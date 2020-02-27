MLS Week 1 preview: New teams, players, and stars

AThe 2020 Major League Soccer season is here. This weekend, the new campaign gets under way with two new teams, a new defending Supporters’ Shield winner, and a new superstar.

Debuts are the theme as Inter Miami and Nashville SC both take the field for the first time this weekend across Saturday and Sunday. The defending champions Seattle Sounders host the Chicago Fire and their new logo. Chicharito leads the L.A. Galaxy as the visit the Houston Dynamo.

The new clubs both get tough welcomes to the league, with Nashville hosting Atlanta United and Inter Miami traveling to Western Conference finalists LAFC. Atlanta has plenty of new faces of its own, with captain Michael Parkhurst retired while both Darlington Nagbe and Julian Gressel having departed. Miles Robinson is injured to start the season, and given how Atlanta started the season last year, they could be vulnerable this weekend. LAFC has seen Walker Zimmerman and Tyler Miller move on, and after playoff disappointment last season, they have plenty to prove themselves.

Last year’s Eastern Conference regular season champions NYCFC starts the season on the road at Columbus on Sunday afternoon, under new management in Ronny Deila. Gedion Zelalem also joins, although he struggled last season at Sporting KC. The Philadelphia Union, off a 55 point season last campaign, visit FC Dallas who doesn’t have much new of note except new contracts for Paxton Pomykal and Jesus Ferreira.

The defending champs host the Chicago Fire, with Seattle seeing a designated player depart in Victor Rodriguez with Joao Paulo arriving in his stead. RSL, who finished third in the West last season, announced Thursday the addition of Guiseppe Rossi and he could be in line to see time as they travel to Orlando S.C. on Saturday. After a promising season of growth, Minnesota United switched out goalkeepers, bringing in LAFC’s Miller for Vito Mannone. Abu Danladi is also gone, having departed for Nashville in the expansion draft, and Luis Amarilla has arrived in his place with a promise of goals, with a West Coast trip to Portland his first challenge.

Full MLS Week 1 slate

Saturday:

D.C. United v. Colorado Rapids (1:00 p.m. ET)

Montreal Impact v. New England Revolution (3:00 p.m. ET)

Houston Dynamo v. LA Galaxy (3:30 p.m. ET)

San Jose Earthquakes v. Toronto FC (5:30 p.m. ET)

FC Dallas v. Philadelphia Union (6:00 p.m. ET)

Orlando S.C. v. Real Salt Lake (6:00 p.m. ET)

Nashville S.C. v. Atlanta United (8:00 p.m. ET)

Vancouver Whitecaps v. Sporting KC (10:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday:

Columbus Crew v. NYCFC (12:30 p.m. ET)

New York Red Bulls v. F.C. Cincinnati (1:00 p.m. ET)

Seattle Sounders v. Chicago Fire (3:00 p.m. ET)

LAFC v. Inter Miami (5:30 p.m. ET)

Portland Timbers v. Minnesota United (7:30 p.m. ET)

