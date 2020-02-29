More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
FOLLOW LIVE: MLS kicks off 25th season in grand style

By Joel SoriaFeb 29, 2020, 4:40 PM EST
Major League Soccer celebrates the start of its 25th season with a full slate of games on Saturday.

The star signing of the offseason, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez makes his MLS debut, as the Los Angeles Galaxy travel to Houston to take on the Dynamo in front of a sold-out BBVA Stadium.

In between, the San Jose Earthquakes look to start season two under Matias Almeyda on a strong note when they host Toronto FC, while Nashville SC – one of two new MLS franchises – receives a high-powered Atlanta United.

Opening day wraps up with Sporting Kansas City taking on the Vancouver Whitecaps, which will see two former Liga MX goal scorers in Alan Pulido and Lucas Cavallini make their debuts.

Saturday’s full MLS schedule

Montreal Impact v. New England Revolution — 3:00 p.m. ET
Houston Dynamo v. LA Galaxy — 3:30 p.m. ET
San Jose Earthquakes v. Toronto FC — 5:30 p.m. ET
FC Dallas v. Philadelphia Union — 6:00 p.m. ET
Orlando City v. Real Salt Lake — 6:00 p.m. ET
Nashville SC v. Atlanta United — 8 p.m. ET
Vancouver Whitecaps v. Sporting Kansas City — 10:30 p.m. ET

Watford’s Sarr’s ‘unbelievable talent’ dooms Liverpool’s historic run

By Joel SoriaFeb 29, 2020, 4:12 PM EST
Who would have guessed that Liverpool’s emphatic unbeaten run of 423 days – the second longest ever top-division unbeaten run – would end on a cold, soggy night at Vicarage Road to the dominance of 22-year-old Ismaila Sarr?

Liverpool remain indisputable favorites to lift the league title, but they will fall short to Arsenal’s Invincibles. Jurgen Klopp‘s men were vulnerable on Saturday. The potent performance put together by Watford will be talked about for years to come. And perhaps no other player on the field came as close to the protagonist role as Sarr.

The winger stood out from the rest, scoring twice before setting up captain Troy Deeney for the third and final goal of the bout. To the BBC:

“Ismaila Sarr is an unbelievable player, unbelievable talent,” Deeney said about his teammate. “He still has a lot to learn, and will continue to learn. But I think it’s a full team performance and a special mention has to go to Gerard Deulofeu as well, it looks like it’s going to be a bad one.”

Sarr, who turned down Barcelona during his career’s infant years, exhibited exactly why that was an option to begin with. The Senegalese was the cog of a well-oiled engined that took care of its chances. There’s no way around it.

“First of all credit to Watford,” Liverpool’s captain Virgil Van Dijk said following the Reds’ first loss in 45 Premier League matches. “They deserved it. The chances they created they stuck to their plan and I don’t think we created too many big opportunities. We shouldn’t take the credit away from Watford.
“If you concede three goals, that’s something we didn’t have for quite a while. That’s something we have to improve as a team in total and we will. It’s very tough to take this one. The only positive thing is we have an FA Cup game in a couple of days.
“The last game, one set piece, one good goal. Today obviously it should be better. If you look at the whole season we’ve been pretty good defensively. We have the most clean sheets in the league.”
For Nigel Pearson, the win comes at a precious time. The Hornets were on the outside looking in, with a seven-match winless streak behind them heading into Saturday.
In theory, three points in such fashion at home against this Liverpool should taste like silverware to a club flirting with mediocrity like Watford has all season long. In practice, it’s just another vital win for Watford.
“It’s such an important win for us,” he said. “But it is one win. Our season has been tough so far, with losing last week and not playing well, we were keen to get a response.

“They are such an outstanding side, we had to get our performance right – as close to max as possible – and I thought we thoroughly deserved the win. We threatened with the ball and defended with discipline, energy and commitment. That’s been the message from day one.

“It’s in our own hands, and we have to deliver that performance week in, week out.”

And a stellar 90-minute performance from Sarr that will go down in the books for obvious reasons.

