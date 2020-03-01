Man Utd, Everton react to controversial VAR ending

Everyone was talking about the incredibly controversial ending at Goodison Park as Everton was deprived a late winner in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday.
Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin looked to have won the match when his shot was put into the United goal by Harry Maguire, but VAR pulled the goal off the board.
Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson remained prone on the pitch after De Gea saved his shot, and moved his feet out of the way to allow Calvert-Lewin’s rebound effort to slide inside the near post.
Calvert-Lewin was shown watching back the replay after the match, and could only proffer a question to Heaven.
He gathered his thoughts for a post-match interview on NBCSN.
“In the moment I wasn’t sure but seeing it back Gylfi on the floor didn’t obstruct the line of sight. Fair enough he’s in an offside position but then it takes a deflection and the keeper’s already going the other way. He moves his legs out the way, the keeper’s never gonna save the ball. I’m not sure what it is, but for me being a striker it’s a goal and VAR says otherwise and cancels out the emotion at the end so what can you do?”
The incident left Everton furious.
Manager Carlo Ancelotti was shown a red card for his remonstrations to officials after the match, and took his time before speaking to the cameras.
Ancelotti spent time with the referees in their room after the match, and declined to share what was said.
“It was a situation where the line where Gylfi was offside but in our opinion it did not affect the vision of De Gea,” he said. “We have to continue, no complaints, and look forward. … The vision, no, because he was on the floor. But he was offside and you have to decide if the vision was affected or not. Everyone knows that the decision of the referee is difficult.”
He believes he shouldn’t have been shown the red.
“I didn’t disrespect the referee,” Ancelotti said. “He knows this. But if I have to be banned, I will go to the stands at Stamford Bridge. It’s not a big problem, honestly.”
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could barely find a way to defend the call, offering the language equivalent of a shoulder shrug.
“David says he was distracted so that’s probably enough even though the reaction, he might’ve not saved it anyway.”
