5 things we learned from MLS opening day 2020

By Kyle BonnFeb 29, 2020
2020 Major League Soccer opening day had it all. A late winner, a late equalizer, a victorious debutant, a defeated debutant, and lots of great goals.

One things people should avoid is making any broad assumptions about a team’s season from just 90 minutes of action, but we can still draw plenty from the Saturday results. From in-form players to injuries and new boys, there are lots of lessons from the first slate of games.

1) Nashville S.C. won’t lay down and die

While Nashville couldn’t find an equalizing goal against one of the league’s best squads, they certainly showed fight and determination. The MLS debutants were thought to be a more defensive squad, but David Accam and Randall Leal had plenty of good chances, threatening one of the more stout back lines on numerous occasions. If the MLS new boys can get more cohesion as the minutes tick on this season, they will be able to produce more venom on the chances that seemed to just barely go begging on opening day. With this kind of more aggressive performance on a regular basis, Nashville will be a tough out this season and could push for a playoff spot.

2) USMNT stars will shine

For U.S. national team fans, it was a great day of individual results. Walker Zimmerman scored the first goal in Nashville S.C. history. Emerson Hyndman bagged a fabulous volley. Jonathan Lewis picked out a late winner for Colorado. Paxton Pomykal struck late for FC Dallas in a win. Brad Guzan was stout in goal for Atlanta United.

During a time when USMNT fans have seen nothing but brutal injury news over the past few months, it was good to see a number of Americans have good days on the field. That could be a storyline all season long.

3) Cristian Pavon has a real shot at MVP

The LA Galaxy were only able to work a point out of their season opening visit to Houston, but Cristian Pavon looks a dangerous one. In addition to his brilliant early goal, Pavon delivered three key passes and was a general menace in the Houston attack. It was all the more impressive considering that otherwise, the Galaxy had little to offer up front outside of Joe Corona’s 66th minute chance. If the Galaxy attack builds into the season and helps Pavon, he could have a real shot at the MVP award this season, especially if Josef Martinez misses significant time. Speaking of…

4) Atlanta United is in trouble without Josef Martinez

When Josef Martinez collapsed into a heap and pointed to his knee, Atlanta United fans – and frankly, all fans of exquisite soccer – held their breath. It’s tough to speculate, but by the looks of it, one of the most electric players in the league could miss a significant amount of time. No one wishes that on Atlanta, but it sure looked a serious one.

Martinez’s exit sucked the life from Atlanta United, and they absorbed pressure through the final 20 minutes. There’s plenty of positives for Frank De Boer to take from the road victory, but the finish is unlikely to be one of them. The withdrawal of Pity Martinez was another reason for their lack of incisive personality, but Josef’s absence is a real problem for Atlanta. If he is indeed to miss significant time this season, de Boer has his work cut out for him to keep this attack as one of the most dangerous in the league.

5) Thierry Henry can coach

The Montreal Impact handed Thierry Henry his first MLS win in spectacular fashion as Max Urruti delivered an absolute stunner to win it in the 80th minute. That’s nice and all, but Urruti’s boss Thierry Henry way able to coach his way to victory as well. With a defensive formation that featured three center-backs, Henry hoped to sit deep, absorb pressure, and counter his way to victory. Montreal eventually held 57% possession against New England, but much of that was ultra-conservative passing out of the back, with very little actual attacking third action. Still, it choked the life out of New England – not in a Man City or Liverpool high-energy asphyxiation, but instead in a lull you to sleep type of way. It worked, at least on opening day, and the Frenchman could be on his way to an enjoyable managerial career if he can manage to tweak his system to fit his opponents each week.

BONUS: Don’t worry, there will always be controversy

It took until the final few moments of the day, but there was a clear moment of refereeing controversy on opening day. With Nashville S.C. looking to pour forward in the dying minutes of the game, Atlanta United broke the other direction which forced Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis to come and challenge near midfield. As the ball pinged around in the chaos, Willis lept into the air to stop an Ezequiel Barco shot from just past the midway line. Willis clearly raised his arms into the air and stopped the effort well outside his box which should have led to a blatant red card. The on-field referee, however, only gave a yellow and the VAR review did not reverse the call. While it didn’t change much in the game coming in the dying minutes and benefitting the eventual losing team, it does mean that Nashville won’t lose its goalkeeper for a one-game suspension and reassures fans that – don’t worry folks – there will be plenty of controversy to savor this season.

Late strikes, debut wins, and golazos all feature in 2020 MLS opening day

By Kyle BonnFeb 29, 2020
Major League Soccer got its 2020 season under way on Saturday, and there were plenty of exciting storylines and moments to dot the Leap Day landscape.

Most notably, Nashville S.C. got a rude welcome to the league as the debutants were dropped 2-1 at home against Atlanta United. Ezequiel Barco struck just nine minutes in on an exquisite Atlanta counter-attack, delivering a low right-footed shot inside the far post. USMNT defender Walker Zimmerman responded just before the half-hour mark, writing himself into the Nashville S.C. record books with the club’s first-ever goal. He rose high to meet a free-kick into the box, and while his header went basically nowhere, he was able to get a foot to it and poke the ball in for the equalizer.

