Bundesliga wrap: Bayern puts up six; Dortmund, Gladbach keep pace

Bayern Munich continues to fire at will in its bid to win yet another Bundesliga title.
The Bavarians stayed on course for its seventh-straight league title with a six-star stomping of Hoffenheim.
Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach kept up with the leaders, while RB Leipzig and/or Bayer Leverkusen will fall off the pace on Sunday.
Hoffenheim 0-6 Bayern Munich
This was a blowout of the highest order.
Bayern outshot Hoffenheim 25-4, completing 88 percent of its passes and 65 percent of its dribbles.
Philippe Coutinho scored twice, while Joshua Kimmich had a goal and an assist. Thomas Muller had two assists, while Serge Gnabry, Joshua Zirkzee, and Leon Goretzk rounded out the scoring to move Bayern to 52 points (standings below).
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Freiburg
Jadon Sancho‘s 15th-minute goal was all BVB needed at the Westfalenstadion. He now has 14 goals and 15 assists in league play, as BVB sits four points back of Bayern.
USMNT phenom Giovanni Reyna played another nine minutes in the win, completing 87 percent of his passing including one key pass and an one long ball. He won 2 of 4 ground duels and completed 2 of 3 dribbles.
Augsburg 2-3 Borussia Monchengladbach
Lars Stindl had a goal and an assist including what would stand as the match-winner in an entertaining match.
All five goals came between the 49th and 83rd minutes, with Gladbach leading 2-0 and 3-1 en route to the win.
The visitors are six points back of Bayern with a match-in-hand.
Elsewhere
Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-3 Hertha Berlin — Friday
Koln 3-0 Schalke
Mainz 2-0 Paderborn
Union Berlin v. Wolfsburg — 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday
RB Leipzig v. Bayer Leverkusen — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Werder Bremen v. Eintracht Frankfurt — postponed
Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|24
|16
|4
|4
|71
|26
|45
|8-2-2
|8-2-2
|52
|RB Leipzig
|23
|14
|6
|3
|61
|25
|36
|7-3-1
|7-3-2
|48
|Borussia Dortmund
|24
|14
|6
|4
|66
|32
|34
|9-3-0
|5-3-4
|48
|Mönchengladbach
|23
|14
|4
|5
|46
|27
|19
|8-2-1
|6-2-4
|46
|Bayer Leverkusen
|23
|13
|4
|6
|40
|29
|11
|6-4-2
|7-0-4
|43
|FC Schalke 04
|24
|9
|9
|6
|32
|35
|-3
|5-5-2
|4-4-4
|36
|VfL Wolfsburg
|23
|9
|7
|7
|32
|28
|4
|4-5-3
|5-2-4
|34
|1899 Hoffenheim
|24
|10
|4
|10
|34
|42
|-8
|5-1-7
|5-3-3
|34
|SC Freiburg
|24
|9
|6
|9
|31
|34
|-3
|5-2-4
|4-4-5
|33
|1. FC Köln
|23
|9
|2
|12
|36
|42
|-6
|6-1-5
|3-1-7
|29
|1. FC Union Berlin
|23
|9
|2
|12
|29
|36
|-7
|6-0-5
|3-2-7
|29
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|23
|8
|4
|11
|38
|37
|1
|6-3-3
|2-1-8
|28
|FC Augsburg
|24
|7
|6
|11
|36
|50
|-14
|5-3-4
|2-3-7
|27
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|24
|7
|6
|11
|30
|46
|-16
|3-2-7
|4-4-4
|27
|FSV Mainz 05
|24
|8
|1
|15
|33
|52
|-19
|4-1-7
|4-0-8
|25
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|24
|5
|6
|13
|26
|49
|-23
|3-3-6
|2-3-7
|21
|Werder Bremen
|23
|4
|5
|14
|25
|53
|-28
|1-2-8
|3-3-6
|17
|SC Paderborn
|24
|4
|4
|16
|29
|52
|-23
|2-1-9
|2-3-7
|16