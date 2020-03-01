More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Vinicius, Mariano hand Real Madrid win in El Clasico, reclaim first place in Spain

By Joel SoriaMar 1, 2020, 5:51 PM EST
The season’s second version of El Clasico was setting itself up to have a dull, scoreless final result like its predecessor. But as the match turned the final corner, Real Madrid’s new-age attackers showcased what the new era is all about.

With two second-half goals from Vinicius Jr. and Mariano, Real Madrid edged rivals Barcelona 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. Los Blancos leapfrog Quique Setien’s side to take control of La Liga, as the total point count reaches 56.

Held back by an unimaginative Lionel Messi and laudable defensive efforts from the hosts, it’s the first time in 45 years that Barcelona don’t score a league goal against Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane’s side was persistent on generating goalscoring opportunities, but were met by a solid Marc-Andre ter Stegen between the sticks.

In the 71st minute, however, Vinicius Jr. cracked the code, scoring with the help of a minor deflection. The Brazilian attacker is the first teenager to score in El Clasico since Messi.

50 seconds after coming off the bench, Mariano followed suit, recording his first goal of the season in grand style. It was the 26-year-old’s first appearance and first shot of the season.

In typical fashion under Setien, Barcelona managed possession and the rhythm of the match. But Messi and Antoine Griezmann failed to sync, lacking to generate many dangerous chances at goal.

The win proves to be vital for Madrid, who were coming off loses to Levante and Manchester City in Champions League play.

Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez tears ACL in season opener

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaMar 1, 2020, 6:45 PM EST
Atlanta United will be without its goal king for the foreseeable future.

The team revealed on Sunday that star striker Josef Martinez, 26, sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Saturday’s match against Nashville SC. The Venezuelan is expected to undergo surgery and subsequently begin a lengthy rehabilitation process.

In the dying minutes of the first half, Martinez chased after Nashville defender David Romney, who had possession of the ball. As he closed in on Romney, the striker collapsed to the ground after minimal contact, holding his right knee.

Martinez continued to play for a few minutes before signaling to the bench that he needed to be subbed off. He was eventually strapped to the backboards and stretched off the field.

With his absence, Frank De Boer and company are left with Adam Jahn as the only striker on the club’s roster. Scoring responsibilities will heavily shift not only on Jahn, but on Ezequiel Barco and Pity Martinez as well.

“Everybody knows that Josef, when he’s in form, he’s the best in MLS,” de Boer said following Saturday’s match. “In training you see the quality. It’s going to be a big loss.”

In 84 appearances for the Five Stripes, Martinez has scored 77 goals, making a case that he’s one of the best strikers to play in the league. In 2018, when Atlanta United crowned themselves MLS Cup winners, he was named league MVP.

It’s unsure if Martinez’s injury will keep him out for the remainder of the season. What is sure, however, is that Atlanta United will need goals from whoever fills his role – despite having Jahn in the fold. That will not come easy.

“We have to search and not make a hasty decision,” de Boer added. “If he’s ruled out, there’s a good possibility that we are looking at the market for a replacement.”

Martinez’s loss is a gigantic blow to Venezuela’s Copa America chances, but, most notably, to Atlanta United, who will play on without their historic goal scorer.

Serie A, soccer clubs clash in Italy amid coronavirus chaos

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 1, 2020, 3:53 PM EST
MILAN (AP) Amid a global health crisis Italian soccer teams and Serie A’s governing body are squabbling with each other about when to play games, with Inter Milan chief executive Giuseppe Marotta saying the season even runs the risk of being unable to finish.

Five games scheduled in the top tier of the Italian league this weekend were postponed on Saturday in an attempt to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

“The decision was down to me, but the clubs involved were contacted by telephone, so we know everyone’s positions which were difficult to reconcile,” Paolo Dal Pino, the president of governing body Lega Serie A, said on Sunday.

“I invite everyone to think as Serie A, not as individual clubs.”

Lega Serie A announced on Sunday that it has called an emergency assembly for Wednesday to “examine the consequences the governmental measures related to coronavirus have had on the fixture list.”

