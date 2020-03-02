More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Showdown with fans leads to chaos in Germany

Associated PressMar 2, 2020, 7:59 AM EST
2 Comments

BERLIN (AP) The German soccer federation’s power struggle with fans escalated dramatically over the weekend when Bundesliga games were interrupted by protests with the threat of being called off.

[ MORE: Bundesliga schedule  ] 

Fans at several games unfurled banners with criticism of the federation and crude massages for Hoffenheim backer Dietmar Hopp, leading to stadium announcements against the abuse and referees leading teams off the field.

Bayern Munich’s game at Hoffenheim on Saturday ended with the teams passing the ball back and forth in midfield for the last 13 minutes, while Hopp and Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge applauded from the sidelines and the Hoffenheim fans applauded from the stands.

Bayern was already leading 6-0 but no more soccer was played after some of the traveling support had insulted Hopp.

“It’s the hateful face of soccer,” said Rummenigge, one among a host of club officials condemning the abuse.

There were hold-ups, too, at Dortmund’s game against Freiburg, where both sets of supporters displayed banners criticizing the federation, and again on Sunday when Union Berlin fans unfurled banners first accusing the federation of taking “two steps back,” then insulting Hopp while displaying his face behind a cross-hairs. There were similar insults from Borussia Mönchengladbach fans the previous weekend.

Referees were instructed to use FIFA’s three-step procedure for dealing with the abuse, a measure originally developed for combating racism. It almost led to the abandonment of the games in Berlin and Hoffenheim after referees went to Step 2.

The protests were sparked by the federation’s decision on Feb. 21 to ban all Dortmund fans from Hoffenheim’s stadium for two years because of their repeated chants against Hopp.

The 79-year-old billionaire has been a target since Hoffenheim was promoted to the Bundesliga in 2008. Previously in the fifth division, Hoffenheim’s ascent through the leagues was made possible thanks to steep investment from its former youth player, a co-founder of software giant SAP.

Rival fans resent Hoffenheim’s ascent at the expense of another team without a billionaire backer. They also object to Hopp’s opposition to the league’s 50-plus-1 rule, which protects clubs from takeovers by a majority stakeholder. Hopp was granted an exception in 2015 because of his long support of the club.

Hoffenheim has hit back against the abuse. At least 33 Dortmund fans were identified and banned from its stadium in 2018 because of abuse leveled at Hopp the previous season. A club employee also used a high-frequency sound system to drown out Dortmund chants in 2011.

The latest league-wide protests are about more than just Hopp, however. Fans have pointedly accused the federation of reneging on in its 2017 promise to end the “collective punishment” for supporters for misdemeanors after making its sanction against every Dortmund fan.

There are other gripes, too. Monday night games have been scrapped from next season because of repeated fan protests. There has been an ongoing struggle over pyrotechnics at games, banned by the federation, but considered a vital part of game-day experience by many supporters.

Bayern fans have been critical about their own club’s sponsorship links to Qatar, and have campaigned, like others, against issues like homophobia, sexism, anti-Semitism and racism.

The Bayern fans who insulted Hopp at Hoffenheim on Saturday issued a statement the following day.

“It is hardly surprising that the (federation) allows itself be influenced by a patron and breaks its promises to refrain from collective penalties,” fan group Südkurve München wrote on their website. “What is significantly more frightening is the accomplishment of Hopp’s 10-year-old demand for criticism of himself and ‘his’ club to be equated with racial discrimination and punished accordingly. On one hand this leads to the trivialization and ridicule of actual racial abuse and violence, and on the other it illustrates the blatant failure of the federation after such incidents.”

The federation’s strong response to the insults against Hopp has left it open to accusations of hypocrisy. Hertha Berlin player Jordan Torunarigha was subjected to racist abuse during a German Cup game at Schalke on Feb. 4, but the monkey chants went unnoticed by the referee and the defender was sent off in extra time for a reaction after getting increasingly upset.

Others pointed to the federation’s treatment of billionaire Schalke chairman Clemens Tönnies, who faced no sanction from the league after making racist comments about Africans at a public meeting last August.

Schalke said Sunday that its team would immediately leave the field if there were any defamatory chants made or banners shown during Bayern’s German Cup visit on Tuesday, or Hoffenheim’s visit in the league on Saturday.

BAG, an organization representing fans, criticized the federation for not using the same three-point measures for “any incident of racism, sexism or the like,” and it warned of a “dead end” in the relationship between the federation and fans.

Berlin’s Der Tagesspiegel newspaper referred to Rummenigge’s “hateful face of soccer” comment, saying that it would be more appropriate when applied to workers building World Cup stadiums and dying in Qatar, or to soccer officials hiding away millions in taxes.

