Sturridge terminates Trabzonspor contract. MLS next?

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2020, 8:50 AM EST
Daniel Sturridge has left Turkish side Trabzonspor after having his contract terminated by mutual consent and many are suggesting a move to MLS could be next for the former Liverpool striker.

Sturridge, 30, only joined Trabzonspor last summer on a free transfer after running out his contract at Liverpool and he has scored seven goals in 13 appearances in all competitions with the Turkish side only losing one of the 13 games he played in. Trabzonspor sit top of the Turkish Super Lig on goal difference and have a game in hand.

In a statement released on their website, Trabzonspor revealed that Sturridge is now a free agent.

“The professional footballer contract signed between our company and our professional footballer Daniel Andre Sturridge, dated 21.08.2019 and ending 31.05.2021 has been mutually terminated. In accordance with the termination agreement, the football player gave up all his forward-looking rights and receivables.”

Where could Sturridge be heading?

Well, the obvious choice here is Major League Soccer and given the awful news that Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez suffered a torn ACL in the opening weekend of the 2020 season, I’m connecting a few dots here and saying Sturridge would be a good option for ATL for this season.

Look, Sturridge is going somewhere. There’s no way he would end his contract with Trabzonspor unless he has got another deal lined up and this smells like an MLS deal, as well all know that clubs do not want to pay transfer fees for veteran players from Europe. Sturridge is now in that category and even though he’s been so unlucky with injuries, the England international still has a lot to offer if he can stay fit.

Even if Atlanta United don’t make a move for Sturridge there are plenty of other MLS teams who should take a punt on him. With the European season close to ending, Sturridge will want to play as much as possible and a move to North America’s top-flight seems like a very good next step in his career.

Whatever happens, we will always have this.

Daniel Sturridge handed worldwide ban

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2020, 11:19 AM EST
Daniel Sturridge has been banned from playing worldwide until June 2020 and fined $190,000 for breaching betting regulations.

The former Liverpool striker had his contract mutually terminated with Turkish side Trabzonspor on Monday and now it is clear why.

Sturridge, 30, was found guilty of breaching the FA’s gambling regulations ( he had provided his brother with “inside information” over a bet regarding a possible transfer to Sevilla) and was handed a two-week ban last July.

However, the English FA thought that punishment by an independent regulatory commission was too lenient and appealed the decision. Hence why Sturridge is now banned until Jun. 17, 2020.

In a statement posted on their website on Monday the FA revealed that FIFA have now issued a worldwide ban on Sturridge:

“Daniel Sturridge has been suspended from all football and football-related activity from today until the end of 17 June 2020. Following an appeal by the FA of the previous findings of the independent regulatory commission in this case, an independent appeal board has found that the regulatory commission misapplied the FA’s rules in relation to the use of inside information and made findings of fact which could not be sustained.

“As a result, the appeal board has found proven two further charges which were originally dismissed. Other factual findings of the regulatory commission were left undisturbed. In relation to the sanction, the appeal board agreed with the FA that the penalty originally imposed on Mr Sturridge was unduly lenient and therefore increased his effective playing ban from two weeks to four months. The appeal board also doubled the fine to £150,000. FIFA has confirmed that the suspension will be of worldwide effect.”

Lampard still unsure when Pulisic will return

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2020, 9:27 AM EST
Christian Pulisic has been out since Jan. 1 through injury and his manager at Chelsea, Frank Lampard, is still unsure as to when he will return.

Pulisic, 21, suffered an adductor injury after Chelsea’s draw at Brighton and Hove Albion on the first day of 2020 and hasn’t appeared since.

Lampard revealed that Pulisic tried to step up his recovery at the end of January but suffered a setback. The Chelsea boss also told Pro Soccer Talk that Pulisic should be fit in mid-February. That was a few weeks ago.

“In terms of when he’s back, it is not going to be a week, it is probably be the other end of the early February break but he is getting better and he isn’t far away,” Lampard said on Jan. 21.

Ahead of Chelsea’s FA Cup fifth round clash against Liverpool on Tuesday, here’s the latest update from Lampard on Pulisic.

This latest news will no doubt concern USMNT fans. They have two friendlies against the Netherlands and Wales in a few weeks time in Europe and it will likely be touch and go for Pulisic to make those games.

Chelsea have won just five of their last 16 games in the Premier League and are still in fourth place but are now just three points ahead of the chasing pack.

Christian Pulisic’s creativity has been missed and he will no doubt he incredibly frustrated that just as his debut season in England was going so well after a rough start, injury has struck. This type of adductor or hip injury is tough to call as things can go wrong on each and every step of the recovery process.

