More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

PL Sunday preview: Everton v. Man United, Spurs v. Wolves

By Kyle BonnFeb 29, 2020, 7:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Sunday is all about the Champions League chase.

With fifth, sixth, eighth, and 11th all in action and all separated by just five points, these teams need points and they need them now. Who knows if fifth will eventually earn a spot in the Champions League or not, but no team would like to leave that to chance.

With fourth-placed Chelsea drawing Bournemouth earlier in the weekend, the opportunity is there for anyone to claw closer. Manchester United especially needs to push now or never, with the Red Devils currently four points back of the Blues in fifth. Tottenham sits a point back of Man United and could overtake them with the right results, while Wolves sit just one more point back of Spurs.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

Everton v. Manchester United  — 9:00 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Manchester United has not lost in its last six matches across all competitions, conceding just a single goal across that span. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side appears to be hitting its stride, but a tough league stretch will test that form. After its trip to Everton, the Red Devils will take on Manchester City and Spurs followed by a tough home date with Sheffield United.

Dropped points at Goodison Park could be deadly given what’s to come and the deficit to fourth they still need to make up. It certainly was last season as Solskjaer was forced to issue a public apology after a brutal 4-0 defeat that the boss called “the lowest I’ve been.” That squad did not have Bruno Fernandes, however, as the Portuguese midfielder has come into the Red Devils side and made an immediate difference. Still, Manchester United is without both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial up front. Odion Ighalo scored his first goal for the club against Club Brugge midweek, and it will be interesting whether Solskjaer sticks with the former Watford frontman or goes with in-form youngster Mason Greenwood up front.

The Toffees will not want to see Greenwood, as the 17-year-old equalized in the 77th minute of the reverse fixture earlier this year. Everton is fighting for a Europa League position at the moment, with Carlo Ancelotti downplaying this particular game in favor of the bigger picture. Still, a home win could move them as high as eighth, a real boost moving forward given they are scheduled to face Chelsea and Liverpool in their next two games plus two more against Leicester City and Spurs to start April. Morgan Schneiderlin is a long-term absence after undergoing knee surgery earlier this week, but Theo Walcott will be back after missing out against Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur v. Wolverhampton Wanderers  — 9:00 a.m. ET, on NBC Gold and NBCSports.com

Spurs are struggling with injuries up front, but are surprisingly right in the Champions League race. A 2-1 loss to Chelsea last time out stopped a four-match league unbeaten run, but otherwise Spurs have weathered the storm. Without Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, Spurs have found a way to score in each of the last four Premier League games but will match up against a Wolves side that has not conceded in each of the last three.

Jose Mourinho will also be without Ryan Sessegnon and Moussa Sissoko who have each suffered difficult injuries, so it will be interesting to see if the boss sticks with the three-center-back formation Mourinho utilized in the Chelsea loss or if he brings Dele Alli back into the side in a 4-2-3-1.

Wolves has been in the European hunt all season long, and with Nuno’s side in good form, they’ve lost just once in the last six Premier League games. With a soft schedule to finish the season, this is a great opportunity for Wolves to make a statement and push forward in Europe against those around them. They have a nearly clean bill of health, with just Jonny missing out thanks to a foot injury.

FOLLOW LIVE: MLS kicks off 25th season in grand style

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaFeb 29, 2020, 4:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

Major League Soccer celebrates the start of its 25th season with a full slate of games on Saturday.

[ FOLLOW: MLS scoreboard ]

The star signing of the offseason, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez makes his MLS debut, as the Los Angeles Galaxy travel to Houston to take on the Dynamo in front of a sold-out BBVA Stadium.

In between, the San Jose Earthquakes look to start season two under Matias Almeyda on a strong note when they host Toronto FC, while Nashville SC – one of two new MLS franchises – receives a high-powered Atlanta United.

