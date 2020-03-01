“Clinical” Foden wows as Man City lifts another trophy

Phil Foden has been waiting for this moment.
It isn’t a coincidence that the 19-year-old was right next to David Silva when Man City’s captain lifted the League Cup trophy on Sunday, its third-straight triumph in the tournament.
Foden was front and center on the pitch, too, putting in a Man of the Match shift in what may one day be looked upon as his coming out party.
Yes, Foden’s made 60 senior appearances for City, scoring 10 goals with nine assists.
And yes, the “Stockport Iniesta” has a match-winning goal in City’s incredible run to the Premier League final last season.
But Sunday showed his incredible potential is bubbling above the surface.
Man City manager Pep Guardiola kept it concise, saying “Phil was clinical.”
Foden completed 90 percent of his passes including two key passes. He completed three of four dribbles, won 7 of 10 duels, and made an interception to go with two tackles (stats via SofaScore).
That says nothing of his ability to move the ball in tight spaces before finding a safe outlet.
Wonderful from a kid who’s still a teenager until May 28.
“The day before, in training, the manager was working on tactics,” Foden said, via the BBC. “I couldn’t wait to play. It was an unbelievable day.
“When I play, every minute counts, so I try and do my best and I’m very proud of my performance today. You look at players like Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva, who are great, so when I get into the team I have to make the most of it.”
Foden could’ve already become critical if enough Man City players leave this summer because of the UEFA Champions League ban, but it may happen sooner.
Guardiola has often been quizzed on Foden, and has shown a lot of patience. But Foden showed the full skill set on Sunday, not missing a beat. He could’ve potted a couple of goals, but we doubt anyone will be worried about that.
Sunday was his day.