On a weekend when Bayern won 6-0 and opened a three-point lead in the Bundesliga, no one was talking about the soccer played.

More AP soccer:

and

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter:

MLS: Five things we learned

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaMar 2, 2020, 12:15 AM EST
Leave a comment

The second day of the 2020 Major League Soccer season was just as enticing as opening day, featuring thrilling goals, a handful of debuts and a late winner.

[ MORE: Vela, LAFC spoil Inter Miami’s MLS debut]

This is what we learned from Sunday’s action:

1) Carlos Vela is the league’s best player, and it’s not even close

Many players, coaches and followers of the league are already onboard with this idea: Carlos Vela is the best player in MLS. He is, and it’s not even close. And if one still had their doubts about the rationale, the Mexican attacker, who turned 31 on Sunday, scored one of his best goals in the league thus far:

These next-level sequences are routine for Vela. Sure, Alejandro Pozuelo quickly assembled a highlight reel of his own in his first season in the league in 2019, but the consistency from the Spaniard pales in comparison. The Cancun native is cut from a different cloth. And, if you ask Bob Bradley, he’d probably tell you that it’s an exclusive cloth.

“I have been a coach for many years and I have been fortunate to train a select group of special players,” Bradley said following Sunday’s game. “Carlos Vela is on that list with Hristo Stoitchkov and Mohamed Salah.”

2) Lucas Zelarayan fits like a glove in Columbus

Lucas Zelarayan’s arrival to the Crew didn’t get the airtime it deserved, but after his debut on Sunday, oblivious onlookers got their first taste of the Argentine’s nifty skills.

In Mexico, Zelarayan got the short end of the stick at Tigres, who boast one of Western Hemisphere’s most lucrative rosters, accumulating more time on the bench, or in club suites than on the field towards the tail-end of his stay. That may never happen under Caleb Porter’s watch, giving Zelarayan the chance to engrave his name into MVP conversation list this season. 

3) Inter Miami didn’t look all that great, offensively 

It’s totally fair game to summon the “it was the first game ever for Inter Miami” one-liner when taking a defensive posture in an anti-Inter Miami debate.

The fact that they made their MLS debut, however, doesn’t save them from being analyzed – for better or for worse. They have both feet in the arena and are fair game.

That said, they didn’t have a productive game on the attacking end.

Rodolfo Pizarro, the player that was purchased for a reported $12 million from Liga MX’s Monterrey, fell really short of the hype surrounding his league debut. The 26-year-old Mexican ended the night with two shots on target, two more than his teammate Robbie Robinson, who offered little goal-scoring threat up top. Matias Pellegrini, too, proposed little from the left flank and was subbed off in the 79th minute.

There’s no doubt that Diego Alonso will eventually figure it out in Miami. After all, David Beckham and company set him up with a decent roster, but don’t be surprised if Inter goes through a long session of growing pains.

4) Atlanta United need a proven striker to fill in for Josef Martinez

On Sunday, Atlanta United revealed that their goal king Josef Martinez tore his ACL against Nashville SC. 

The injury is, undeniably, a major blow to the Five Stripes. To make matters worse, at the moment, Frank De Boer has only one healthy striker to chose from in Adam Jahn. Jahn put together a praiseworthy season with USL Championship side Phoenix Rising in 2019, but has shown the opposite in over 100 MLS appearances.

Luckily, de Boer mentioned the possibility of signing an emergency striker. Atlanta needs to exercise that option, but they can’t afford to execute it mindlessly. In other words, if one wants to fill in the void left by a goal-scoring machine, one needs to do so with a goal-scoring machine.

With the primary transfer window not closing until May 7, the Five Stripes won’t be in a time crunch, but they will have more time to get the ideal signing down (or not). Carlos Bocanegra has done well on player recruitment, but perhaps this is his biggest challenge yet.

5) Jordan Morris needs to start for Sounders moving forward

Like any other coach in a similar situation, Brian Schmetzer had his tactical reasons to start Miguel Ibarra over Jordan Morris. It’s completely understandable.

Moving forward, though, Schmetzer won’t have any reasons to do the same. Morris, who scored two goals off the bench for the Seattle Sounders, handed the defending champions a prized victory over a new-look Chicago Fire, solidifying his place in Seattle’s starting lineup for the pair of weeks to come.

As pointed out by MLS analyst Matt Doyle, Morris, since June 23, has recorded 17 goals and 14 assists for club and country. Morris should be far removed from bench treatment. It’s pretty simple.

