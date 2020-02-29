More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Watch Live: Brighton v. Crystal Palace

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 29, 2020, 7:24 AM EST
Leave a comment

Brighton and Hove Albion host Crystal Palace on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at the Amex Stadium as the bitter rivals collide.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE HERE

When Brighton and Crystal Palace collide, sparks fly.

The M23 derby has become a fierce rivalry over the last few decades and this is the biggest game of the season for fans of Brighton and Palace.

Graham Potter and Roy Hodgson are well aware of that and both know this game is massive in determining how the final few months of this season will pan out for them.

For Brighton, they have now gone four games without a win and are yet to win in 2020 as Potter’s side play wonderful attacking soccer but haven’t been clinical enough all season long. A defeat at home to their bitter rivals will leave them in the midst of a relegation scrap, while a win would ignite hopes of a midtable finish.

As for Palace, their win at home against Newcastle last weekend pushed them further away from the drop zone after a slump which saw them dragged back into the relegation picture. The Eagles currently sit five points ahead of the Seagulls.

In team news Brighton make three changes as Martin Montoya, Solly March and Leandro Trossard all start.

Palace are unchanged from the team which beat Newcastle but Luka Milivojevic is fit enough to be on the bench after recovering from illness.

LINEUPS

Nashville prepares for first MLS season

Nashvile SC
Nashville SC
Associated PressFeb 29, 2020, 8:39 AM EST
Leave a comment

As Nashville SC embarks on its first Major League Soccer season, defender Walker Zimmerman has been surprised by how quickly the team has coalesced.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

He knows a bit about expansion teams having been on Los Angeles FC’s original roster.

“The thing that we stressed back at LAFC was, ‘Don’t look at it as we’re coming in as an expansion team and let that change your expectations. You’re in MLS now.’ So that’s the message here: Sure, we are technically an expansion team, but we’re in MLS just like any of the other teams,” Zimmerman said. “So don’t let that change our mindset. Don’t let that change our mentality. We’re going to come out and compete, not as a team trying to prove ourselves, but as a team that’s wanting to establish ourselves in the right way.”

Zimmerman, who joined the league in 2013, is among a number of veterans assembled for the team’s first season, including midfielder Dax McCarty and defender Anibal Godoy.

Additionally there are 14 players on the roster who are new to MLS, including attacking midfielder Hany Mukhtar, the team’s lone designated player, from Denmark’s top division, and Randall Leal, a young winger who played for Saprissa in his native Costa Rica.

“It’s a great group, really hard-working group. And I was really surprised at the camaraderie that was already established in the first month of preseason,” Zimmerman said. “So hats off to everyone for really getting along, buying into this process. It’s not easy, but I think everyone’s really excited for this weekend.”

McCarty, embarking on his 14th MLS season, agreed.

“I’ve been around the block a few times and I’ve been around long enough to know that our group, what we have is just real. We have a real sense of camaraderie. Guys have really bonded off the field. We have a sense of discipline and organization and how we’re gonna play. But also, I’ve been pleasantly surprised with some of our attacking players and guys that I didn’t know much about,” he said. “So I think that there’s a real sense of urgency with this group that we want to start off our first season on the right foot.”

There’s buzz surrounding the team’s nationally televised season opener against Atlanta United on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium. Nashville reported Friday that more than 50,000 tickets had been sold, putting the game in reach of the stadium’s record of 50,232 for a soccer match, set back in 2017 when the stadium hosted Tottenham and Manchester City.

Players were excited at the chance to play Atlanta, which won the MLS Cup in 2018 and last season won the U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup. Star striker Josef Martinez won league MVP honors in 2018 and had 27 goals last season.

Known for its successful launch and rabid supporters, Atlanta provides something of a blueprint for what Nashville hopes to be. Atlanta averaged 52,510 fans a game last season, most in the league.

The match could also be the first in what is hoped will become a rivalry: The two teams are separated by just 250 miles.

“They’ll want to try and stamp their authority on the rivalry. And we’ll certainly want to get off to a very good start if we possibly can. And a lot of that comes down to our preparations. I feel as though we’ve put ourselves in a decent place,” Nashville coach Gary Smith said.

Smith, coach of the Colorado Rapids team that won the MLS Cup championship in 2010, led Nashville to a 20-7-7 record last season in the USL Championship.

Overall, Nashville SC is still very much a work in progress. The team’s proposed deal for a soccer-specific stadium hit a snag last fall when scheduled demolition at the Fairgrounds Nashville site didn’t start. It turned out that new Mayor John Cooper was re-examining the city’s agreement for the stadium.

The Metro Nashville Council originally approved a $275 million project in November 2017, and the next month the city was awarded the franchise by MLS.

Under the terms of the renegotiated agreement, the team will pay $54 million more in additional costs, including potential debt payments and $19 million for infrastructure around the stadium.

The new stadium is set to open in 2022. Until then, the team while share Nissan Stadium with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.