Bundesliga wrap: Bayern puts up six; Dortmund, Gladbach keep pace

Bundesliga
Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 29, 2020, 3:57 PM EST
Bayern Munich continues to fire at will in its bid to win yet another Bundesliga title.

The Bavarians stayed on course for its seventh-straight league title with a six-star stomping of Hoffenheim.

Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach kept up with the leaders, while RB Leipzig and/or Bayer Leverkusen will fall off the pace on Sunday.

Hoffenheim 0-6 Bayern Munich

This was a blowout of the highest order.

Bayern outshot Hoffenheim 25-4, completing 88 percent of its passes and 65 percent of its dribbles.

Philippe Coutinho scored twice, while Joshua Kimmich had a goal and an assist. Thomas Muller had two assists, while Serge Gnabry, Joshua Zirkzee, and Leon Goretzk rounded out the scoring to move Bayern to 52 points (standings below).

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Freiburg

Jadon Sancho‘s 15th-minute goal was all BVB needed at the Westfalenstadion. He now has 14 goals and 15 assists in league play, as BVB sits four points back of Bayern.

USMNT phenom Giovanni Reyna played another nine minutes in the win, completing 87 percent of his passing including one key pass and an one long ball. He won 2 of 4 ground duels and completed 2 of 3 dribbles.

Augsburg 2-3 Borussia Monchengladbach

Lars Stindl had a goal and an assist including what would stand as the match-winner in an entertaining match.

All five goals came between the 49th and 83rd minutes, with Gladbach leading 2-0 and 3-1 en route to the win.

The visitors are six points back of Bayern with a match-in-hand.

Elsewhere
Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-3 Hertha Berlin — Friday
Koln 3-0 Schalke
Mainz 2-0 Paderborn
Union Berlin v. Wolfsburg — 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday
RB Leipzig v. Bayer Leverkusen — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Werder Bremen v. Eintracht Frankfurt — postponed

Standings

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 24 16 4 4 71 26 45 8-2-2 8-2-2 52
 RB Leipzig 23 14 6 3 61 25 36 7-3-1 7-3-2 48
 Borussia Dortmund 24 14 6 4 66 32 34 9-3-0 5-3-4 48
 Mönchengladbach 23 14 4 5 46 27 19 8-2-1 6-2-4 46
 Bayer Leverkusen 23 13 4 6 40 29 11 6-4-2 7-0-4 43
 FC Schalke 04 24 9 9 6 32 35 -3 5-5-2 4-4-4 36
 VfL Wolfsburg 23 9 7 7 32 28 4 4-5-3 5-2-4 34
 1899 Hoffenheim 24 10 4 10 34 42 -8 5-1-7 5-3-3 34
 SC Freiburg 24 9 6 9 31 34 -3 5-2-4 4-4-5 33
 1. FC Köln 23 9 2 12 36 42 -6 6-1-5 3-1-7 29
 1. FC Union Berlin 23 9 2 12 29 36 -7 6-0-5 3-2-7 29
 Eintracht Frankfurt 23 8 4 11 38 37 1 6-3-3 2-1-8 28
 FC Augsburg 24 7 6 11 36 50 -14 5-3-4 2-3-7 27
 Hertha BSC Berlin 24 7 6 11 30 46 -16 3-2-7 4-4-4 27
 FSV Mainz 05 24 8 1 15 33 52 -19 4-1-7 4-0-8 25
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 24 5 6 13 26 49 -23 3-3-6 2-3-7 21
 Werder Bremen 23 4 5 14 25 53 -28 1-2-8 3-3-6 17
 SC Paderborn 24 4 4 16 29 52 -23 2-1-9 2-3-7 16

Social media reacts to the end of Liverpool’s unbeaten season

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 29, 2020, 3:24 PM EST
The word of the day in the football world is schaedenfreude.

From metaphorically-popped bottles to Gary Neville doing the real thing, Twitter had a lot to say about the end of Liverpool’s hopes of an Invincibles season.

Liverpool supporters were understandably defiant, and some celebrated their amazing run. After all, this is the club that will win the Premier League title in a landslide.

And, as you can imagine… a certain club who last went unbeaten in the Premier League had a lot to say.

