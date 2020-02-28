More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Tottenham issue Kane, Son injury update

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 28, 2020, 9:01 AM EST
Leave a comment

Tottenham have issued an injury update on Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son and Jose Mourinho seems increasingly positive that they will play together again this season.

Kane hasn’t played since he suffered a hamstring injury on Jan. 1 which required surgery, while Son broke his arm in their 3-2 win at Aston Villa which has left Mourinho without his two first-choice strikers.

Speaking ahead of Tottenham’s mouthwatering clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday (Watch live, 9 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com), Mourinho revealed that Kane is ahead of schedule with his recovery and is back in training on the pitch.

“I would say he is a little bit ahead. It gives me a hope that instead of (being fit for) one or two matches, three, four, five. Just speculating a bit, the feelings are good. He is doing what he can do at this stage but always with a good feeling. Everything is going well. When he was injured I said ‘forget him’, then I said ‘one or two games’. At this moment I have better hopes than that, hopefully that feeling is right and he can help us in the last few games of the season. He’s obviously a great pro and a fighter and wants to be back as soon as possible. But what is that soon as possible? I don’t know. I cannot imagine when (Heung-min Son will be back) but there is a good possibility that before the end of the season we have Harry and Son playing together.”

This is a boost for Tottenham and Mourinho had previously said he feared that neither Kane nor Son would be available to play again this season.

It appears that both will be able to play a handful of games which could be crucial in helping Tottenham reach their goal of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. Son could wear a special cast to help him play as he recovers from arm surgery in his homeland of South Korea, while Kane’s return may be a little longer as Tottenham will not risk rushing their star striker back from injury once again.

Son stepped up admirably in Kane’s absence but his injury has left Tottenham woefully short in attack with Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura and Giovani Lo Celso their main attacking threats, while Dele Alli and Erik Lamela have both suffered a dip in form.

Mourinho has bemoaned his lack of attacking options and Tottenham’s sluggish attacking displays in their defeats against RB Leipzig and Chelsea proved how much they are missing Kane and Son. If the duo can get back and feature by the end of March or start of April, the final months of the season will look a lot different for Tottenham.

Latest injury news from Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 28, 2020, 10:03 AM EST
Leave a comment

Ahead of Matchweek 28 in the Premier League plenty of the big boys have released some interesting injury news with stars out for Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City.

Below we round up the latest injury news, which could be very handy for your Premier League Pick ‘Em selections this weekend.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (above) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

Okay, now to the injury news…

In another big blow for Man City and Aymeric Laporte, the Frenchman will be ruled out for another three to four weeks after injuring his hamstring in their UEFA Champions League win at Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Laporte has missed a huge chunk of the season so far and Pep Guardiola was sad to see his star center back unavailable once again this season.

“Three weeks out more or less, a month. Unfortunately this happens after four or five months out. Life is not easy and always in the world the people who survive are the ones who cope with the bad moments. It is what it is. Accept it, work hard to come back as soon as possible,” Guardiola said.

When asked about Laporte’s latest injury and the impact not having their main man in defense has had on their non-existent title battle with Liverpool, Guardiola was in a buoyant mood as he replied to Laporte’s injury being the big difference between Man City and Liverpool. “Absolutely,” said Guardiola. “A manager needs the players to rotate, to be fresh. The manager depends on the quality of our players.”

Fernandinho and Nicolas Otamendi will now be the first-choice pairing at center back for the rest of this month as City have the League Cup final against Aston Villa on Sunday, plus the second leg against Real Madrid and big Premier League games against Man United and Chelsea.

Leroy Sane will make a big step on his recovery from the knee injury he suffered in August, as he will play for City’s U23 side against Arsenal on Friday.

“I don’t want to put targets on him, we want him to play the game then speak with him, (about) how he felt,” Guardiola said.

Frank Lampard has started every news conference in recent weeks by listing off the injuries.

That list is getting longer ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Bournemouth on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

“[Christian] Pulisic is injured. [N’Golo] Kante injured and Tammy Abraham is injured. We are trying to find a solution with Tammy. It’s the same,” Lampard confirmed.

Abraham’s injury is one which has got worse over the past few weeks as he’s been in and out of the team while he struggles to overcome the ankle issue.

“I don’t know, we need to see. I speak to the doctors every day about it but we are not actually clear on that one. At the minute he’s not doing anything active for the next couple of days. So I don’t know. And I don’t know how long that will be,” Lampard added.

The one positive for Chelsea is that Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be on the bench again as he continues the final stages of his nine-month recovery from an Achilles injury.

“Ruben [Loftus-Cheek] is in the squad again tomorrow. It would mean a lot for him. It is a lonely place to be injured. With the ability that he has got he is one of the most exciting English midfield players,” Lampard said.

Moving on to Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri are all recovering well but the trio will not play against Watford this Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Klopp revealed that Milner could return for the FA Cup fifth round clash at Chelsea on Tuesday.