Nashville would be happy to go into halftime level with one of the best teams in the league, but Emerson Hyndman made sure the visitors would enter the break on top, fizzing a blistering volley in for a deserved lead before the break.

Nashville was up for the challenge and had plenty of chances, but each opportunity seemed just a whisker away from being converted. David Accam nearly got to a 53rd minute Dominique Badji cross but his slide was inches away. With 12 minutes to go, Randall Leal smacked the post with a vicious shot.

Unfortunately, while Atlanta held onto the three points, they may have lost far more as talismanic playmaker Josef Martinez went down in a heap in the 67th minute, immediately pointing to his knee. Replays showed he twisted it awkwardly avoiding a challenge, and while the Colombian tried to come back on, he eventually needed to be stretchered off the field.

Elsewhere, the LA Galaxy went ahead early on the road in Houston on a Cristian Pavon golazo, but they were held from there in a 1-1 draw. Houston actually held the lion’s share of possession – 59% worth of it – but only managed to put two of its 15 shots on target.

The Pavon goal was brilliantly worked, coming straight from goalkeeper Dave Bingham who blasted the ball down to Pavon, and the Argentine did the rest, delivering a fabulous curler past Marko Maric.

Houston was able to eventually earn a point, breaching the Galaxy defense in the 54th minute via Mauro Manotas who took a wonderful through-ball from Zarek Valentin and blasted a right-footed effort through a charging Dave Bingham.

Chicharito‘s debut saw the Mexican international take just one shot, coming from outside the box and missing the target. After the match, Chicharito said scoring early may have actually been a detriment. “Football is ironic sometimes, the worst thing was scoring a goal so early because after that I think we let them play, build their confidence and then the game became equal.” Joe Corona had chances for the visitors past the hour mark, but otherwise neither side threatened much.

USMNT defender Jonathan Lewis gave the Colorado Rapids a dramatic 2-1 victory on the road at D.C. United with a 92nd minute winner. Russell Canouse and Kei Kamara had cancelled each other out past the hour mark, but Lewis was on hand at the far post to tap in a scrappy winner late. Colorado may have missed the playoffs last season, but Robin Fraser has them off to a fast start.

Thierry Henry picked up a win in his first match in charge as the Montreal Impact topped the New England Revolution in Canada 2-1. Max Urruti won it in the 80th minute with an absurd goal, chipping Matt Turner with a bonkers poke on a long ball from Saphir Taider.

Teal Bunbury had given New England the early lead 13 minutes in, volleying home a cross from deep onto the right flank to put the visitors up, but Romell Quioto cancelled that out before halftime with a set-piece header. It seemed like Wilfried Zahibo had put New England up with 17 minutes to go, but after a video review it was chalked off for offside. Then Urruti delivered a stunner to seal Henry’s first victory as Impact boss.

The San Jose Earthquakes snatched a late 2-2 draw with finalists Toronto FC thanks to a 95th minute equalizer from Oswaldo Alanis. The 30-year-old Mexican ripped in an absurd free-kick from a tight angle to salvage the draw, the final of two great goals for San Jose. Toronto had worked a 2-0 lead by the 51st minute on relatively cheap goals from Alejandro Pozuelo and Richie Laryea, with Pozuelo’s coming from the penalty spot. Andres Rios got one back for San Jose in the 53rd minute, just two minutes after Toronto doubled its lead, and while the hosts held 63% possession throughout, it took until deep in stoppage time until Alanis found his moment.

Full MLS results

D.C. United 1-2 Colorado Rapids
Montreal Impact 2-1 New England Revolution
Houston Dynamo 1-1 LA Galaxy
San Jose Earthquakes 2-2 Toronto FC
FC Dallas 2-0 Philadelphia Union
Orlando City SC 0-0 Real Salt Lake
Nashville SC 1-2 Atlanta United

Serie A: Lazio goes top, Napoli on a roll

By Kyle BonnFeb 29, 2020
Serie A postponed a whole boatload of games on Saturday due to coronavirus, but a pair of games still went on as planned, and they had major table implications.

Table-toppers Juventus saw their massive game against Inter postponed, which allowed Lazio to temporarily take control of the top spot thanks to a 2-0 win over Bologna. Luis Alberto and Joaquin Correa both scored within a three-minute span early in the game to secure the victory.

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, a former Lazio player who is undergoing treatment for leukemia but still working the sideline, was given a standing ovation by Lazio fans before the kickoff.

“I never imagined we’d be top after 26 matches even knowing that I coach some really good lads,” Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi, a former Lazio teammate of Mihailovic, said after the match. “We should have had a bigger lead at halftime but we suffered a bit in the second half, which was a merit of Bologna.”

