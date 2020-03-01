More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Mourinho: Spurs “too nice,” need to be ruthless

By Nicholas MendolaMar 1, 2020, 12:23 PM EST
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho thinks his team was hard-done-by in a 3-2 loss to Wolves on Sunday in north London.

Mourinho said his players were dominant and deserved at least a point, though he admitted the players are missing an ingredient.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

“We don’t have that aggression,” he said, via Football.London. “We are too good, too nice. That was maybe the only difference between the teams.”

That was an expansion on his televised post-match thoughts, in which Mourinho said Spurs were not ruthless enough throughout the team.

“Against a team like they are, with players with the qualities they have, you have to be ruthless in these situations,” he said. “We don’t have that character globally. We can have one or another player, but not globally. It’s really, really frustrating. I’m sad but I’m more sad for the players because I think good individual performances, collectively the team was well.

“Of course there are some crosses especially these low crosses on the front post, when you have a striker, the striker smells it and scores. But according to our difficulties, I think the team didn’t deserve to lose at all.”

Many Spurs fans have asked why Mourinho won’t give teen striker Troy Parrott more run in the absence of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son. Parrott has already debuted for the Republic of Ireland despite turning 18 in February.

Can’t Parrott smell goals, Jose? Mourinho has an answer for them.

“He’s not ready. He’s not ready. He’s a good kid we want to help, not only on the pitch but off it. He’s a kid who’s going to have real opportunity but when we decide it’s right. He was on the bench because Lamela said he was not ready to go on it. He was on the bench so for the past five minutes we brought him on to give some more space for Dele.”

It’s easy to say that a player capable of playing five minutes can be given a handful more, as we’ve seen Mason Greenwood make a difference. Parrott has shown a knack for goals and assists at every level including Ireland and PL2. Maybe soon?

Wolves, Tottenham praise “sensational” Raul Jimenez

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 1, 2020, 12:36 PM EST
LONDON — We were on site at Tottenham on Sunday as Mexico’s Raul Jimenez played the hero as players from both Spurs and Wolves hailed the star striker who scored a superb late winner.

To make sure you have every angle covered for the marquee Premier League games, our new feature “In the Mixed Zone” will take you behind-the-scenes and into the tunnel areas to hear from the star players moments after their magic has decided games or drama has ensued.

[ MORE: In the Mixed Zone ] 

The idea is to set the scene of being inside the tunnel area in Old Trafford, by the dugouts at Stamford Bridge and in the swanky new players area in Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium as Premier League stars walk out of the dressing room and break down the game with media members around the world. We will tell you what they are saying and the kind of antics going on amid the hubbub of the mixed zone as players from both teams have their say on the 90-plus minutes of action we’ve just witnessed.

Here’s what players from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham were saying after Wolves sealed a dramatic comeback win to boost their UEFA Champions League hopes.

JIMENEZ THE HERO

Raul Jimenez scored a superb late winner to make it 3-2 and players from both teams were hailing his display after the game.

Jimenez was as humble as ever when speaking after the game, pointing to the great performance by the team.

“It’s an amazing feeling. We knew that we are a very good team that can do these kind of things. This is our spirit, this is what we want. That’s what characterises us,” Jimenez said. “Every game we play, we fight to the end, the last minute. We keep winning, getting up in the table and keep going. We are proud of this game and we have to keep going to achieve more goals. We are looking at top five, if we can keep fighting like this, never give up – we know that it’s going to be difficult but we can do it if we play like today.”

Wolves defender Matt Doherty lauded Raul Jimenez and his strike partner Diogo Jota as they combined for Jimenez’s game-winner.

“The last goal there typified what they can do. The ball gets cleared and it is two against I don’t know however many it was but they made it look easy in the end. The way Raul cut back and stuck it in the top corner. We’ve got a really good team with top class players at a really good age.”

Conor Coady, Wolves’ captain, praised Jimenez’s desire to improve every single day and wants the Molineux club to keep hold of him amid interest from plenty of Europe’s top clubs.

“He is a fantastic football to have at this club. He is a huge asset to the football club and we want to keep him here for many, many years,” Coady said. “His all round game, he is such a good professional, he wants to work hard every single day. It is his all-round game he has improved, he is a sensational footballer.”

We asked Tottenham’s Eric Dier, who did his best to shut down Jimenez, about the qualities of Mexico’s star striker and the England international called him “one of the best strikers in the Premier League, he does everything very well. I can see how valuable he is to them.”

TOTTENHAM DOWNBEAT

Wolves are now just three points off fourth-place Chelsea and they jumped ahead of Tottenham in the race for Champions League qualification, which could move down to fifth place if Man City’s European ban is upheld by UEFA.

Even if fifth place is enough to reach the UCL next season, Spurs look unlikely to finish in fifth on current form as Jose Mourinho’s side battle with injuries and the mood was extremely downbeat after the game. The photo of Harry Winks below basically sums up their mood.