“[They are] all coming closer, much closer. Hendo is running, Millie is running and even more. It was not enough for this game now, but we will see – especially with Millie – what we can do for Tuesday,” Klopp said. “I’m not sure about Hendo, and Shaq not yet, but they are all coming closer.”

With Liverpool four wins away from winning the Premier League, Klopp will not rush any players back and risk long-term injuries.

That said, with the FA Cup last 16 clash and the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie against Atletico Madrid coming up, Klopp can now start looking at other trophies to win given their 22-point lead atop the table.

Europa League last 16 draw: Man United, Wolves face tricky tests

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 28, 2020, 8:03 AM EST
Leave a comment

The draw for the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League has taken place as Man United and Wolves, the two remaining Premier League teams in the competition, found out who they will face.

[ MORE: Europa League schedule ]

Man United, the highest-ranked team left in the competition, were drawn against LASK from Austria, the lowest-ranked team remaining. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees the Europa League as a very important competition given the tight battle for Champions League qualification via the Premier League.

Winning the Europa League may be United’s best hope of being in the UCL next season.

Wolves will travel to Olympiacos for the first leg of their tie after the Greek giants knocked out Arsenal in dramatic fashion, with Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side the darkhorses to win this competition.

Plenty of mouthwatering last 16 ties were set up as Steven Gerrard‘s Glasgow Rangers face Bayer Leverkusen, Sevilla and Roma do battle and Inter Milan play against La Liga’s Getafe. Red Bull Salzburg need a miraculous second leg turnaround against Eintracht Frankfurt (they play on Friday after the game was postponed due to a storm in Salzburg, Frankfurt lead 4-1 on aggregate) to reach the last 16 as the winners of that tie face FC Basel.

Looking at these Europa League round of 16 matches, Wolves and Man United will be pretty happy with their draw, while the Bundesliga clubs will be confident of advancing. If you had to pick a couple of teams who are the favorites to reach the final in Gdansk, Poland, you’d have to say Man United, Inter Milan, Wolves and Roma are the frontrunners.

Below is the draw for the last 16 in full as the first legs will be played on Mar. 12 with the second legs on Mar. 19.

UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg schedule

Olympiacos v. Wolves
Sevilla v. Roma
Wolfsburg v. Shakhtar Donetsk
Istanbul Basaksehir v. FC Copenhagen
LASK v. Man United
Inter Milan v. Getafe
Red Bull Salzburg or Eintracht Frankfurt v. Basel
Glasgow Rangers v. Bayer Leverkusen

CCL Wrap: LAFC makes history, Sounders eliminated

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 28, 2020, 12:13 AM EST
Leave a comment

Major League Soccer already saw three clubs into the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals. Two more needed to overcome obstacles to see MLS remain perfect through the Round of 16. While LAFC did its share of heavy lifting, the Seattle Sounders collapsed late as Olimpia advanced to the quarterfinals.

LAFC, in front of a brilliant tifo from the home fans at Banc of California Stadium, needed to overcome a 2-0 first-leg loss. The home side poured on the pressure all match, winning 3-0 to become the first MLS side to eliminate a Liga MX club after falling behind by multiple goals in the first leg. They absolutely battered the Mexican club, proving vicious on the counter and solid at the back.

Carlos Vela had an early miss, breaking down the right flank before firing wide of the near post with the outside of his boot on seven minutes. LAFC had another chance for the opener in the 11th minute but Marc-Anthony Kaye was denied by a brilliant reflex save from Rodolfo Cota who got a hand to the close-range shot despite falling down backwards on the line. Cota was on hand again to reject LAFC its much-needed breakthrough as he lept to tip a long-range Eduard Atuesta effort over the bar.

The hosts were robbed of first blood in the 26th minute when LAFC broke spectacularly three-on-two but Diego Rossi hit the post and while Carlos Vela put the rebound into the back of the net, the flag went up for offside on the initial effort. They would finally break through moments later, however, as a ball across the end line found Vela at the near post who tipped the ball towards the goal mouth, with the final touch coming off Cota who fumbled the ball over the line.

LAFC absorbed some pressure to end the first half, and Kaye was lucky to stay on the field as, already on a yellow card, he stamped on the ankle of Luis Montes and absolutely could have earned a second caution. After the break, LAFC regained the front foot but past the hour mark could not find the critical second goal. They had another huge chance on 71 minutes but Rossi whiffed after Vela teed him up on the doorstep. As LAFC became more desperate, Vela struck with 14 minutes to go, punching home Tristan Blackmon’s feed from deep on the right.

With LAFC level on aggregate with a 2-0 home lead, Diego Rossi atoned for his early miss with an absolutely stunner to win it for the hosts, delivering a cross brilliant ball to the far corner that came off the underside of the crossbar, then the inside of the post, and into the back of the net.

