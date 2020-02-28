The 2020 Major League Soccer season is almost here and it is time to assess the offseason for each of the 26 teams and predict how they will stack up in the standings.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Our writers have been asked to predict where each team will finish in the table this season and with two new teams arriving in Nashville SC and Inter Miami, plus plenty of changes in terms of players and coaches across MLS, this was not an easy task. At all.

As we all know by now, Major League Soccer loves to keep it weird and plenty of teams will no doubt surprise us all. Until then, we are going with our hunch.

Below we reveal how we think both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference will look at the end of the 2020 regular season.

Joe Prince-Wright

Eastern Conference

1. Atlanta United

2. New York City FC

3. Toronto FC

4. Philadelphia Union

5. D.C. United

6. New York Red Bulls

7. Inter Miami

8. Montreal Impact

9. New England Revolution

10. Columbus Crew SC

11. Chicago Fire

12. FC Cincinnati

13. Orlando City SC

Western Conference

1. LAFC

2. LA Galaxy

3. Sporting Kansas City

4. Seattle Sounders

5. Minnesota United

6. Real Salt Lake

7. Portland Timbers

8. Colorado Rapids

9. FC Dallas

10. San Jose Earthquakes

11. Houston Dynamo

12. Vancouver Whitecaps

13. Nashville SC

Nick Mendola

Eastern Conference

1. NYCFC

2. Atlanta United

3. Toronto FC

4. DC United

5. Philadelphia Union

6. Chicago Fire

7. Columbus Crew

8. Montreal Impact

9. FC Cincinnati

10. New England Revolution

11. Orlando City

12. Inter Miami

13. New York Red Bulls

Western Conference

1. LAFC

2. Portland Timbers

3. LA Galaxy

4. Sporting KC

5. Seattle Sounders

6. FC Dallas

7. San Jose Earthquakes

8. Colorado Rapids

9. Vancouver Whitecaps

10. Houston Dynamo

11. Real Salt Lake

12. Minnesota United

13. Nashville SC

Andy Edwards

Eastern Conference

1. New York City FC

2. Atlanta United

3. Toronto FC

4. Philadelphia Union

5. D.C. United

6. Montreal Impact

7. New England Revolution

8. Columbus Crew SC

9. Inter Miami

10. New York Red Bulls

11. Chicago Fire

12. Orlando City SC

13. FC Cincinnati

Western Conference

1. Seattle Sounders

2. LAFC

3. LA Galaxy

4. Real Salt Lake

5. FC Dallas

6. Sporting Kansas City

7. Colorado Rapids

8. Portland Timbers

9. Minnesota United

10. Houston Dynamo

11. San Jose Earthquakes

12. Vancouver Whitecaps

13. Nashville SC

Kyle Bonn

Eastern Conference

1. Atlanta

2. Toronto

3. NYCFC

4. RBNY

5. Philadelphia

6. D.C. United

7. NE Revs

8. Inter Miami

9. Columbus

10. Orlando City

11. Montreal Impact

12. FC Cincinnati

13. Chicago Fire

Western Conference

1. LAFC

2. Seattle

3. Portland

4. RSL

5. LA Galaxy

6. FC Dallas

7. Minnesota

8. San Jose Quakes

9. Sporting KC

10. Houston

11. Vancouver

12. Nashville

13. Colorado

Follow @JPW_NBCSports