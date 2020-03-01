More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Serie A roundup: Zapata hat-trick powers Atalanta’s third seven-goal performance of season

By Joel SoriaMar 1, 2020, 9:58 PM EST
Leave a comment

Atalanta’s demolishing of Lecce highlights Sunday’s Serie A action, which was ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak.

 [ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule ]

Lecce 2-7 Atalanta

The question needs to be asked: How many times is Atalanta going to score seven (or more) goals in a single match this season?

The red-hot Italian side – winners of their last three league bouts – recorded their third seven-goal performance of the season against Lecce on Sunday. Colombian striker Duvan Zapata scored a hat-trick, while Josip Ilicic continued his fine run of form with a goal two minutes into the second half.

Atalanta, who is one of Europe’s most exciting sides moving forward, didn’t have a picture-perfect 90 minutes. The visitors, like lowly Lecce, went into the half all squared with two goals apiece, following Giulio Donati’s 40th-minute goal.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, though, were about to put together one of the best halves of the season.

In addition to Zapata and Ilicic, Luis Muriel and Ruslan Malinovskyi squeezed their way into the scoring sheet, pushing the final score count for the visitors. Atalanta’s 70 goals in 25 matches lead the league, and are ten more than second-best Lazio.

The lopsided win comes 11 days after Atalanta turned plenty of heads with their emphatic performance against Valencia in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. All signs point for their cinderella story to continue, and, perhaps, into next year, as Atalanta leads fifth-place Roma by three points.

The season keeps getting better and better for La Dea. 

Elsewhere in Serie A

Cagliari 3-4 Roma

Carlos Vela, LAFC hand Inter Miami loss in MLS debut

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaMar 1, 2020, 8:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

The game in 200 words (or less):  Imagine taking on the league’s best team and best player in your much-anticipated league debut? That’s exactly what Inter Miami had to endure on Sunday, and, as expected, it didn’t go too well. With a genius chip goal from Carlos Vela – who is showing no signs of a MVP hangover, to be clear – minutes before halftime, LAFC edged Inter Miami 1-0 at Banc of California Stadium. Miami were flat for the majority of the 90 minutes in sunny Los Angeles. Rodolfo Pizarro was on the quieter side, recording only two shots on target on his MLS debut. That said, it’s too early to pin point any trends, but Diego Alonso may have to brace for the rest of the season sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, LAFC looked nearly as sharp as they did against Leon at home. A long season lies ahead for both teams, but there’s no doubt that LAFC spoiled Miami’s biggest night of them all.

Three moments that mattered

44′ – It is Vela’s league, everyone else is living in it — What a perfectly-calculated, delicate Left-footed chip from Vela. Trademark.

Luis Robles steps up big — Luis Robles might of gotten the Vela treatment, but he also did this on Sunday:

The first whistle, ever — Welcome to MLS, Inter Miami.

 

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | Standings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Carlos Vela

Goalscorers: Vela (44′)

Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez tears ACL in season opener

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaMar 1, 2020, 6:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

Atlanta United will be without its goal king for the foreseeable future.

[ MORE: MLS opening day roundup ]

The team revealed on Sunday that star striker Josef Martinez, 26, sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Saturday’s match against Nashville SC. The Venezuelan is expected to undergo surgery and subsequently begin a lengthy rehabilitation process.

In the dying minutes of the first half, Martinez chased after Nashville defender David Romney, who had possession of the ball. As he closed in on Romney, the striker collapsed to the ground after minimal contact, holding his right knee.

Martinez continued to play for a few minutes before signaling to the bench that he needed to be subbed off. He was eventually strapped to the backboards and stretched off the field.

With his absence, Frank De Boer and company are left with Adam Jahn as the only striker on the club’s roster. Scoring responsibilities will heavily shift not only on Jahn, but on Ezequiel Barco and Pity Martinez as well.

“Everybody knows that Josef, when he’s in form, he’s the best in MLS,” de Boer said following Saturday’s match. “In training you see the quality. It’s going to be a big loss.”

In 84 appearances for the Five Stripes, Martinez has scored 77 goals, making a case that he’s one of the best strikers to play in the league. In 2018, when Atlanta United crowned themselves MLS Cup winners, he was named league MVP.

It’s unsure if Martinez’s injury will keep him out for the remainder of the season. What is sure, however, is that Atlanta United will need goals from whoever fills his role – despite having Jahn in the fold. That will not come easy.

In

“We have to search and not make a hasty decision,” de Boer added. “If he’s ruled out, there’s a good possibility that we are looking at the market for a replacement.”

Martinez’s loss is a gigantic blow to Venezuela’s Copa America chances, but, most notably, to Atlanta United, who will play on without their historic goal scorer.

Vinicius, Mariano hand Real Madrid win in El Clasico, reclaim first place in Spain

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaMar 1, 2020, 5:51 PM EST
Leave a comment

The season’s second version of El Clasico was setting itself up to have a dull, scoreless final result like its predecessor. But as the match turned the final corner, Real Madrid’s new-age attackers showcased what the new era is all about.