It seems unlikely he will be ruled out for a few more months but it doesn’t seem like he will return anytime soon.

Showdown with fans leads to chaos in Germany

Associated PressMar 2, 2020, 7:59 AM EST
2 Comments

BERLIN (AP) The German soccer federation’s power struggle with fans escalated dramatically over the weekend when Bundesliga games were interrupted by protests with the threat of being called off.

Fans at several games unfurled banners with criticism of the federation and crude massages for Hoffenheim backer Dietmar Hopp, leading to stadium announcements against the abuse and referees leading teams off the field.

Bayern Munich’s game at Hoffenheim on Saturday ended with the teams passing the ball back and forth in midfield for the last 13 minutes, while Hopp and Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge applauded from the sidelines and the Hoffenheim fans applauded from the stands.

Bayern was already leading 6-0 but no more soccer was played after some of the traveling support had insulted Hopp.

“It’s the hateful face of soccer,” said Rummenigge, one among a host of club officials condemning the abuse.

There were hold-ups, too, at Dortmund’s game against Freiburg, where both sets of supporters displayed banners criticizing the federation, and again on Sunday when Union Berlin fans unfurled banners first accusing the federation of taking “two steps back,” then insulting Hopp while displaying his face behind a cross-hairs. There were similar insults from Borussia Mönchengladbach fans the previous weekend.

Referees were instructed to use FIFA’s three-step procedure for dealing with the abuse, a measure originally developed for combating racism. It almost led to the abandonment of the games in Berlin and Hoffenheim after referees went to Step 2.

The protests were sparked by the federation’s decision on Feb. 21 to ban all Dortmund fans from Hoffenheim’s stadium for two years because of their repeated chants against Hopp.

The 79-year-old billionaire has been a target since Hoffenheim was promoted to the Bundesliga in 2008. Previously in the fifth division, Hoffenheim’s ascent through the leagues was made possible thanks to steep investment from its former youth player, a co-founder of software giant SAP.

Rival fans resent Hoffenheim’s ascent at the expense of another team without a billionaire backer. They also object to Hopp’s opposition to the league’s 50-plus-1 rule, which protects clubs from takeovers by a majority stakeholder. Hopp was granted an exception in 2015 because of his long support of the club.

Hoffenheim has hit back against the abuse. At least 33 Dortmund fans were identified and banned from its stadium in 2018 because of abuse leveled at Hopp the previous season. A club employee also used a high-frequency sound system to drown out Dortmund chants in 2011.

The latest league-wide protests are about more than just Hopp, however. Fans have pointedly accused the federation of reneging on in its 2017 promise to end the “collective punishment” for supporters for misdemeanors after making its sanction against every Dortmund fan.

There are other gripes, too. Monday night games have been scrapped from next season because of repeated fan protests. There has been an ongoing struggle over pyrotechnics at games, banned by the federation, but considered a vital part of game-day experience by many supporters.

Bayern fans have been critical about their own club’s sponsorship links to Qatar, and have campaigned, like others, against issues like homophobia, sexism, anti-Semitism and racism.

The Bayern fans who insulted Hopp at Hoffenheim on Saturday issued a statement the following day.

“It is hardly surprising that the (federation) allows itself be influenced by a patron and breaks its promises to refrain from collective penalties,” fan group Südkurve München wrote on their website. “What is significantly more frightening is the accomplishment of Hopp’s 10-year-old demand for criticism of himself and ‘his’ club to be equated with racial discrimination and punished accordingly. On one hand this leads to the trivialization and ridicule of actual racial abuse and violence, and on the other it illustrates the blatant failure of the federation after such incidents.”

The federation’s strong response to the insults against Hopp has left it open to accusations of hypocrisy. Hertha Berlin player Jordan Torunarigha was subjected to racist abuse during a German Cup game at Schalke on Feb. 4, but the monkey chants went unnoticed by the referee and the defender was sent off in extra time for a reaction after getting increasingly upset.

Others pointed to the federation’s treatment of billionaire Schalke chairman Clemens Tönnies, who faced no sanction from the league after making racist comments about Africans at a public meeting last August.

Schalke said Sunday that its team would immediately leave the field if there were any defamatory chants made or banners shown during Bayern’s German Cup visit on Tuesday, or Hoffenheim’s visit in the league on Saturday.

BAG, an organization representing fans, criticized the federation for not using the same three-point measures for “any incident of racism, sexism or the like,” and it warned of a “dead end” in the relationship between the federation and fans.