Serie A roundup: Zapata hat-trick powers Atalanta’s third seven-goal performance of season

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaMar 1, 2020, 9:58 PM EST
Leave a comment

Atalanta’s demolishing of Lecce highlights Sunday’s Serie A action, which was ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak.

 [ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule ]

Lecce 2-7 Atalanta

The question needs to be asked: How many times is Atalanta going to score seven (or more) goals in a single match this season?

The red-hot Italian side – winners of their last three league bouts – recorded their third seven-goal performance of the season against Lecce on Sunday. Colombian striker Duvan Zapata scored a hat-trick, while Josip Ilicic continued his fine run of form with a goal two minutes into the second half.

Atalanta, who is one of Europe’s most exciting sides moving forward, didn’t have a picture-perfect 90 minutes. The visitors, like lowly Lecce, went into the half all squared with two goals apiece, following Giulio Donati’s 40th-minute goal.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, though, were about to put together one of the best halves of the season.

In addition to Zapata and Ilicic, Luis Muriel and Ruslan Malinovskyi squeezed their way into the scoring sheet, pushing the final score count for the visitors. Atalanta’s 70 goals in 25 matches lead the league, and are ten more than second-best Lazio.

The lopsided win comes 11 days after Atalanta turned plenty of heads with their emphatic performance against Valencia in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. All signs point for their cinderella story to continue, and, perhaps, into next year, as Atalanta leads fifth-place Roma by three points.

The season keeps getting better and better for La Dea. 

Elsewhere in Serie A

Cagliari 3-4 Roma

Carlos Vela, LAFC hand Inter Miami loss in MLS debut

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaMar 1, 2020, 8:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

The game in 200 words (or less):  Imagine taking on the league’s best team and best player in your much-anticipated league debut? That’s exactly what Inter Miami had to endure on Sunday, and, as expected, it didn’t go too well. With a genius chip goal from Carlos Vela – who is showing no signs of a MVP hangover, to be clear – minutes before halftime, LAFC edged Inter Miami 1-0 at Banc of California Stadium. Miami were flat for the majority of the 90 minutes in sunny Los Angeles. Rodolfo Pizarro was on the quieter side, recording only two shots on target on his MLS debut. That said, it’s too early to pin point any trends, but Diego Alonso may have to brace for the rest of the season sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, LAFC looked nearly as sharp as they did against Leon at home. A long season lies ahead for both teams, but there’s no doubt that LAFC spoiled Miami’s biggest night of them all.

Three moments that mattered

44′ – It is Vela’s league, everyone else is living in it — What a perfectly-calculated, delicate Left-footed chip from Vela. Trademark.

Luis Robles steps up big — Luis Robles might of gotten the Vela treatment, but he also did this on Sunday:

The first whistle, ever — Welcome to MLS, Inter Miami.

 

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | Standings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Carlos Vela

Goalscorers: Vela (44′)

Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez tears ACL in season opener

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaMar 1, 2020, 6:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

Atlanta United will be without its goal king for the foreseeable future.

[ MORE: MLS opening day roundup ]

The team revealed on Sunday that star striker Josef Martinez, 26, sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Saturday’s match against Nashville SC. The Venezuelan is expected to undergo surgery and subsequently begin a lengthy rehabilitation process.

In the dying minutes of the first half, Martinez chased after Nashville defender David Romney, who had possession of the ball. As he closed in on Romney, the striker collapsed to the ground after minimal contact, holding his right knee.

Martinez continued to play for a few minutes before signaling to the bench that he needed to be subbed off. He was eventually strapped to the backboards and stretched off the field.

With his absence, Frank De Boer and company are left with Adam Jahn as the only striker on the club’s roster. Scoring responsibilities will heavily shift not only on Jahn, but on Ezequiel Barco and Pity Martinez as well.

“Everybody knows that Josef, when he’s in form, he’s the best in MLS,” de Boer said following Saturday’s match. “In training you see the quality. It’s going to be a big loss.”

In 84 appearances for the Five Stripes, Martinez has scored 77 goals, making a case that he’s one of the best strikers to play in the league. In 2018, when Atlanta United crowned themselves MLS Cup winners, he was named league MVP.

It’s unsure if Martinez’s injury will keep him out for the remainder of the season. What is sure, however, is that Atlanta United will need goals from whoever fills his role – despite having Jahn in the fold. That will not come easy.

In

“We have to search and not make a hasty decision,” de Boer added. “If he’s ruled out, there’s a good possibility that we are looking at the market for a replacement.”

Martinez’s loss is a gigantic blow to Venezuela’s Copa America chances, but, most notably, to Atlanta United, who will play on without their historic goal scorer.