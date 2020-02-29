More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Social media reacts to the end of Liverpool’s unbeaten season

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 29, 2020, 3:24 PM EST
The word of the day in the football world is schaedenfreude.

From metaphorically-popped bottles to Gary Neville doing the real thing, Twitter had a lot to say about the end of Liverpool’s hopes of an Invincibles season.

Liverpool supporters were understandably defiant, and some celebrated their amazing run. After all, this is the club that will win the Premier League title in a landslide.

And, as you can imagine… a certain club who last went unbeaten in the Premier League had a lot to say.

Everton fan Roger Bennett of Men in Blazers was eager to have a measure of joy from the only thing his side has done better than their rivals this season.

https://twitter.com/rogbennett/status/1233838166211203072

 

Klopp: “Pretty much everything went wrong” after first Watford goal

Jurgen Klopp
Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 29, 2020, 2:58 PM EST
Jurgen Klopp looked like a lot of us, in shock, after Liverpool was throttled 3-0 by Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Gone is the unbeaten Premier League season.

Gone is the chance to match Arsenal’s 49-match unbeaten league run.

And the Reds have to settle for level footing with Man City for most consecutive wins in a league season.

What went wrong, Jurgen?

“A lot of things obviously, We couldn’t create clear enough chances against a very complex side. I don’t think we felt the game really. We tried, we tried, we tried, but at the end we crossed from the wrong spaces. When we crossed we didn’t have the positioning in the box. So, that was the first half.

“I really thought we started much better in the second half because we could adjust a few things but then they scored the first goal and from that moment pretty much everything went wrong because I have to see the goals back. The first one you lose one of these challenges but it’s routine for them. In the end, you just say well deserved. They played a really good game. They did exactly what they wanted to do and made our life really uncomfortable but yeah that’s it.”

Klopp has been saying all along that any team could beat them. Nineteenth-place Watford did just that.

“It’s probably a biggest surprise that a team like Watford or West Ham last game don’t have more points. Each team gave us a proper fight. I didn’t need that proof, I knew it before.”

He said Liverpool faced pressure that other teams don’t.

“It’s always very difficult with all the things around. There’s extra motivation who can beat us the first time, stuff like this, we don’t have that. You win a game and everything’s fine. You win more games and everything’s fine. You win a wall of games unexpected number of games and it’s difficult because we are always human beings. Tonight I don’t think it has anything to do with the games we won before, the West Ham game, training was how it should’ve looked. You have to accept it afterward.”

There’s little time to wallow: Liverpool goes to Chelsea at midweek in the FA Cup, and Bournemouth hosts the Reds next Saturday.

 

Liverpool’s unbeaten season ends in blowout fashion

Ismaila Sarr
Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 29, 2020, 2:26 PM EST
Ismaila Sarr and Watford battered sorry Liverpool 3-0 at Vicarage Road on Saturday to stop two key aims of the Reds’ historic season.

The impending Premier League champions will not go down in history as one of the England’s only unbeaten teams, and also fall short of setting a new record for consecutive league wins.

The Reds also come five matches short of Arsenal’s record for consecutive unbeaten matches in Premier League history (49).

Man City and Liverpool will live together (forever?) with 18-consecutive league wins.

Watford needed this win badly, and Nigel Pearson‘s men pull out of the drop zone with 27 points.

Liverpool still leads the league by 22 points over Manchester City.

Four things we learned

1. A beautiful run ended by a messy performance: The 2019/20 Liverpool team may go down as the best in the history of England and, perhaps, the world. Let’s get that out of the way, as well as this: You’d hate to be on the Reds’ fixture list in the coming weeks.

The Reds had the ball a lot late as Watford closed up shop, but they had little to no foothold in the game from moment No. 1. Outshot 14-7 with just one shot on target, it was the variety of errors that killed them.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men will still win the league, and the manager was classy in greeting Pearson and assistant Shakespeare with a smile and hug before the final whistle. He’s an incredible ambassador for the club, who are still are favorites to have a claim as one of the best teams of all-time. But they won’t go unbeaten. And they’ll (probably) forever share the longest domestic win streak with their era rival. Fitting, fair, but frustrating for the Reds.

