More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
West Ham v. Southampton recap and video highlights
Arfa Griffiths / West Ham via Getty Images

Desperate West Ham punishes Southampton

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 29, 2020, 12:16 PM EST
Leave a comment

Michail Antonio and Pablo Fornals shined for West Ham United in a 3-1 defeat of Southampton at the London Stadium on Saturday.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Fornals set up two goals, and Antonio registered a goal and an assist. Jarrod Bowen and Sebastien Haller also scored for West Ham.

The Irons move out of the drop zone with 27 points, while Saints’ 34 points are nine clear of the bottom three.

Michael Obafemi scored Southampton’s goal.

Three things we learned

1. Fornals keeps rising: The ex-Villarreal man went his first 12 Premier League outings without a goal or assist, but now has two goals and five assists after Saturday’s pair of helpers.

2. Inspired Haller returns: The French center forward was absolutely monstrous on Saturday, and it’s not about his goal. Haller won 21 of 33 duels and 14 of those wins came in the air as David Moyes asked a lot of his big man. Haller had two key passes, two shots on target, and completed four of five dribbles. Key man.

3. Saints waste chance to improve UEL stock: Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s men rarely looked ready to prevail in London, with key mistakes from center back Jack Stephens and Alex McCarthy thwarting a chance to go 10th.

Man of the Match: Fornals.

Bowen gave West Ham the lead off a Saints giveaway, as a lively Pablo Fornals sent the ex-Hull man through for a clever chipped finish.

Michail Antonio was a threatening presence and nearly had the Irons up two.

Saints made it 1-1 when Obafemi worked Ward-Prowse’s cutback beyond the reach of Fabianski.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

West Ham reclaimed the advantage before halftime.

Haller got his seventh goal of the season and first since New Year’s Day when he beat Alex McCarthy to Antonio’s cross and deposited the resulting loose ball.

Antonio was rewarded with a goal of his own in the 54th minute, Fornals again assisting a vital marker.

Lampard rues more quickfire concessions from Chelsea

Frank Lampard
Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 29, 2020, 12:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

A frustrated Frank Lampard couldn’t help but ask a question of his players after a sloppy 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The Blues conceded two goals in four minutes early in the second half but rebounded to draw the match, days after conceding… two goals in four minutes early in the second half in a 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Lampard labeled the Bayern loss “a harsh lesson,” but it may have gone unlearned.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

“Against Bayern we conceded twice in a short space of time, it’s not the first time,” Lampard said, via the BBC. “Could it be a lack of concentration? Possibly from the players.”

As expected, Chelsea was much better than the Cherries on the day.

Chelsea took 23 shots to Bournemouth’s nine, but only six were on target on a day the Blues maneuvered well in the final third.

In addition to the lack of focus at the back, the finish was not there up front aside from in-form Marcos Alonso.

Lampard was asked whether pressure got to his men.

“We have got people who have been in and around it,” he said, via Football.London. “We have to dig in at the moment. There are question marks in both boxes. We have to get that right.”

Newcastle cannot find way past Burnley

Newcastle v. Burnley recap and video highlights
Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 29, 2020, 12:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

Wasteful Newcastle United drew Burnley 0-0 at St. James’ Park on Saturday

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

The Magpies enjoyed a rare day of superior possession and out-attempted Burnley 21-8, but sit six points behind the ninth-place Clarets.

Newcastle is seven points clear of 18th-placed Aston Villa, who has a match-in-hand.

Three things we learned

1. Two dull sides fail: Newcastle and Burnley entered this game with horrific stats. Burnley entered the game passing at under 70 percent, with Newcastle the closest team to that 20th-ranked number. On the flip side, Burnley had been kept off the bottom of the possession table by Bruce’s packed-in Magpies. Newcastle showed a superiority, but the Clarets will happily take an away point.

2. Burnley block party a success: Newcastle’s more attacking system worked well in the first half, with the Magpies out-attempting Burnley 10-3. But Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope only had to make two saves and a couple of collections because his players got in the way of so many Newcastle bids. That defiance is what’s helped Burnley well clear of the drop zone despite what’s detailed in our first thing.

3. Gayle busy but sloppy in rare start: Magpies manager Steve Bruce has promised to make a proper run in the FA Cup, and sat star forward Allan Saint-Maximin as well as January signings Valentino Lazaro and Nabil Bentaleb. It would’ve worked well, but surprise started Dwight Gayle took one too many touches time and again to deprive breaks of their flow.

Man of the Match: Almiron. The ex-Atlanta United playmaker was everywhere with four key passes on the day. He beats Burnley keeper Nick Pope and center back James Tarkowski.

