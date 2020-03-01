Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho thinks his team was hard-done-by in a 3-2 loss to Wolves on Sunday in north London.
Mourinho said his players were dominant and deserved at least a point, though he admitted the players are missing an ingredient.
“We don’t have that aggression,” he said, via Football.London. “We are too good, too nice. That was maybe the only difference between the teams.”
That was an expansion on his televised post-match thoughts, in which Mourinho said Spurs were not ruthless enough throughout the team.
“Against a team like they are, with players with the qualities they have, you have to be ruthless in these situations,” he said. “We don’t have that character globally. We can have one or another player, but not globally. It’s really, really frustrating. I’m sad but I’m more sad for the players because I think good individual performances, collectively the team was well.
“Of course there are some crosses especially these low crosses on the front post, when you have a striker, the striker smells it and scores. But according to our difficulties, I think the team didn’t deserve to lose at all.”
Many Spurs fans have asked why Mourinho won’t give teen striker Troy Parrott more run in the absence of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son. Parrott has already debuted for the Republic of Ireland despite turning 18 in February.
Can’t Parrott smell goals, Jose? Mourinho has an answer for them.
“He’s not ready. He’s not ready. He’s a good kid we want to help, not only on the pitch but off it. He’s a kid who’s going to have real opportunity but when we decide it’s right. He was on the bench because Lamela said he was not ready to go on it. He was on the bench so for the past five minutes we brought him on to give some more space for Dele.”
It's easy to say that a player capable of playing five minutes can be given a handful more, as we've seen Mason Greenwood make a difference. Parrott has shown a knack for goals and assists at every level including Ireland and PL2. Maybe soon?