A few players did stop to speak with the media and Jose Mourinho was in a combative mood after fans seemed to ironically cheer him bringing on youth team striker Troy Parrott in the 90th minute. Thinks are unraveling very quickly for Mourinho at Spurs.

MIXEDZONEOLOGY

Something worth noting, and perhaps what spurred them on late in the game, is that Wolves’ players have now been given a few days off to do as they please.

Raul Jimenez and Rui Patricio were waiting to get a cab together to head away on a vacation as the Wolves players were all making their arrangements for a rare week-long break between games. Given their commitments in the Europa League all season long, they have the luxury of having seven days until their next game against Brighton on Mar. 7.

I think we can all agree that Wolves’ very small squad have 100 percent earned their break.

Man Utd, Everton react to controversial VAR ending

By Nicholas MendolaMar 1, 2020, 11:45 AM EST
Everyone was talking about the incredibly controversial ending at Goodison Park as Everton was deprived a late winner in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin looked to have won the match when his shot was put into the United goal by Harry Maguire, but VAR pulled the goal off the board.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson remained prone on the pitch after De Gea saved his shot, and moved his feet out of the way to allow Calvert-Lewin’s rebound effort to slide inside the near post.

Calvert-Lewin was shown watching back the replay after the match, and could only proffer a question to Heaven.

He gathered his thoughts for a post-match interview on NBCSN.

“In the moment I wasn’t sure but seeing it back Gylfi on the floor didn’t obstruct the line of sight. Fair enough he’s in an offside position but then it takes a deflection and the keeper’s already going the other way. He moves his legs out the way, the keeper’s never gonna save the ball. I’m not sure what it is, but for me being a striker it’s a goal and VAR says otherwise and cancels out the emotion at the end so what can you do?”

The incident left Everton furious.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti was shown a red card for his remonstrations to officials after the match, and took his time before speaking to the cameras.

Ancelotti spent time with the referees in their room after the match, and declined to share what was said.

“It was a situation where the line where Gylfi was offside but in our opinion it did not affect the vision of De Gea,” he said. “We have to continue, no complaints, and look forward. … The vision, no, because he was on the floor. But he was offside and you have to decide if the vision was affected or not. Everyone knows that the decision of the referee is difficult.”

He believes he shouldn’t have been shown the red.

“I didn’t disrespect the referee,” Ancelotti said. “He knows this. But if I have to be banned, I will go to the stands at Stamford Bridge. It’s not a big problem, honestly.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could barely find a way to defend the call, offering the language equivalent of a shoulder shrug.

“David says he was distracted so that’s probably enough even though the reaction, he might’ve not saved it anyway.”

Three things learned: Tottenham v. Wolves

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 1, 2020, 11:10 AM EST
LONDON — Wolves beat Tottenham 3-2 in north London on Sunday as Nuno Espirito Santo‘s side continued their surge up the Premier League table as they outclassed Jose Mourinho’s injury-hit Spurs and deserved the win which boosts their chances of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

[ MORE: Mourinho reacts ]

An end-to-end encounter saw Spurs take the lead early on through Steven Bergwijn who slammed home after Serge Aurier teed up Dele Alli but his show was saved by Rui Patricio. That opener sparked Wolves into life and they grabbed a deserved equalizer when Ruben Vinagre crossed for Matt Doherty to finish.

Spurs retook the lead before half time as Aurier rifled home a shot with his left foot which flew into the top corner but Wolves almost levelled at the start of the second half as Diogo Jota flicked a header just over. Dele Alli then headed inches wide as he spurned a glorious chance and moments later Wolves were level again. Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez and Doherty combined to set up Jota to tap home on the line.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Jimenez then sealed the comeback and the win as he finished up a counter as Jota played him in and Mexico’s star striker finished with extreme composure to stun the home fans and secure a massive victory for Wolves.

Here’s what we learned from a wild clash in north London on Sunday as Wolves and Tottenham put on a show.

WOLVES HAVE MOMENTUM IN TOP FOUR RACE

They have a small squad, played away in Spain in the Europa League on Thursday and still they wouldn’t quit. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were dogged at Tottenham as they twice pinned the hosts back and dug deep to secure a huge win. With hefty challenges, rapid counter attacks and total commitment they kept their Champions League dreams alive and this game summed up everything that is great about this Wolves side. Jimenez and Traore ran themselves into the ground, while the in-form Jota was a pest and even when they coughed up goals their belief never wavered. Wolves went to Tottenham and grabbed a statement win which took them above Spurs in the table and kept their momentum going. Wolves have lost once in their last seven games, that was a narrow defeat against Liverpool, and they now face only one team who are above them in the table in their final 10 games of the season. That is fourth-place Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, on the final day of the season. Wolves are three points off the top four and Chelsea can feel Wolves breathing down their necks.