2. Let down by the brightest star: In a way befitting the shock of the occasion, the biggest errors of Liverpool’s history-ruining loss came for its best player.

Both Virgil Van Dijk and Andy Robertson were out to lunch as the Reds took the lead, a seemingly harmless ball bouncing over Dejan Lovren to Abdoulaye Doucoure. The Frenchman then got a pass beyond Van Dijk with ease, and Robertson had no handle on Sarr as the winger punched a shot into the back of the goal.

It was even worse for Van Dijk on the second, as he was asleep to Sarr’s danger after a 50-50 battle on the sideline led to a loose ball.

 

2. Sarr the star: Ismaila Sarr had two goals and an assist, but he could’ve scored five as the Reds were wide open and chasing the match. In 79 minutes, the danger man delivered scares across the soon-to-be champs back four. He now has five goals and four assists in his first Premier League season, but few will stand out more than the two and one on Saturday.

3. Dark cloud looms over incredible win: Watford needed this win badly, and it qualifies as a major surprise that the Hornets went on to win after a scary injury to star man Gerard Deulofeu.

The Spaniard has keyed Watford’s run from the depths of the table, and his absence will call into question the club’s hopes of staying in the top flight.

Man of the Match: Sarr.

Gerard Deulofeu had the match’s first chance, dribbling around Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho to fizz a shot wide of the near post.

Watford saw a shot from Deulofeu sail wide, and Fabinho broke up a Will Hughes chance in the 12th minute.

The Hornets continued to threaten against off-kilter Liverpool, with Doucoure and Deulofeu especially busy.

Watford’s heart would’ve sunk when Deulofeu’s leg appeared to lock up in a 50-50 with Virgil van Dijk. He was stretchered off the pitch.

An extraordinary sequence saw Alisson Becker bungle the ball upon Troy Deeney pressure, but Liverpool was able to thwart the chance.

The second half again saw Watford ready to roar, Roberto Pereyra setting up Sarr for a shot that Alisson pushed over the bar.

WATCH: Sarr scores twice to put Liverpool’s historic run in jeopardy

Ismaila Sarr
Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 29, 2020, 2:03 PM EST
Who would’ve penciled Watford in to the spoiler’s seat?

The relegation-threatened Hornets built a 2-0 lead on the unbeaten Premier League leaders with two Ismaila Sarr goals inside of seven second-half minutes.

Both found all-world defender Virgil Van Dijk out to lunch, an uncharacteristic break from his outstanding nature.

Moments after Liverpool failed to capitalize on a mess in the Watford box, the Hornets took the lead.

Sarr darted in front of Andy Robertson after Abdoulaye Doucoure got the better of a sleepy Virgil van Dijk.

It would only stay 1-0 for about a half-dozen more minutes.

Troy Deeney saved a ball from going out of bounds and it squirted past a sleepy Van Dijk.

Sarr was quick to recognize the opportunity and chipped the ball over an unrushing Alisson Becker for 2-0.

WATCH: Kyle Martino chats up Beckham, Garber, Ayre ahead of MLS season

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 29, 2020, 1:42 PM EST
NBC Sports Soccer’s intrepid analyst Kyle Martino is here to satisfy your MLS preview needs with a series of videos with big names in the league.

Martino spoke with MLS commissioner Don Garber as well as representatives of new boys Inter Miami and Nashville SC in the run-up to Opening Day (which is going on right now, if you haven’t heard).

Miami owners David Beckham and Jorge Mas spoke with Martino (above) about their remarkable journey and long-anticipated debut in Major League Soccer.

Martino and Beckham were LA Galaxy teammates when the latter came to MLS in 2007.

Kyle then chatted up the commish about what’s next for the league via its challenging expansion process.

Finally, Martino spoke with Ian Ayre, the former Liverpool executive now in charge of building Nashville SC into one of the United States’ top clubs.

Nashville begins its season Saturday versus Atlanta United at 8 p.m. ET.