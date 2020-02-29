Social media reacts to the end of Liverpool’s unbeaten season

The word of the day in the football world is schaedenfreude.
From metaphorically-popped bottles to Gary Neville doing the real thing, Twitter had a lot to say about the end of Liverpool’s hopes of an Invincibles season.
Liverpool supporters were understandably defiant, and some celebrated their amazing run. After all, this is the club that will win the Premier League title in a landslide.
And, as you can imagine… a certain club who last went unbeaten in the Premier League had a lot to say.
Everton fan Roger Bennett of Men in Blazers was eager to have a measure of joy from the only thing his side has done better than their rivals this season.
Like the man said , funny old game. Superb from Watford. Had all the answers. Liverpool run had to end somewhere and just looked bit switched off today.
Watford have given @LFC their two toughest games of the season. They were bottom when they came to Anfield & 2nd bottom today. It just shows how strong the @premierleague is this season 😉 #WATLIV
Probably Arsenal's best result of the last 10 years, that.
For anybody who has watched Liverpool in the last few months, a result like this has been coming. #LFC will win the Premier League but fair play to #WatfordFC. They’ve just dragged a bunch more teams into this relegation battle. Nigel Pearson is made for relegation scraps. https://t.co/FF7mTsQUE4
Liverpool only lose in the league on days that come about every four years. #GetRidOfLeapDay #PremierLeague
Liverpool losing their invincible streak pic.twitter.com/YajsGUp4MJ
He turned 22 years old on Thursday, and today Ismaïla Sarr registered 2 goals and 1 assist v. Liverpool.
LIVERPOOL. NON-WINNERS!!!! (Had this Tweet programmed for 422 Days)
FT: Watford 3 #LFC 0: Klopp's champions elect won't be the Invincibles. Their unbeaten PL run ends at 44 games in embarrassing fashion at Vicarage Road. They also miss out on setting a new English top-flight record for most successive league wins. Standards plummeted here.
Sadio tried to warn you … last summer pic.twitter.com/xcWX6rHh3O
FOR SALE. Golden Premier League trophy. Bought as a gift. No longer needed.
