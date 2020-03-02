More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Arsenal
Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Arsenal handles Portsmouth to advance in FA Cup

By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2020, 4:43 PM EST
Arsenal clinched the first spot in the quarterfinals of the 2020 FA Cup with a 2-0 victory over Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Monday.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Eddie Nketiah scored for the Gunners, whose 13 tournament titles are the most in the history of the competition.

Arsenal hosts West Ham United on Saturday.

Three things we learned

1. Gunners steady despite Europa ouster: Arsenal’s home disappointment to Olympiacos in the Europa League last week might’ve been its only hope of Champions League football. There was plenty of focus on how the Gunners would react, even given substandard competition, and Mikel Arteta‘s men did well enough. Seventy-five percent of the ball and only one big chance allowed show a real professional win, even if their attackers’ finishing deprived them of a blowout score line.

2. Pablo Mari makes solid first impression: Arsenal’s January addition took some time to get up to speed because Flamengo was out-of-season when he arrived from Brazil. The towering former Man City center back didn’t have a ton to do and was credited with 100 touches, five clearances, three blocks, 89 percent passing, and a quality 12-of-16 connection on long balls. Promising, albeit against a League One side.

3. Torreira injured: Lucas Torreira needed to be removed from the match with a lowe leg injury after tangling legs with Pompey’s James Bolton. A trainer was shown holding his ankle in place and Dani Ceballos took his place, though reports said he did not require a hospital visit. Torreira has played in all but three of Arsenal’s Premier League matches this season.

Man of the Match: Martinelli was clever and Mari’s strong debut adds sentimentality to the shout, but Sokratis was probably the Gunners’ top player.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli drove the end line to cut back for Eddie Nketiah but the chance resulted in a corner.

The Gunners went ahead when Reiss Nelson crossed into the traffic from the right flank and Sokratis burst onto the ball to smash home.

Pompey had some good moments in the latter stages of the first half, and would’ve been content to be down one.

Arsenal made it 2-0 with the help of some poor defending, Nketiah running onto a cross and keeping his cool as the ball bobbled in traffic.

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal “on right path” after FA Cup win

Mikel Arteta
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2020, 6:17 PM EST
Arsenal posted a comfortable-enough 2-0 win over Portsmouth in FA Cup action at Fratton Park on Monday, easing into the quarterfinals.

Manager Mikel Arteta and veteran David Luiz are happy with the progress but continue to plead for patience with the process.

“I’m really enjoying working with this group of players. It’s a process. I know everything has to be today or yesterday but in football it doesn’t happen like this. I’m seeing a lot of things I’m happy with but there is a lot of room to improve.”

It would be a major boon for Arsenal to collect a trophy so early in the Arteta era. The Gunners have claimed 13 FA Cups, more than anyone else in England. Manchester United is second with 12.

“There is a long way to go,” Arteta said. “But we’re on the right path. We’ll see what happens in the draw. We’ll keep going because we love this competition.”

Arsenal leader Luiz said the club is on the right track, especially given the fine performances from young players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

The teens were joined by fellow youngsters Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Eddie Nketiah, and Matteo Guendouzi in the Starting XI, and 22-year-old Ainsley Maitland-Niles came off the bench.

“We need to be humble and understand we are not there yet,” he said. “Tonight I was pleased with the team and the young boys, they have a great mentality and understand what is need at a high level. We need to be ready to react and understand football.”

Arsenal hosts West Ham United on Saturday.

Ancelotti charged by FA for red card incident v. Man Utd

Carlo Ancelotti
Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2020, 5:28 PM EST
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has been charged with improper conduct after a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Goodison Park on Sunday.

He has until Thursday to respond to the charge.

Ancelotti was shown a red card during an on-field, post-match argument with referee Chris Kavanagh after a controversial VAR ruling denied Everton a stoppage-time winner.

“I didn’t disrespect the referee,” Ancelotti said after the game. “He knows this. But if I have to be banned, I will go to the stands at Stamford Bridge. It’s not a big problem, honestly.”

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin looked to have won the match when his shot was put into the United goal by Harry Maguire, but VAR pulled the goal off the board.

Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson remained prone on the pitch after De Gea saved his shot, and moved his feet out of the way to allow Calvert-Lewin’s rebound effort to slide inside the near post.

The FA’s statement says his “language and/or behavior” is in question.

Sturridge releases video explanation, appeal after worldwide ban

Daniel Sturridge video
Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2020, 4:03 PM EST
Daniel Sturridge explained his side of the story after being banned from football until mid-June for a gambling breach.

Sturridge was also fined nearly $200,000 for providing his brother with “inside information” regarding a possible summer transfer to Sevilla.

The player ended up going to Trabzonspor in Turkey, where he scored seven goals with four assists in 16 appearances before canceling his contract due to the suspension.

Sturridge is upset that the appeal panel has overturned a “highly qualified” original panel.

“I’m going to continue to campaign for professional footballers to be able to speak to their families and friends freely without the real risk of being charged.

“The betting companies and the practice and process of people being able to place bets on people moving clubs has to be stopped. Although the appeal panel has recognized that I hadn’t bet and nobody else had bet, I was still charged.”

On the surface, Sturridge has a point that no one should be able to bet on a player’s next destination. His brother broke rules by betting on his potential move and Sturridge originally served two weeks of a six-week punishment last summer.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer since the termination, but teams will face quite a wait to add the talented but injury-hampered star.

Here is his full statement.

Live, FA Cup: Portsmouth v. Arsenal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2020, 2:19 PM EST
Portsmouth host Arsenal in the FA Cup fifth round and there is more than a whiff of an upset in the air.

Fratton Park is an intimidating stadium to travel to and Mikel Arteta‘s young side will be wary of a fired up home crowd and a physical, in-form Pompey who are flying in the third division.

Kenny Jackett’s Portsmouth have bounced back after a slow start to the season and they’ve won 10-straight home games in all competitions to push themselves up to fourth in the League One table.

Pompey have also reached the Football League trophy final, which they currently hold, and they last won the FA Cup in 2008.

As for Arsenal, they haven’t played since their shock defeat at home against Olympiakos in the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second leg. The Gunners coughed up a late goal in extra time to crash out of the competition and this game will be a big test of character for Arteta’s side.

Arsenal love the FA Cup and the 13-time winners have lifted the famous trophy more than any other team in history.

Click on the link above to follow live updates from England’s south coast as Arsenal will be extremely wary of being dumped out of a second cup competition in five days.