There have been 29 deaths from the COVID-19 illness in Italy and more than 1,100 people have tested positive, almost all in the country’s north.

With clusters of virus infections in the Lombardy and Veneto regions, the biggest fixture lost from the Serie A program was Juventus’ home game Sunday against Inter Milan in Turin – a match known as the Derby d’Italia, or Italy’s derby.

That match and the other four games affected were set to be played in a stadium with no fans to comply with the ban on sporting events imposed by the government. That ban is set to end in three of the six regions in which it has been imposed on Sunday at midnight, with Piedmont (which includes Turin) one of the three to have restrictions lifted.

Marotta attacked the league’s decision but Dal Pino said on Sunday that Inter had refused another option offered to the clubs.

“On Friday we proposed to Inter to move the match against Juventus to Monday night to be able to play it with fans present,” Dal Pino said. “Inter categorically refused to go out onto the field, so it should assume its own responsibilities and not talk about sportsmanship or a falsified championship.

“Marotta represents the needs of Inter, I look after the general interests of all of Serie A, which unfortunately means daily conflicts of interests tied to each and every club. I have to promote Italian soccer and its image to the world, transmitting games in empty stadiums would have been a terrible calling card for the country.”

The Derby d’Italia, which could also be a title-decider, is now due to be played May 13.

It was the second straight week that Inter had seen a match postponed because of the new coronavirus. A new date for Sampdoria has yet to be scheduled, with Inter also still involved in the Italian Cup and the Europa League. Also, Thursday’s Europa League match at San Siro was played without fans.

Inter fans protested outside the Serie A headquarters on Sunday, unveiling two banners. One read: “Shameful Lega. You should be ashamed of yourselves,” with the Juventus logo inserted in place of two “i” letters in the original Italian. The second banner read: “Respect for football. Respect for fans.”

Marotta was asked in an interview by Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport about the suggestion that Juventus pressure was behind the decision to postpone the match.

“I’m not very interested in that discussion,” he said. “I say that the whole situation was dealt with badly. It should’ve been handled much quicker. The championship has been falsified. It’s been unbalanced. Inter has been damaged, our fixture list for May is incredible.

“What will happen from now on worries me … it should have been the same for all teams this round, even postponing the whole round.”

Marotta was also asked if there was the risk the season wouldn’t be able to finish.

“Yes,” he said. “If more matches are called off then, yes.”

If Inter’s match at Juventus had gone ahead in an empty stadium, it would have taken place at the same time on Sunday as the “clasico” between Real Madrid and Barcelona in Spain.

“After the decisions that were made, there should not be even the shadow of suspicion of the uniformity of Serie A,” Italy’s sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora said on Sunday. “We gave the Lega Serie A two options: postpone or play without fans. The Lega opted to postpone, also to avoid having the spectacle of empty stadiums.

“Now it’s up to the Lega to sort this out, even taking apart the fixture list apart and putting it back together if needs be, to balance the calendar in the next few weeks. As minister, I will ask that it does the maximum to guarantee each club equal treatment.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

“Clinical” Foden wows as Man City lifts another trophy

Phil Foden
AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaMar 1, 2020, 2:05 PM EST
Phil Foden has been waiting for this moment.

It isn’t a coincidence that the 19-year-old was right next to David Silva when Man City’s captain lifted the League Cup trophy on Sunday, its third-straight triumph in the tournament.

Foden was front and center on the pitch, too, putting in a Man of the Match shift in what may one day be looked upon as his coming out party.

Yes, Foden’s made 60 senior appearances for City, scoring 10 goals with nine assists.

And yes, the “Stockport Iniesta” has a match-winning goal in City’s incredible run to the Premier League final last season.

But Sunday showed his incredible potential is bubbling above the surface.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola kept it concise, saying “Phil was clinical.”

Foden completed 90 percent of his passes including two key passes. He completed three of four dribbles, won 7 of 10 duels, and made an interception to go with two tackles (stats via SofaScore).

That says nothing of his ability to move the ball in tight spaces before finding a safe outlet.

Wonderful from a kid who’s still a teenager until May 28.

