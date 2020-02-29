Jurgen Klopp looked like a lot of us, in shock, after Liverpool was throttled 3-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.
Gone is the unbeaten Premier League season.
Gone is the chance to match Arsenal’s 49-match unbeaten league run.
And the Reds have to settle for level footing with Man City for most consecutive wins in a league season.
What went wrong, Jurgen?
“A lot of things obviously, We couldn’t create clear enough chances against a very complex side. I don’t think we felt the game really. We tried, we tried, we tried, but at the end we crossed from the wrong spaces. When we crossed we didn’t have the positioning in the box. So, that was the first half.
“I really thought we started much better in the second half because we could adjust a few things but then they scored the first goal and from that moment pretty much everything went wrong because I have to see the goals back. The first one you lose one of these challenges but it’s routine for them. In the end, you just say well deserved. They played a really good game. They did exactly what they wanted to do and made our life really uncomfortable but yeah that’s it.”
Klopp has been saying all along that any team could beat them. Nineteenth-place Watford did just that.
“It’s probably a biggest surprise that a team like Watford or West Ham last game don’t have more points. Each team gave us a proper fight. I didn’t need that proof, I knew it before.”
He said Liverpool faced pressure that other teams don’t.
“It’s always very difficult with all the things around. There’s extra motivation who can beat us the first time, stuff like this, we don’t have that. You win a game and everything’s fine. You win more games and everything’s fine. You win a wall of games unexpected number of games and it’s difficult because we are always human beings. Tonight I don’t think it has anything to do with the games we won before, the West Ham game, training was how it should’ve looked. You have to accept it afterward.”
There’s little time to wallow: Liverpool goes to Chelsea at midweek in the FA Cup, and Bournemouth hosts the Reds next Saturday.