Everton fan Roger Bennett of Men in Blazers was eager to have a measure of joy from the only thing his side has done better than their rivals this season.

https://twitter.com/rogbennett/status/1233838166211203072

 

Liverpool’s unbeaten run ends in blowout

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 29, 2020, 2:26 PM EST
Ismaila Sarr and Watford battered sorry Liverpool 3-0 at Vicarage Road on Saturday to stop two key aims of the Reds’ historic season.

The impending Premier League champions will not go down in history as one of the England’s only unbeaten teams, and also fall short of setting a new record for consecutive league wins.

The Reds also come five matches short of Arsenal’s record for consecutive unbeaten matches in Premier League history (49).

Man City and Liverpool will live together (forever?) with 18-consecutive league wins.

Watford needed this win badly, and Nigel Pearson‘s men pull out of the drop zone with 27 points.

Liverpool still leads the league by 22 points over Manchester City.

Three Four things we learned

1. A beautiful run ended by a messy performance: The 2019/20 Liverpool team may go down as the best in the history of England and, perhaps, the world. Let’s get that out of the way, as well as this: You’d hate to be on the Reds’ fixture list in the coming weeks.

The Reds had the ball a lot late as Watford closed up shop, but they had little to no foothold in the game from moment No. 1. Outshot 14-7 with just one shot on target, it was the variety of errors that killed them.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men will still win the league, and the manager was classy in greeting Pearson and assistant Shakespeare with a smile and hug before the final whistle. He’s an incredible ambassador for the club, who are still are favorites to have a claim as one of the best teams of all-time. But they won’t go unbeaten. And they’ll (probably) forever share the longest domestic win streak with their era rival. Fitting, fair, but frustrating for the Reds.

2. Let down by the brightest star: In a way befitting the shock of the occasion, the biggest errors of Liverpool’s history-ruining loss came for its best player.

Both Virgil Van Dijk and Andy Robertson were out to lunch as the Reds took the lead, a seemingly harmless ball bouncing over Dejan Lovren to Abdoulaye Doucoure. The Frenchman then got a pass beyond Van Dijk with ease, and Robertson had no handle on Sarr as the winger punched a shot into the back of the goal.

It was even worse for Van Dijk on the second, as he was asleep to Sarr’s danger after a 50-50 battle on the sideline led to a loose ball.

 

3. Sarr the star: Ismaila Sarr had two goals and an assist, but he could’ve scored five as the Reds were wide open and chasing the match. In 79 minutes, the danger man delivered scares across the soon-to-be champs back four. He now has five goals and four assists in his first Premier League season, but few will stand out more than the two and one on Saturday.

4. Dark cloud looms over incredible win: Watford needed this win badly, and it qualifies as a major surprise that the Hornets went on to win after a scary injury to star man Gerard Deulofeu.

The Spaniard has keyed Watford’s run from the depths of the table, and his absence will call into question the club’s hopes of staying in the top flight.

Man of the Match: Sarr.

Gerard Deulofeu had the match’s first chance, dribbling around Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho to fizz a shot wide of the near post.

Watford saw a shot from Deulofeu sail wide, and Fabinho broke up a Will Hughes chance in the 12th minute.

The Hornets continued to threaten against off-kilter Liverpool, with Doucoure and Deulofeu especially busy.

Watford’s heart would’ve sunk when Deulofeu’s leg appeared to lock up in a 50-50 with Virgil van Dijk. He was stretchered off the pitch.

An extraordinary sequence saw Alisson Becker bungle the ball upon Troy Deeney pressure, but Liverpool was able to thwart the chance.

The second half again saw Watford ready to roar, Roberto Pereyra setting up Sarr for a shot that Alisson pushed over the bar.

Moments after Liverpool failed to capitalize on a mess in the Watford box, the Hornets took the lead.

Sarr darted in front of Andy Robertson after Abdoulaye Doucoure got the better of a sleepy Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk was asleep again when Deeney belted a ball off the sideline that drifted past him and onto the path of Sarr, who beat Alisson 1v1.

Then came the third, as Sarr raced past the Liverpool back line and this time cued up Deeney for a goal.