With two second-half goals from Vinicius Jr. and Mariano, Real Madrid edged rivals Barcelona 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. Los Blancos leapfrog Quique Setien’s side to take control of La Liga, as the total point count reaches 56.

Held back by an unimaginative Lionel Messi and laudable defensive efforts from the hosts, it’s the first time in 45 years that Barcelona don’t score a league goal against Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane’s side was persistent on generating goalscoring opportunities, but were met by a solid Marc-Andre ter Stegen between the sticks.

In the 71st minute, however, Vinicius Jr. cracked the code, scoring with the help of a minor deflection. The Brazilian attacker is the first teenager to score in El Clasico since Messi.

50 seconds after coming off the bench, Mariano followed suit, recording his first goal of the season in grand style. It was the 26-year-old’s first appearance and first shot of the season.

In typical fashion under Setien, Barcelona managed possession and the rhythm of the match. But Messi and Antoine Griezmann failed to sync, lacking to generate many dangerous chances at goal.

The win proves to be vital for Madrid, who were coming off loses to Levante and Manchester City in Champions League play.

Serie A, soccer clubs clash in Italy amid coronavirus chaos

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 1, 2020, 3:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

MILAN (AP) Amid a global health crisis Italian soccer teams and Serie A’s governing body are squabbling with each other about when to play games, with Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta saying the season even runs the risk of being unable to finish.

Five games scheduled in the top tier of the Italian league this weekend were postponed on Saturday in an attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

“The decision was down to me, but the clubs involved were contacted by telephone, so we know everyone’s positions which were difficult to reconcile,” Paolo Dal Pino, the president of governing body Lega Serie A, said on Sunday.

“I invite everyone to think as Serie A, not as individual clubs.”

Lega Serie A announced on Sunday that it has called an emergency assembly for Wednesday to “examine the consequences the governmental measures related to coronavirus have had on the fixture list.”

There have been 29 deaths from the COVID-19 illness in Italy and more than 1,100 people have tested positive, almost all in the country’s north.

With clusters of virus infections in the Lombardy and Veneto regions, the biggest fixture lost from the Serie A program was Juventus’ home game Sunday against Inter Milan in Turin – a match known as the Derby d’Italia, or Italy’s derby.

That match and the other four games affected were set to be played in a stadium with no fans to comply with the ban on sporting events imposed by the government. That ban is set to end in three of the six regions in which it has been imposed on Sunday at midnight, with Piedmont (which includes Turin) one of the three to have restrictions lifted.

Marotta attacked the league’s decision but Dal Pino said on Sunday that Inter had refused another option offered to the clubs.

“On Friday we proposed to Inter to move the match against Juventus to Monday night to be able to play it with fans present,” Dal Pino said. “Inter categorically refused to go out onto the field, so it should assume its own responsibilities and not talk about sportsmanship or a falsified championship.

“Marotta represents the needs of Inter, I look after the general interests of all of Serie A, which unfortunately means daily conflicts of interests tied to each and every club. I have to promote Italian soccer and its image to the world, transmitting games in empty stadiums would have been a terrible calling card for the country.”

The Derby d’Italia, which could also be a title-decider, is now due to be played May 13.

It was the second straight week that Inter had seen a match postponed because of the new coronavirus. A new date for Sampdoria has yet to be scheduled, with Inter also still involved in the Italian Cup and the Europa League. Also, Thursday’s Europa League match at San Siro was played without fans.

Inter fans protested outside the Serie A headquarters on Sunday, unveiling two banners. One read: “Shameful Lega. You should be ashamed of yourselves,” with the Juventus logo inserted in place of two “i” letters in the original Italian. The second banner read: “Respect for football. Respect for fans.”

Marotta was asked in an interview by Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport about the suggestion that Juventus pressure was behind the decision to postpone the match.

“I’m not very interested in that discussion,” he said. “I say that the whole situation was dealt with badly. It should’ve been handled much quicker. The championship has been falsified. It’s been unbalanced. Inter has been damaged, our fixture list for May is incredible.

“What will happen from now on worries me … it should have been the same for all teams this round, even postponing the whole round.”

Marotta was also asked if there was the risk the season wouldn’t be able to finish.

“Yes,” he said. “If more matches are called off then, yes.”

If Inter’s match at Juventus had gone ahead in an empty stadium, it would have taken place at the same time on Sunday as the “clasico” between Real Madrid and Barcelona in Spain.

“After the decisions that were made, there should not be even the shadow of suspicion of the uniformity of Serie A,” Italy’s sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora said on Sunday. “We gave the Lega Serie A two options: postpone or play without fans. The Lega opted to postpone, also to avoid having the spectacle of empty stadiums.

“Now it’s up to the Lega to sort this out, even taking apart the fixture list apart and putting it back together if needs be, to balance the calendar in the next few weeks. As minister, I will ask that it does the maximum to guarantee each club equal treatment.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports