Brighton baffled by finishing: “You can’t feel sorry for yourself”

Brighton and Hove Albion knows its playing decent football, yet there it remains in the thick of the Premier League’s relegation battle.

The Seagulls lost 1-0 to M23 Derby rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday despite holding 66 percent possession and a 24-12 advantage in shots.

The finish just wasn’t there.

“Very frustrating, we have created plenty of chances and to come away with nothing is frustrating,” said defender Dan Burn, via the BBC. “We should be higher up the table and it’s this time of the season where we need to start picking up some points, but I believe in the team.”

Manager Graham Potter found it hard to fault his men’s effort on the day, though the Seagulls may finish the day within three points of the drop zone.

He’s tasked with keeping heads up in an odd season. Brighton’s only lost two of six fixtures, but draws aren’t helping them create distance.

“You can’t feel sorry for yourself,” Potter said. “Sometimes you need a bit of luck. We didn’t get too much of that today. We have to keep working to turn those little margins in our favor. We know every game in this league is tough for us. Today there was a lot of effort and a lot of quality. I liked the performance, how we played. Over the course of the game we were quite good.”

Wolves, Arsenal, Leicester City, and Manchester United are next before Norwich City gives a mild reprieve to the fixture list. Liverpool and Man City follow the Canaries.

“The changing room is still really positive. We haven’t won in eight games but you wouldn’t be able to tell. We are a positive group,” Burn said.

That will be tested should the club dip even closer to the bottom three.

