Tottenham have issued an injury update on Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son and Jose Mourinho seems increasingly positive that they will play together again this season.
Kane hasn’t played since he suffered a hamstring injury on Jan. 1 which required surgery, while Son broke his arm in their 3-2 win at Aston Villa which has left Mourinho without his two first-choice strikers.
Speaking ahead of Tottenham’s mouthwatering clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (Watch live, 9 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com), Mourinho revealed that Kane is ahead of schedule with his recovery and is back in training on the pitch.
“I would say he is a little bit ahead. It gives me a hope that instead of (being fit for) one or two matches, three, four, five. Just speculating a bit, the feelings are good. He is doing what he can do at this stage but always with a good feeling. Everything is going well. When he was injured I said ‘forget him’, then I said ‘one or two games’. At this moment I have better hopes than that, hopefully that feeling is right and he can help us in the last few games of the season. He’s obviously a great pro and a fighter and wants to be back as soon as possible. But what is that soon as possible? I don’t know. I cannot imagine when (Heung-min Son will be back) but there is a good possibility that before the end of the season we have Harry and Son playing together.”
This is a boost for Tottenham and Mourinho had previously said he feared that neither Kane nor Son would be available to play again this season.
It appears that both will be able to play a handful of games which could be crucial in helping Tottenham reach their goal of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. Son could wear a special cast to help him play as he recovers from arm surgery in his homeland of South Korea, while Kane’s return may be a little longer as Tottenham will not risk rushing their star striker back from injury once again.
Son stepped up admirably in Kane’s absence but his injury has left Tottenham woefully short in attack with Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura and Giovani Lo Celso their main attacking threats, while Dele Alli and Erik Lamela have both suffered a dip in form.
Mourinho has bemoaned his lack of attacking options and Tottenham’s sluggish attacking displays in their defeats against RB Leipzig and Chelsea proved how much they are missing Kane and Son. If the duo can get back and feature by the end of March or start of April, the final months of the season will look a lot different for Tottenham.