“The day before, in training, the manager was working on tactics,” Foden said, via the BBC. “I couldn’t wait to play. It was an unbelievable day.

“When I play, every minute counts, so I try and do my best and I’m very proud of my performance today. You look at players like Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva, who are great, so when I get into the team I have to make the most of it.”

Foden could’ve already become critical if enough Man City players leave this summer because of the UEFA Champions League ban, but it may happen sooner.

Guardiola has often been quizzed on Foden, and has shown a lot of patience. But Foden showed the full skill set on Sunday, not missing a beat. He could’ve potted a couple of goals, but we doubt anyone will be worried about that.

Sunday was his day.

Man City wins third-straight League Cup

(Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaMar 1, 2020, 1:23 PM EST
Manchester City won its third-straight League Cup trophy, outlasting a game challenge from Aston Villa at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

It’s the eighth trophy of the Pep Guardiola era at Manchester City, as Rodri and Sergio Aguero scored in a 2-1 win. City’s seven league cups trail only Liverpool’s eight.

Mbwana Samatta pulled a goal back for Villa, who was denied extra time by a brilliant Claudio Bravo save. City had 70 percent of the ball and a 22-5 shots edge, but made a furious bid over the final few minutes.

Three things we learned

1. Another trophy for City, with new heroes: Winning silverware never gets old, and this one will feel especially nice given the tumultuous season at the Etihad Stadium and impending UEFA Champions League ban. Villa proving difficult to beat lent the occasion more intensity.

The names helping City to glory were mostly new to the trophy chase, or at least unusual to it. Rodri helped set up the first goal and scored the second. Phil Foden was an absolute menace. And Bravo made a tremendous late save to ensure the match didn’t go beyond 90 minutes.

2. Foden announces himself: It can be easy to tire of the “did the young English player play and how did he play?” storyline with Premier League, but this isn’t that: Phil Foden was electrifying in this one, recalling fellow spark plug Jack Grealish on the opposite sideline.

The kid was sensational, completing 90 percent of his passes including two key passes. He completed three of four dribbles, won 7 of 10 duels, and made an interception to go with two tackles. That says nothing of his ability to move the ball in tight spaces before finding a safe outlet. Wonderful from a kid who’s still a teenager until May 28.

3. Bad call burns Villa, as fans provide occasion: Neither the AR nor head referee saw the ball touch Ilkay Gundogan last ahead of a wrongly-awarded Man City corner. VAR isn’t going to be deployed for every corner, nor should it be, but the missed call allowed Gundogan’s corner that Rodri buried for 2-0.

Villa’s fans were tentative early, but snapped to life once Samatta scored and found another level after the hour mark. It will have been a memorable day for a big club even if Dean Smith‘s men can’t shake the relegation blues.

Man of the Match: It’s between Rodri and Foden, with an acknowledging nod to Villa defender Tyrone Mings. We’ll give it to Rodri, City’s underrated star.

Early chances went both ways, Anwar El Ghazi heading over the goal at one end before John Stones headed a Gundogan did the same at the other.

City took the lead on an incisive, clinical play. Rodri swept a pass over the line to a streaking Phil Foden, who cut back for Aguero.

The Argentine had plenty to do with a leaping side-footed finish of an airborne ball.

El Ghazi cut around Stones to shoot toward the near post, but Claudio Bravo was in position.

Rodri had it 2-0 off a Gundogan corner that should not have been. The ball went off Gundogan last on the end line, but VAR cannot review every corner.

Villa got one back when Stones fell over, allowing El Ghazi to cross between Fernandinho and Oleksandr Zinchenko for a waiting Samatta.

City couldn’t find the goal to put the game to bed and introduced Kevin De Bruyne for Ilkay Gundogan, Guardiola not content to ride out a one-goal win.

Rodri almost had another when Nyland pawed away a 74th-minute bid, and Aguero slipped in a bid to side volley a Sterling cross past Nyland.

Villa won a corner in the 87th minute through the industry of Trezeguet, the crowd again meeting the moment. Bravo made an incredible save to push Bjorn Engels‘ header off the post.