Opening day wraps up with Sporting Kansas City taking on the Vancouver Whitecaps, which will see two former Liga MX goal scorers in Alan Pulido and Lucas Cavallini make their debuts.

Saturday’s full MLS schedule

Montreal Impact v. New England Revolution — 3:00 p.m. ET
Houston Dynamo v. LA Galaxy — 3:30 p.m. ET
San Jose Earthquakes v. Toronto FC — 5:30 p.m. ET
FC Dallas v. Philadelphia Union — 6:00 p.m. ET
Orlando City v. Real Salt Lake — 6:00 p.m. ET
Nashville SC v. Atlanta United — 8 p.m. ET
Vancouver Whitecaps v. Sporting Kansas City — 10:30 p.m. ET

Watford’s Sarr’s ‘unbelievable talent’ dooms Liverpool’s historic run

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaFeb 29, 2020, 4:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

Who would have guessed that Liverpool’s emphatic unbeaten run of 423 days – the second longest ever top-division unbeaten run – would end on a cold, soggy night at Vicarage Road to the dominance of 22-year-old Ismaila Sarr?

[ MORE: Klopp reacts | Social media, too ]

Liverpool remain indisputable favorites to lift the league title, but they will fall short to Arsenal’s Invincibles. Jurgen Klopp‘s men were vulnerable on Saturday. The potent performance put together by Watford will be talked about for years to come. And perhaps no other player on the field came as close to the protagonist role as Sarr.

The winger stood out from the rest, scoring twice before setting up captain Troy Deeney for the third and final goal of the bout. To the BBC:

“Ismaila Sarr is an unbelievable player, unbelievable talent,” Deeney said about his teammate. “He still has a lot to learn, and will continue to learn. But I think it’s a full team performance and a special mention has to go to Gerard Deulofeu as well, it looks like it’s going to be a bad one.”

Sarr, who turned down Barcelona during his career’s infant years, exhibited exactly why that was an option to begin with. The Senegalese was the cog of a well-oiled engined that took care of its chances. There’s no way around it.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

“First of all credit to Watford,” Liverpool’s captain Virgil Van Dijk said following the Reds’ first loss in 45 Premier League matches. “They deserved it. The chances they created they stuck to their plan and I don’t think we created too many big opportunities. We shouldn’t take the credit away from Watford.
“If you concede three goals, that’s something we didn’t have for quite a while. That’s something we have to improve as a team in total and we will. It’s very tough to take this one. The only positive thing is we have an FA Cup game in a couple of days.
“The last game, one set piece, one good goal. Today obviously it should be better. If you look at the whole season we’ve been pretty good defensively. We have the most clean sheets in the league.”
For Nigel Pearson, the win comes at a precious time. The Hornets were on the outside looking in, with a seven-match winless streak behind them heading into Saturday.
In theory, three points in such fashion at home against this Liverpool should taste like silverware to a club flirting with mediocrity like Watford has all season long. In practice, it’s just another vital win for Watford.
“It’s such an important win for us,” he said. “But it is one win. Our season has been tough so far, with losing last week and not playing well, we were keen to get a response.

“They are such an outstanding side, we had to get our performance right – as close to max as possible – and I thought we thoroughly deserved the win. We threatened with the ball and defended with discipline, energy and commitment. That’s been the message from day one.

“It’s in our own hands, and we have to deliver that performance week in, week out.”

And a stellar 90-minute performance from Sarr that will go down in the books for obvious reasons.

Bundesliga wrap: Bayern puts up six; Dortmund, Gladbach keep pace

Bundesliga
Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 29, 2020, 3:57 PM EST
Leave a comment

Bayern Munich continues to fire at will in its bid to win yet another Bundesliga title.

The Bavarians stayed on course for its seventh-straight league title with a six-star stomping of Hoffenheim.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach kept up with the leaders, while RB Leipzig and/or Bayer Leverkusen will fall off the pace on Sunday.

Hoffenheim 0-6 Bayern Munich

This was a blowout of the highest order.