Newcastle deployed four at the back for the first time in months, and also reinserted both Jonjo Shelvey and Dwight Gayle into the lineup.

Gayle almost had a terrific chance when Nick Pope slipped while racing to meet the striker’s heavy first touch, but Pope recovered to collect the ball.

Phil Bardsley blocked another Gayle effort in the 18th as Newcastle grew into possession against a Burnley team who rarely cares for it.

Newcastle continued to control the ball, Shelvey having two shots blocked and Almiron dribbling into the box to have a low shot caught by Pope.

Ritchie missed with a back post header in the 32nd.

A series of Newcastle corner’s saw the Magpies threaten goal. First a training ground corner led to a James Tarkowski block before Jay Rodriguez got in the way of a Ritchie drive.

Almiron then led a break to set up Gayle for a shot saved by Pope.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Shelvey’s 50th-minute free kick from 25 yards sailed over the bar.

A beautiful bit of interplay allowed Javier Manquillo to earn a corner, and Shelvey was saved by Pope on the ensuing set piece. Gayle soon flubbed a promising play as. Newcastle continued to knock.

A horrible back pass from Danny Rose sent Jay Rodriuguez on goal, but the striker somehow mailed it into the cheap seats.

Gayle missed an overhead kick attempt after a delightfully-chipped pass from Almiron. And Ritchie hit a laser wide of the far post with 10 minutes to play.

Substitute Allan Saint-Maximin hammered a shot into Pope’s lap in the 86th.

Almiron led a drive into the right of the box, but saw his shot blocked out for a corner, and Ritchie saw a stoppage-time effort blocked as well.

Bournemouth holds Chelsea for critical point

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 29, 2020, 12:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

Marcos Alonso scored twice but Chelsea could only get a point from relegation-threatened Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

It will feel a vital point for Bournemouth but also a chance lost; The Cherries sit 17th with 27 points.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Bournemouth’s goals came via Joshua King and Jefferson Lerma, while Aaron Ramsdale made five saves.

Chelsea only gains one point on third-place Leicester City and opens the door for the chasing pack. The Blues have 45 points to the Foxes’ 50.

Three things we learned

1. Little-used Alonso saves the day: Look at Alonso’s stat line this season and you’d be forgiven for thinking he’s not a left wing. Little used by Frank Lampard, the Spaniard has four goals and three assists in 10 league appearances.

2. Caballero disappoints: Just as one of Chelsea’s veterans bailed out Lampard with a late equalizer, another did not justify his continued place ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga. Caballero got his hands on King’s header but couldn’t handle the power, but the second goal saw the goalkeeper nowhere near a pass through the six (though it was certainly more the fault of his lackluster back line).

3. Chelsea’s finishing betrays formm: Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic were absent, and no one picked up the slack in terms of the final move. Chelsea took 23 shots to Bournemouth’s nine, but only six were on target on a day the Blues maneuvered well in the final third.

Man of the Match: Alonso.

Philip Billing had two early chances, the first parried by Willy Caballero.

Billing then stole the ball of Fikayo Tomori in the Chelsea box, but the Bournemouth man slashed the clear-cut chance into the side of the goal.

Chelsea then got an eighth-minute chance when Mason Mount‘s speculative drive from distance was unable to beat Aaron Ramsdale.

The Blues broke through in the 33rd minute, Alonso lashing inside the back post after Reece James’ cross took a few turns.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Bournemouth’s Lerma rose high to beat Caballero with a 54th-minute header, the keeper failing to do anything but slow the ball’s path.

King was back post to pass a Stacey cross into the goal after Caballero failed to claim a pass through the six.

Then came the downpour.

Chelsea had to compete with the elements in order to find an equalizer, and Pedro came close in the 78th.

Ramsdale then stymied Mason Mount with a fine 82nd-minute save, and Azpilicueta zipped one wide moments later.

Watch Live: Watford v. Liverpool

Watch Live: Watford v. Liverpool
Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 29, 2020, 11:36 AM EST
Leave a comment

Liverpool looks to set a new English top flight record for consecutive wins when it visits Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN at online via NBCSports.com).

The Reds have won 18-straight Premier League matches to tie the record set by Pep Guardiola‘s Manchester City.

[ STREAM: Watford v. Liverpool ]

Watford has just five wins this season and needs points in a bad way as it sits three points back of 17th place West Ham.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Ismaila Sarr comes into the Starting XI for Nigel Pearson‘s Hornets, while Liverpool’s attacking trident is in tact.

LINEUPS

Watford:

Liverpool: