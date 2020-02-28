More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
In the Mixed Zone with JPW: Episode 2

By NBCSports.comFeb 28, 2020, 11:20 AM EST
NBC Sports’ Pro Soccer Talk lead writer and editor Joe Prince-Wright shares his behind-the-scenes access into the Premier League mixed zones highlighting the intriguing interviews from this week’s marquee matches.

This week, JPW shares his mixed zone interviews from Southampton-Aston Villa, Chelsea-Tottenham and Man United-Watford, talks Champions League and previews Matchweek 28.

He also spoke exclusively with Will Smallbone, Southampton’s latest top academy product who made his PL debut in their win against Aston Villa.

“We’ve had quite a lot of players come through the ranks and you look up to them when you’re younger. To come through myself and hopefully do the best I can, it is very special,” Smallbone said.

Handshake bans as coronavirus precautions hit soccer

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 28, 2020, 10:44 AM EST
The threat of coronavirus has already led to Europa League games being played behind closed doors, games in Serie A being postponed and now clubs across Europe are telling their staff to not shake hands as the virus continues to spread.

Premier League clubs are taking extra precautions as both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have asked visitors to their training grounds to fill in a health form when they arrive, Bayern Munich have told players not to sign autographs for fans or take selfies for them, while games across Europe have been impacted as Switzerland have banned all games until mid-March and five Serie A games will be played in empty stadiums.

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce explained to reporters that staff and players will no longer be encouraged to shake hands when they arrive each day around their training ground.

“There’s a ritual here that everybody shakes hands as soon as we see each other every morning – we’ve stopped that on the advice of the doctor,” Bruce confirmed. “Thankfully, we’ve got a superb doctor here and he will keep us informed of what we have to do. We’re like everybody else, we’re glued to the TV for where it’s going to go next and let’s hope it doesn’t get any worse in this country.”

Bruce was asked if he remembered any precautions like this is in the past.

“No, not at all. Look, in confined areas like we’ve got here… There was a time over Christmas when if there’s a virus knocking around – which is not coronavirus – then you have to be careful so we’re a bit mindful of it, the fact that a bug can sweep through. We had four or five at Christmas and two of my staff, so you stay at home, basically. But it’s always something you’re looking at,” Bruce added.

West Ham’s manager David Moyes has revealed that West Ham have a similar plan in place, with fist bumps allowed but no handshakes and every Hammers player has been given some hand gel to use.

“After consulting with the medical team, we have supplied all the players with hand gel to keep with them,” Moyes said. “We’ve also agreed to no shaking hands at the moment, just fist bumps. If we score tomorrow, of course they’ll be able to celebrate.” 

Latest injury news from Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 28, 2020, 10:03 AM EST
Ahead of Matchweek 28 in the Premier League plenty of the big boys have released some interesting injury news with stars out for Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City.

Below we round up the latest injury news, which could be very handy for your Premier League Pick ‘Em selections this weekend.

Okay, now to the injury news…

In another big blow for Man City and Aymeric Laporte, the Frenchman will be ruled out for another three to four weeks after injuring his hamstring in their UEFA Champions League win at Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Laporte has missed a huge chunk of the season so far and Pep Guardiola was sad to see his star center back unavailable once again this season.

“Three weeks out more or less, a month. Unfortunately this happens after four or five months out. Life is not easy and always in the world the people who survive are the ones who cope with the bad moments. It is what it is. Accept it, work hard to come back as soon as possible,” Guardiola said.

When asked about Laporte’s latest injury and the impact not having their main man in defense has had on their non-existent title battle with Liverpool, Guardiola was in a buoyant mood as he replied to Laporte’s injury being the big difference between Man City and Liverpool. “Absolutely,” said Guardiola. “A manager needs the players to rotate, to be fresh. The manager depends on the quality of our players.”

Fernandinho and Nicolas Otamendi will now be the first-choice pairing at center back for the rest of this month as City have the League Cup final against Aston Villa on Sunday, plus the second leg against Real Madrid and big Premier League games against Man United and Chelsea.

Leroy Sane will make a big step on his recovery from the knee injury he suffered in August, as he will play for City’s U23 side against Arsenal on Friday.

“I don’t want to put targets on him, we want him to play the game then speak with him, (about) how he felt,” Guardiola said.

Frank Lampard has started every news conference in recent weeks by listing off the injuries.

That list is getting longer ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Bournemouth on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

“[Christian] Pulisic is injured. [N’Golo] Kante injured and Tammy Abraham is injured. We are trying to find a solution with Tammy. It’s the same,” Lampard confirmed.

Abraham’s injury is one which has got worse over the past few weeks as he’s been in and out of the team while he struggles to overcome the ankle issue.

“I don’t know, we need to see. I speak to the doctors every day about it but we are not actually clear on that one. At the minute he’s not doing anything active for the next couple of days. So I don’t know. And I don’t know how long that will be,” Lampard added.