Up the coast to the north, Seattle had plenty of chances, leading 4-3 on aggregate late, but they collapsed as Olimpia equalized to send the game to penalties, where the Honduran side advanced 4-2.

Just five minutes in, Olimpia went in front on a set-piece as Elvin Oliva headed in a corner, with the ball squeaking past Cristian Roldan who was guarding the near post. The early strike mirrored the first leg when Seattle scored six minutes into the eventual 2-2 draw.

El Savladorian referee Ivan Barton was not shy about handing out early cards. In the very first minute he cautioned German Mejia for barreling through the back of Joevin Jones, while Seattle’s Nouhou Tolo was cautioned for a seventh minute foul in the air. The Sounders finally built themselves into the match, holding more possession than in the early minutes, and it paid off as Christian Roldan headed in off a set piece to put Seattle level on the match 1-1 and on aggregate 3-3, holding the away goal advantage.

Nouhou had the ball in the back of the net on 27 minutes, but the flag correctly went up for offside. Seattle continued to pressure the Olimpia back line after the break, and nearly had a second. Jordan Morris delivered a 56th minute cross along the goal mouth that Edrick Menjivar couldn’t handle and a streaking Joao Paolo just missed the bobbling ball.

The sealing goal would come in the 64th minute as Roldan delivered a vicious ball from the right flank and it found Paolo who this time converted, thanks in large part to a slight deflection off the knee of Johnny Leveron that wrong-footed Menjivar. Olimpia would not be phased, waiting until the 86th minute before drawing back level as Carlos Pineda rifled a long-distance equalizer.

In the penalty shootout, Christian Roldan skied his effort over the bar and Kelvin Leerdam’s spot-kick was saved by Menjivar. Stefan Frei got his hand to Edwin Rodriguez’s penalty but couldn’t keep it out as Olimpia didn’t miss any of its four efforts to advance.

MLS Week 1 preview: New teams, players, and stars

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 27, 2020, 8:57 PM EST
Leave a comment

AThe 2020 Major League Soccer season is here. This weekend, the new campaign gets under way with two new teams, a new defending Supporters’ Shield winner, and a new superstar.

Debuts are the theme as Inter Miami and Nashville SC both take the field for the first time this weekend across Saturday and Sunday. The defending champions Seattle Sounders host the Chicago Fire and their new logo. Chicharito leads the L.A. Galaxy as the visit the Houston Dynamo.

The new clubs both get tough welcomes to the league, with Nashville hosting Atlanta United and Inter Miami traveling to Western Conference finalists LAFC. Atlanta has plenty of new faces of its own, with captain Michael Parkhurst retired while both Darlington Nagbe and Julian Gressel having departed. Miles Robinson is injured to start the season, and given how Atlanta started the season last year, they could be vulnerable this weekend. LAFC has seen Walker Zimmerman and Tyler Miller move on, and after playoff disappointment last season, they have plenty to prove themselves.

Last year’s Eastern Conference regular season champions NYCFC starts the season on the road at Columbus on Sunday afternoon, under new management in Ronny Deila. Gedion Zelalem also joins, although he struggled last season at Sporting KC. The Philadelphia Union, off a 55 point season last campaign, visit FC Dallas who doesn’t have much new of note except new contracts for Paxton Pomykal and Jesus Ferreira.

The defending champs host the Chicago Fire, with Seattle seeing a designated player depart in Victor Rodriguez with Joao Paulo arriving in his stead. RSL, who finished third in the West last season, announced Thursday the addition of Guiseppe Rossi and he could be in line to see time as they travel to Orlando S.C. on Saturday. After a promising season of growth, Minnesota United switched out goalkeepers, bringing in LAFC’s Miller for Vito Mannone. Abu Danladi is also gone, having departed for Nashville in the expansion draft, and Luis Amarilla has arrived in his place with a promise of goals, with a West Coast trip to Portland his first challenge.

Full MLS Week 1 slate

Saturday:
D.C. United v. Colorado Rapids (1:00 p.m. ET)
Montreal Impact v. New England Revolution (3:00 p.m. ET)
Houston Dynamo v. LA Galaxy (3:30 p.m. ET)
San Jose Earthquakes v. Toronto FC (5:30 p.m. ET)
FC Dallas v. Philadelphia Union (6:00 p.m. ET)
Orlando S.C. v. Real Salt Lake (6:00 p.m. ET)
Nashville S.C. v. Atlanta United (8:00 p.m. ET)
Vancouver Whitecaps v. Sporting KC (10:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday:
Columbus Crew v. NYCFC (12:30 p.m. ET)
New York Red Bulls v. F.C. Cincinnati (1:00 p.m. ET)
Seattle Sounders v. Chicago Fire (3:00 p.m. ET)
LAFC v. Inter Miami (5:30 p.m. ET)
Portland Timbers v. Minnesota United (7:30 p.m. ET)