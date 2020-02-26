Rankings the comeback potential of Champions League sides

Maybe Group H of the UEFA Champions League was very soft.
Chelsea and Valencia are in massive holes after 90 minutes of the Round of 16, and third-place Ajax is a 2-0 hole in its Europa League tie.
The other six teams’ disadvantages after one leg range from tricky to barely existent.
Let’s rate which teams have the best chances to climb back and earn a spot in the quarterfinals.
8. Chelsea (down 3-0 to Bayern Munich after home leg)
Robert Lewandowski’s injury hurts the Bavarians, but not three goals worth of hurt. And Serge Gnabry has been the one sounding death knells for London clubs.
7. Valencia (down 4-1 to Atalanta after away leg)
The away goal combined with the Serie A side’s relative inexperience in the competition gives Valencia a bit more hope than Chelsea.
6. Napoli (level at 1 with Barcelona after home leg)
On the plus side, Gennaro Gattuso’s men are level. That said, they allowed an away goal to Barca and have to go to the Camp Nou against a side yearning to make better UCL memories.
5. Real Madrid (down 2-1 to Man City after home leg)
Who knows what Pep Guardiola will launch at the Etihad Stadium, but giving him two away goals and a lead opens up his playbook? As for Zinedine Zidane, it was all so one dimensional at the Bernabeu. What’s he have cooking?
4. Tottenham Hotspur (down 1-0 to RB Leipzig after home leg)
Spurs have better UEL experience than their second leg hosts, though the striker problems looms over Jose Mourinho’s plans.
3. Liverpool (down 1-0 to Atletico Madrid after away leg)
It’s easy to imagine the Reds’ rebounding, and even Atleti will doubt its potential to keep Liverpool off the scoreboard at Anfield.
2. Paris Saint-Germain (down 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund after away leg)
Dortmund’s allowed plenty of goals this season, and PSG’s attack is stacked.
1. Juventus (down 1-0 to Lyon after away leg)
It’s difficult to imagine Juve playing as poor as they did Wednesday when they head back to Turin. The Old Lady knew something was wrong in warm-ups. They’ll address it, but can they keep Lyon off the board?Follow @NicholasMendola