fernandinho.

It was terribly sloppy from Nicolas Otamendi and Rodri in a turnover with poor response.

But De Bruyne darted into the box and turned a delightful chipped cross to Jesus, who outleapt a stumbling Sergio Ramosto turn a header past Courtois.

Then Dani Carvajal chopped down substitute Raheem Sterling to put De Bruyne on the spot. The Belgian had a salve for City’s recent penalty issues.

Lyon scores memorable win over misfiring Juventus

Juventus
Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 26, 2020, 5:03 PM EST
Lucas Tousart’s first-half goal led Lyon to a 1-0 defeat of visitors Juventus in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. (video)

Juve had 14 shots but failed to put one on target in the loss.

The second leg is March 17 in Turin.

Tousart opened the scoring when he leapt to smack a Houssem Aouar cross past Wojciech Szczesny in the 31st.

Karl Toko Ekambi blazed a shot over the bar later in the half to let Juve off the hook.

As the match passed the hour mark, it was going according to Lyon’s plan. Juve had 62 percent of the ball but Lyon had double its visitors’ chances (12-6). None of Juve’s efforts were on target.

The Old Lady was much better in the latter stages, but Lyon still managed to hold Cristiano Ronaldo without a shot on target. Lyon was whistled for four fouls against the Portuguese.

Juve had a goal late, but the flag was up.

Gerrard’s Rangers clinch place in Europa League Round of 16

Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 26, 2020, 3:39 PM EST
Steven Gerrard put another bullet line on his managerial resume with a place in the Europa League Round of 16.

Rangers kept an away clean sheet at Sporting Braga to win 1-0 on Wednesday, 4-2 on aggregate.

Former Liverpool youth Ryan Kent was the goal scorer, giving him 13 goals and 13 assists in his two seasons in Glasgow.

“This is no fluke,” Gerrard preened. “This has come from sheer hard graft. We knew there was an opportunity. We need to enjoy tonight. We’ll be really proud when the draw is made.”

Gerrard admitted that the goal was to cede possession to the hosts, but keep the ball with their back five. Braga had 69 percent of the ball and a 13-9 edge in shots, but Rangers put five of nine shots on target.

Rangers reach the Round of 16 for the first time since 2011, when it lost to PSV Eindhoven 1-0 over two legs. The last time it went farther was the 2008 UEFA Cup Final loss to Zenit Saint-Petersburg.

Rangers are 12 points off Celtic with a match-in-hand in the race for the Scottish Premiership. Celtic will bid to move to the Round of 16 when they host Copenhagen on Thursday following a 1-1 draw in Denmark.

UCL, Live: Real Madrid v. Man City; Lyon v. Juventus

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 26, 2020, 2:23 PM EST
Finally, after months of waiting, the tie of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League round of 16 is set to kick off.

Real Madrid, who have won Europe’s most coveted prize in four of the last six seasons, will host Manchester City, the two-time reigning Premier League champions and arguably this season’s favorites, in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola will be reacquainted with the Madrid faithful, and Man City will take the next step toward winning the Champions League — at least, they hope so — before they are currently set to be banned from the competition for the next two seasons.

Guardiola has thrown a massive curveball by dropping Sergio Aguero to the bench and electing to start Gabriel Jesus instead. Raheem Sterling, who was deemed “fit and ready” to return to action from a hamstring injury, is also on the bench.

In the day’s other game, Lyon will host Juventus.

Below is the full schedule for the two UCL last 16 first leg games on Wednesday, with both games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET. You can follow the action live by clicking on the link above.

Wednesday’s Champions League action

Real Madrid v. Manchester City
Lyon v. Juventus

Dele Alli charged by FA over video mocking coronavirus crisis

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 26, 2020, 1:33 PM EST
Dele Alli has been charge by the Football Association over a recent Snapchat video in which the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder apparently mocked the ongoing coronavirus crisis in a manner which is also being investigated to determine whether or not it was racist in nature.

Alli has since apologized for the video, claiming it was meant to be a private post for friends before it was leaked to the public. The video, filmed in an airport, featured Alli wearing a garment over part of his face and mouth, apparently prompted by an Asian man who could be seen in the background.

“Dele Alli has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post.

“It is alleged that the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder’s post breaches FA Rule E3(1) as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

“It is further alleged that the post constitutes an “Aggravated Breach,” which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to race and/or color and/or ethnic origin and/or nationality.

“He has until Thursday, March 5, 2020 to provide a response.