At the San Paolo Stadium, Kostas Manolas and Giovanni Di Lorenzo both scored to give Napoli a 2-1 win over Torino. Manolas headed home the opener 18 minutes in off a set-piece, while Di Lorenzo tacked the eventual winner on in the 82nd minute. Torino snagged a consolation in stoppage time through Simone Edera, but it wasn’t enough to see them rise above 15th. Napoli jumped to sixth, six points back of fourth-placed Atalanta with their fourth win in their last five matches.

PL Sunday preview: Everton v. Man United, Spurs v. Wolves

By Kyle BonnFeb 29, 2020
Sunday is all about the Champions League chase.

With fifth, sixth, eighth, and 11th all in action and all separated by just five points, these teams need points and they need them now. Who knows if fifth will eventually earn a spot in the Champions League or not, but no team would like to leave that to chance.

With fourth-placed Chelsea drawing Bournemouth earlier in the weekend, the opportunity is there for anyone to claw closer. Manchester United especially needs to push now or never, with the Red Devils currently four points back of the Blues in fifth. Tottenham sits a point back of Man United and could overtake them with the right results, while Wolves sit just one more point back of Spurs.

Everton v. Manchester United  — 9:00 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Manchester United has not lost in its last six matches across all competitions, conceding just a single goal across that span. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side appears to be hitting its stride, but a tough league stretch will test that form. After its trip to Everton, the Red Devils will take on Manchester City and Spurs followed by a tough home date with Sheffield United.

Dropped points at Goodison Park could be deadly given what’s to come and the deficit to fourth they still need to make up. It certainly was last season as Solskjaer was forced to issue a public apology after a brutal 4-0 defeat that the boss called “the lowest I’ve been.” That squad did not have Bruno Fernandes, however, as the Portuguese midfielder has come into the Red Devils side and made an immediate difference. Still, Manchester United is without both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial up front. Odion Ighalo scored his first goal for the club against Club Brugge midweek, and it will be interesting whether Solskjaer sticks with the former Watford frontman or goes with in-form youngster Mason Greenwood up front.

The Toffees will not want to see Greenwood, as the 17-year-old equalized in the 77th minute of the reverse fixture earlier this year. Everton is fighting for a Europa League position at the moment, with Carlo Ancelotti downplaying this particular game in favor of the bigger picture. Still, a home win could move them as high as eighth, a real boost moving forward given they are scheduled to face Chelsea and Liverpool in their next two games plus two more against Leicester City and Spurs to start April. Morgan Schneiderlin is a long-term absence after undergoing knee surgery earlier this week, but Theo Walcott will be back after missing out against Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur v. Wolverhampton Wanderers  — 9:00 a.m. ET, on NBC Gold and NBCSports.com

Spurs are struggling with injuries up front, but are surprisingly right in the Champions League race. A 2-1 loss to Chelsea last time out stopped a four-match league unbeaten run, but otherwise Spurs have weathered the storm. Without Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, Spurs have found a way to score in each of the last four Premier League games but will match up against a Wolves side that has not conceded in each of the last three.

Jose Mourinho will also be without Ryan Sessegnon and Moussa Sissoko who have each suffered difficult injuries, so it will be interesting to see if the boss sticks with the three-center-back formation Mourinho utilized in the Chelsea loss or if he brings Dele Alli back into the side in a 4-2-3-1.

Wolves has been in the European hunt all season long, and with Nuno’s side in good form, they’ve lost just once in the last six Premier League games. With a soft schedule to finish the season, this is a great opportunity for Wolves to make a statement and push forward in Europe against those around them. They have a nearly clean bill of health, with just Jonny missing out thanks to a foot injury.

FOLLOW LIVE: MLS kicks off 25th season in grand style

By Joel SoriaFeb 29, 2020
Major League Soccer celebrates the start of its 25th season with a full slate of games on Saturday.

[ FOLLOW: MLS scoreboard ]

The star signing of the offseason, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez makes his MLS debut, as the Los Angeles Galaxy travel to Houston to take on the Dynamo in front of a sold-out BBVA Stadium.

In between, the San Jose Earthquakes look to start season two under Matias Almeyda on a strong note when they host Toronto FC, while Nashville SC – one of two new MLS franchises – receives a high-powered Atlanta United.

Opening day wraps up with Sporting Kansas City taking on the Vancouver Whitecaps, which will see two former Liga MX goal scorers in Alan Pulido and Lucas Cavallini make their debuts.

Saturday’s full MLS schedule

Montreal Impact v. New England Revolution — 3:00 p.m. ET
Houston Dynamo v. LA Galaxy — 3:30 p.m. ET
San Jose Earthquakes v. Toronto FC — 5:30 p.m. ET
FC Dallas v. Philadelphia Union — 6:00 p.m. ET
Orlando City v. Real Salt Lake — 6:00 p.m. ET
Nashville SC v. Atlanta United — 8 p.m. ET
Vancouver Whitecaps v. Sporting Kansas City — 10:30 p.m. ET