The one positive for Chelsea is that Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be on the bench again as he continues the final stages of his nine-month recovery from an Achilles injury.

“Ruben [Loftus-Cheek] is in the squad again tomorrow. It would mean a lot for him. It is a lonely place to be injured. With the ability that he has got he is one of the most exciting English midfield players,” Lampard said.

Moving on to Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri are all recovering well but the trio will not play against Watford this Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Klopp revealed that Milner could return for the FA Cup fifth round clash at Chelsea on Tuesday.

“[They are] all coming closer, much closer. Hendo is running, Millie is running and even more. It was not enough for this game now, but we will see – especially with Millie – what we can do for Tuesday,” Klopp said. “I’m not sure about Hendo, and Shaq not yet, but they are all coming closer.”

With Liverpool four wins away from winning the Premier League, Klopp will not rush any players back and risk long-term injuries.

That said, with the FA Cup last 16 clash and the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie against Atletico Madrid coming up, Klopp can now start looking at other trophies to win given their 22-point lead atop the table.

Tottenham issue Kane, Son injury update

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 28, 2020, 9:01 AM EST
Tottenham have issued an injury update on Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son and Jose Mourinho seems increasingly positive that they will play together again this season.

Kane hasn’t played since he suffered a hamstring injury on Jan. 1 which required surgery, while Son broke his arm in their 3-2 win at Aston Villa which has left Mourinho without his two first-choice strikers.

Speaking ahead of Tottenham’s mouthwatering clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (Watch live, 9 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com), Mourinho revealed that Kane is ahead of schedule with his recovery and is back in training on the pitch.

“I would say he is a little bit ahead. It gives me a hope that instead of (being fit for) one or two matches, three, four, five. Just speculating a bit, the feelings are good. He is doing what he can do at this stage but always with a good feeling. Everything is going well. When he was injured I said ‘forget him’, then I said ‘one or two games’. At this moment I have better hopes than that, hopefully that feeling is right and he can help us in the last few games of the season. He’s obviously a great pro and a fighter and wants to be back as soon as possible. But what is that soon as possible? I don’t know. I cannot imagine when (Heung-min Son will be back) but there is a good possibility that before the end of the season we have Harry and Son playing together.”

This is a boost for Tottenham and Mourinho had previously said he feared that neither Kane nor Son would be available to play again this season.

It appears that both will be able to play a handful of games which could be crucial in helping Tottenham reach their goal of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. Son could wear a special cast to help him play as he recovers from arm surgery in his homeland of South Korea, while Kane’s return may be a little longer as Tottenham will not risk rushing their star striker back from injury once again.

Son stepped up admirably in Kane’s absence but his injury has left Tottenham woefully short in attack with Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura and Giovani Lo Celso their main attacking threats, while Dele Alli and Erik Lamela have both suffered a dip in form.

Mourinho has bemoaned his lack of attacking options and Tottenham’s sluggish attacking displays in their defeats against RB Leipzig and Chelsea proved how much they are missing Kane and Son. If the duo can get back and feature by the end of March or start of April, the final months of the season will look a lot different for Tottenham.

Europa League last 16 draw: Man United, Wolves face tricky tests

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 28, 2020, 8:03 AM EST
The draw for the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League has taken place as Man United and Wolves, the two remaining Premier League teams in the competition, found out who they will face.

Man United, the highest-ranked team left in the competition, were drawn against LASK from Austria, the lowest-ranked team remaining. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees the Europa League as a very important competition given the tight battle for Champions League qualification via the Premier League.

Winning the Europa League may be United’s best hope of being in the UCL next season.

Wolves will travel to Olympiacos for the first leg of their tie after the Greek giants knocked out Arsenal in dramatic fashion, with Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side the darkhorses to win this competition.

Plenty of mouthwatering last 16 ties were set up as Steven Gerrard‘s Glasgow Rangers face Bayer Leverkusen, Sevilla and Roma do battle and Inter Milan play against La Liga’s Getafe. Red Bull Salzburg need a miraculous second leg turnaround against Eintracht Frankfurt (they play on Friday after the game was postponed due to a storm in Salzburg, Frankfurt lead 4-1 on aggregate) to reach the last 16 as the winners of that tie face FC Basel.

Looking at these Europa League round of 16 matches, Wolves and Man United will be pretty happy with their draw, while the Bundesliga clubs will be confident of advancing. If you had to pick a couple of teams who are the favorites to reach the final in Gdansk, Poland, you’d have to say Man United, Inter Milan, Wolves and Roma are the frontrunners.

Below is the draw for the last 16 in full as the first legs will be played on Mar. 12 with the second legs on Mar. 19.

UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg schedule

Olympiacos v. Wolves
Sevilla v. Roma
Wolfsburg v. Shakhtar Donetsk
Istanbul Basaksehir v. FC Copenhagen
LASK v. Man United
Inter Milan v. Getafe
Red Bull Salzburg or Eintracht Frankfurt v. Basel
Glasgow Rangers v. Bayer Leverkusen