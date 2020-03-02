Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has been charged with improper conduct after a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Goodison Park on Sunday.

He has until Thursday to respond to the charge.

Ancelotti was shown a red card during an on-field, post-match argument with referee Chris Kavanagh after a controversial VAR ruling denied Everton a stoppage-time winner.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

“I didn’t disrespect the referee,” Ancelotti said after the game. “He knows this. But if I have to be banned, I will go to the stands at Stamford Bridge. It’s not a big problem, honestly.”

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin looked to have won the match when his shot was put into the United goal by Harry Maguire, but VAR pulled the goal off the board.

Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson remained prone on the pitch after De Gea saved his shot, and moved his feet out of the way to allow Calvert-Lewin’s rebound effort to slide inside the near post.

The FA’s statement says his “language and/or behavior” is in question.