Bayern outshot Hoffenheim 25-4, completing 88 percent of its passes and 65 percent of its dribbles.

Philippe Coutinho scored twice, while Joshua Kimmich had a goal and an assist. Thomas Muller had two assists, while Serge Gnabry, Joshua Zirkzee, and Leon Goretzk rounded out the scoring to move Bayern to 52 points (standings below).

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Freiburg

Jadon Sancho‘s 15th-minute goal was all BVB needed at the Westfalenstadion. He now has 14 goals and 15 assists in league play, as BVB sits four points back of Bayern.

USMNT phenom Giovanni Reyna played another nine minutes in the win, completing 87 percent of his passing including one key pass and an one long ball. He won 2 of 4 ground duels and completed 2 of 3 dribbles.

Augsburg 2-3 Borussia Monchengladbach

Lars Stindl had a goal and an assist including what would stand as the match-winner in an entertaining match.

All five goals came between the 49th and 83rd minutes, with Gladbach leading 2-0 and 3-1 en route to the win.

The visitors are six points back of Bayern with a match-in-hand.

Elsewhere
Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-3 Hertha Berlin — Friday
Koln 3-0 Schalke
Mainz 2-0 Paderborn
Union Berlin v. Wolfsburg — 7:30 a.m. ET Sunday
RB Leipzig v. Bayer Leverkusen — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Werder Bremen v. Eintracht Frankfurt — postponed

Standings

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 24 16 4 4 71 26 45 8-2-2 8-2-2 52
 RB Leipzig 23 14 6 3 61 25 36 7-3-1 7-3-2 48
 Borussia Dortmund 24 14 6 4 66 32 34 9-3-0 5-3-4 48
 Mönchengladbach 23 14 4 5 46 27 19 8-2-1 6-2-4 46
 Bayer Leverkusen 23 13 4 6 40 29 11 6-4-2 7-0-4 43
 FC Schalke 04 24 9 9 6 32 35 -3 5-5-2 4-4-4 36
 VfL Wolfsburg 23 9 7 7 32 28 4 4-5-3 5-2-4 34
 1899 Hoffenheim 24 10 4 10 34 42 -8 5-1-7 5-3-3 34
 SC Freiburg 24 9 6 9 31 34 -3 5-2-4 4-4-5 33
 1. FC Köln 23 9 2 12 36 42 -6 6-1-5 3-1-7 29
 1. FC Union Berlin 23 9 2 12 29 36 -7 6-0-5 3-2-7 29
 Eintracht Frankfurt 23 8 4 11 38 37 1 6-3-3 2-1-8 28
 FC Augsburg 24 7 6 11 36 50 -14 5-3-4 2-3-7 27
 Hertha BSC Berlin 24 7 6 11 30 46 -16 3-2-7 4-4-4 27
 FSV Mainz 05 24 8 1 15 33 52 -19 4-1-7 4-0-8 25
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 24 5 6 13 26 49 -23 3-3-6 2-3-7 21
 Werder Bremen 23 4 5 14 25 53 -28 1-2-8 3-3-6 17
 SC Paderborn 24 4 4 16 29 52 -23 2-1-9 2-3-7 16

Social media reacts to the end of Liverpool’s unbeaten season

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 29, 2020, 3:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

The word of the day in the football world is schaedenfreude.

From metaphorically-popped bottles to Gary Neville doing the real thing, Twitter had a lot to say about the end of Liverpool’s hopes of an Invincibles season.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Liverpool supporters were understandably defiant, and some celebrated their amazing run. After all, this is the club that will win the Premier League title in a landslide.

And, as you can imagine… a certain club who last went unbeaten in the Premier League had a lot to say.

Everton fan Roger Bennett of Men in Blazers was eager to have a measure of joy from the only thing his side has done better than their rivals this season.

https://twitter.com/rogbennett/status/1233838166211203072

 