3-4-3 NOT THE WAY FOR SPURS TO GO

It wasn’t pretty and the 3-4-3 system doesn’t really suit Tottenham. given the absence of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son up top, Jose Mourinho keeps going back to it and although they had more of a cutting edge in attack they lacked defensive stability as strangely both Vertonghen and Alderweireld were left on the bench. Given their recent displays, what else could Mourinho do? Going forward Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, Goivani Lo Celso and Dele Alli can all operate centrally and combine in the final third, but it isn’t Kane, Alli, Eriksen and Son in their prime when former boss Mauricio Pochettino preferred 3-4-3 in their title bids. Dele Alli missed glorious chances and there was just no direction in the final third, no belief without Son and Kane. Defensively there is so much work to do as Mourinho abandoned any kind of formation late on and doesn’t appear to have a plan. Tottenham have now lost three games in a row in all competitions and they are in freefall. The negativity Mourinho is spreading about injuries is in the psyche of his team. This is not good, at all. Spurs look very unlikely to make the Champions League next season and Mourinho will have some big questions to answer, injuries aside.

JIMENEZ BACK IN FORM

Wolves’ Raul Jimenez has now scored 13 goals in 28 Premier League games this season. That is the same amount he scored in 38 games last season. Mexico’s star striker is having an even better season this time around and after a run of four goals in 11 games (a rough patch, for him!), Jimenez was back to his menacing best against Spurs. Early on he had a few loose touches but he managed to work his way into the game and he set up countless counter attacks to set up another second half comeback fro Wolves. Jimenez is a hero in Wolverhampton and Mexico and if he leads this side to the Champions League he will be able to shine on the biggest stage of all, which he truly deserves.

Wild VAR ending leaves Everton, Man Utd level

By Nicholas MendolaMar 1, 2020, 11:09 AM EST
Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Bruno Fernandes traded first-half goals in a 1-1 draw between Everton and Manchester United on Sunday at Goodison Park.

Carlo Ancelotti was shown a red card after the final whistle for protesting a disallowed stoppage-time own goal from Harry Maguire.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

Jordan Pickford‘s late double save kept the point with the Goodison Park side.

United remains fifth with 42 points, three back of Chelsea and eight behind Leicester City.

Everton’s 37 points are good for 11th, behind Arsenal on goal differential.

Three things we learned

1. VAR rules out Maguire own goal: Brutal stuff from Harry Maguire here — what are you trying to do, guy? — but VAR had the final word. There is plenty of room for debate as to whether there is a clear and obvious error in the call on the field of a goal.

David De Gea made a great initial save on what was always going to be an embarrassing day for him after a third-minute error. Calvert-Lewin’s tame shot was turned inside the near post by Maguire, and a prone and offside Gylfi Sigurdsson withdrew his feet to allow the ball inside the post.

There are three big questions here: Did Sigurdsson interfere with the play? Was De Gea going to be able to get to the ball? And why is Sigurdsson just sitting on the pitch with the match in the balance?

2. Pickford’s incredible save saves point: Pickford disappointed on Fernandes’ opener, but he stopped the show when he blocked the Portuguese’s 90th-minute shot to Odion Ighalo at the back post. Ighalo helped by pushing the shot toward the center of the goal, where Pickford reacted brilliantly to keep the score line 1-1.

3. Classic tale of two halves: United’s first-half response to De Gea’s mistake was masterful. The Red Devils had almost everything to say about the half, and did almost nothing but defend in the second.

Look at the graph of “attack momentum” from Sofascore. The Toffees had nothing going for the vast majority of the first half, and flipped a switch just before halftime.

Man of the Match: Calvert-Lewin and Fernandes were the difference makers, and we’ll give the nod to DCL for his hard-luck ending. Sorry, Bruno. Great goal, though.

David De Gea and Dominic Calvert-Lewin featured twice in the first five minutes.

The Manchester United took way too much time on the ball and hoofed his clearance into the leaping Calvert-Lewin, whose block bounded into the Red Devils goal for 1-0.

And a Michael Keane long ball met Calvert-Lewin in stride, but De Gea got a piece of the striker’s outside-of-the-boot bid to double the lead.

Nemanja Matic struck a loose ball off the Everton crossbar soon after as the match started with vigor.

The momentum and flow was on United’s side when Fernandes lashed a pretty swerving shot that fooled Jordan Pickford. Hashtag HeWillWantThatBack.

The half became more notable for fouls than chances, though Richarlison missed a bid to head a Leighton Baines cross home in the stoppage time.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Gylfi Sigurdsson spun a free kick off the near post as Everton sought a go-ahead goal.

The Toffees had the better of the first 20 minutes in the second half, and Richarlison earned a corner off De Gea in the 65th.

De Gea denied Calvert-Lewin four minutes later, the striker sufficiently closed down by Maguire.

United finally got a breath on a 77th-minute charge that Leighton Baines put out for a corner.

Fernandes forced a low save out of Pickford as Everton spent a few minutes down a man due to an injury to Djibril Sidibe.

Pickford’s double save in stoppage time set up Calvert-Lewin for an apparent winner when Maguire deflected a shot past his own keeper, but VAR ruled that a prone and offside Gylfi Sigurdsson interfered with play.

Carlo Ancelotti was displeased, and will not be on the sideline for a while.