Such issues are to be expected with a startup, but Smith is anxious to finally get Nashville SC off the ground.

“What I can say is I’m very pleased at where the group’s at, both aerobically and in terms of their fitness. Their appreciation of some of the foundational pieces of our group with or without the ball, are good,” Smith said. “Can we improve? Yeah, of course. But we’re in a good spot.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Serie A postpones Juve-Inter, four other games due to coronavirus outbreak

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 29, 2020, 7:06 AM EST
Leave a comment

Serie A have postponed five games this weekend due to the current coronavirus outbreak impacting parts of Italy.

[ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule ]

The top-flight of Italian soccer announced Saturday that the massive clash at the top of the table between Juventus and Inter Milan which was due to played on Sunday will be moved to May 13.

Four other Serie A games have also been postponed with AC Milan v. Genoa, Parma v. SPAL, Udinese v. Fiorentina and Sassuolo v. Brescia also postponed. The five other Serie A games will go ahead as planned this weekend.

The original plan was for the five games to be played behind closed doors with no fans at the stadiums, just like Inter did at the San Siro in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, but Serie A have not postponed all of the games in the hope that the coronavirus outbreak across Italy can be contained in the coming months.

In terms of rearranging these games, Inter Milan currently sit six points behind first-place Juve but have a game in hand. Moving that match to the final week of the season could have huge implications in the race for the Serie A title as it is set to go down to the wire with Lazio also in the mix.

Rearranging these games will clash with Coppa Italia final, which was due to take place on May 13, but that has been moved to May 20.

Infantino says closing stadiums only a short-term coronavirus solution

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 28, 2020, 10:09 PM EST
Leave a comment

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has stated that he does not support playing closed-door games as a long-term solution to avoiding the threat of coronavirus.

Serie A will play games behind closed doors for the second straight weekend thanks to the rapid spread of the disease that has infected over 800 people in Italy. Most notably, the game between title contenders Inter and Juventus will be played in front of an empty Allianz Stadium in Turin.

“I don’t think it is sustainable in the long term to play behind closed doors,” Infantino said before a meeting in Northern Ireland. “Every competition organizer ultimately has to decide what is best for him. Obviously, on the short term it can be a solution [to play without fans] in order to move on. But you cannot imagine a few months of a competition being played, several matches being played, behind closed doors.”

Infantino went on to say he “wouldn’t exclude anything” when asked about possible solutions for international fixtures coming up in March, but admitted “I hope we will never have to get into this direction. We cannot underestimate and say it’s nothing but we don’t have to overreact and panic.”

Meanwhile, English tabloids reported Friday that the Premier League could close up shop early, costing Liverpool its league title should it take place before Liverpool is mathematically crowned champions. However, the Liverpool Echo reported that the Premier League is still considering all possibilities as solutions for coronavirus prevention and that scenarios like that are at this point considered “still at a hypothetical stage.”

Some Premier League clubs confirmed they are banning handshakes around the training ground, while others have told players to tone down fan interaction for the time being. Other leagues around Europe have taken more drastic measures, such as the Swiss league which has completely shut down until at least mid-March on instruction from the government.

French goalkeeper throws ball into own net

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 28, 2020, 9:43 PM EST
1 Comment

There’s own-goals, and then there’s own-goals. French goalkeeper Brice Maubleu scored an own-goal.

The Grenoble goalkeeper, taking on fellow Ligue 2 side Caen on Friday, threw the ball into his own net in the 18th minute to give the hosts a 2-0 lead they would not relinquish.

It appeared that Maubleu was attempting to distribute the ball to one of his defenders only to pull back at the last minute, and upon his attempt to halt the throw, he instead tossed it back towards his own net. The 30-year-old captain attempted to scramble back and stop the ball, and he very well may have, but the referee gave the goal and replays were inconclusive.

You can watch video of the brutal own-goal here.

Maubleu confirmed that was his intention after the fact. “There are dark evenings and this is one of them,” the Grenoble captain said after the match. “On the goal, I wanted to quickly set Jerome (Mombris) away, but I saw that he was not looking at me so I revised my decision and then the ball left my hands”

Maubleu recalled when French goalkeeper Steve Mandanda did something similar while playing for Marseille in 2012, throwing the ball right to an opposition attacker who easily buried the ball into the empty net. “This happens sometimes and people think that it can’t possibly happen to others. In the end, I play the ball thinking that all was still ok but apparently the ball had already gone in,” Maubleu said.

“I am disappointed because it gave our opponent a two-goal lead. I will have to quickly get back working and move on, because it will likely do the rounds on social media. The goalkeeper position is exposed and there are risks. After that, I was back in my match and made saves even though those won’t be remembered.”

The 30-year-old Maubleu has played for just Tours FC and Grenoble in his career, making two Ligue 1 appearances in 2009 before spending the rest of his time in Ligue 2.