Berlin’s Der Tagesspiegel newspaper referred to Rummenigge’s “hateful face of soccer” comment, saying that it would be more appropriate when applied to workers building World Cup stadiums and dying in Qatar, or to soccer officials hiding away millions in taxes.

On a weekend when Bayern won 6-0 and opened a three-point lead in the Bundesliga, no one was talking about the soccer played.

MLS: Five things we learned

By Joel SoriaMar 2, 2020, 12:15 AM EST
The second day of the 2020 Major League Soccer season was just as enticing as opening day, featuring thrilling goals, a handful of debuts and a late winner.

This is what we learned from Sunday’s action:

1) Carlos Vela is the league’s best player, and it’s not even close

Many players, coaches and followers of the league are already onboard with this idea: Carlos Vela is the best player in MLS. He is, and it’s not even close. And if one still had their doubts about the rationale, the Mexican attacker, who turned 31 on Sunday, scored one of his best goals in the league thus far:

These next-level sequences are routine for Vela. Sure, Alejandro Pozuelo quickly assembled a highlight reel of his own in his first season in the league in 2019, but the consistency from the Spaniard pales in comparison. The Cancun native is cut from a different cloth. And, if you ask Bob Bradley, he’d probably tell you that it’s an exclusive cloth.

“I have been a coach for many years and I have been fortunate to train a select group of special players,” Bradley said following Sunday’s game. “Carlos Vela is on that list with Hristo Stoitchkov and Mohamed Salah.”

2) Lucas Zelarayan fits like a glove in Columbus

Lucas Zelarayan’s arrival to the Crew didn’t get the airtime it deserved, but after his debut on Sunday, oblivious onlookers got their first taste of the Argentine’s nifty skills.

In Mexico, Zelarayan got the short end of the stick at Tigres, who boast one of Western Hemisphere’s most lucrative rosters, accumulating more time on the bench, or in club suites than on the field towards the tail-end of his stay. That may never happen under Caleb Porter’s watch, giving Zelarayan the chance to engrave his name into MVP conversation list this season. 

3) Inter Miami didn’t look all that great, offensively 

It’s totally fair game to summon the “it was the first game ever for Inter Miami” one-liner when taking a defensive posture in an anti-Inter Miami debate.

The fact that they made their MLS debut, however, doesn’t save them from being analyzed – for better or for worse. They have both feet in the arena and are fair game.

That said, they didn’t have a productive game on the attacking end.

Rodolfo Pizarro, the player that was purchased for a reported $12 million from Liga MX’s Monterrey, fell really short of the hype surrounding his league debut. The 26-year-old Mexican ended the night with two shots on target, two more than his teammate Robbie Robinson, who offered little goal-scoring threat up top. Matias Pellegrini, too, proposed little from the left flank and was subbed off in the 79th minute.

There’s no doubt that Diego Alonso will eventually figure it out in Miami. After all, David Beckham and company set him up with a decent roster, but don’t be surprised if Inter goes through a long session of growing pains.

4) Atlanta United need a proven striker to fill in for Josef Martinez

On Sunday, Atlanta United revealed that their goal king Josef Martinez tore his ACL against Nashville SC. 

The injury is, undeniably, a major blow to the Five Stripes. To make matters worse, at the moment, Frank De Boer has only one healthy striker to chose from in Adam Jahn. Jahn put together a praiseworthy season with USL Championship side Phoenix Rising in 2019, but has shown the opposite in over 100 MLS appearances.

Luckily, de Boer mentioned the possibility of signing an emergency striker. Atlanta needs to exercise that option, but they can’t afford to execute it mindlessly. In other words, if one wants to fill in the void left by a goal-scoring machine, one needs to do so with a goal-scoring machine.

With the primary transfer window not closing until May 7, the Five Stripes won’t be in a time crunch, but they will have more time to get the ideal signing down (or not). Carlos Bocanegra has done well on player recruitment, but perhaps this is his biggest challenge yet.

5) Jordan Morris needs to start for Sounders moving forward

Like any other coach in a similar situation, Brian Schmetzer had his tactical reasons to start Miguel Ibarra over Jordan Morris. It’s completely understandable.

Moving forward, though, Schmetzer won’t have any reasons to do the same. Morris, who scored two goals off the bench for the Seattle Sounders, handed the defending champions a prized victory over a new-look Chicago Fire, solidifying his place in Seattle’s starting lineup for the pair of weeks to come.

As pointed out by MLS analyst Matt Doyle, Morris, since June 23, has recorded 17 goals and 14 assists for club and country. Morris should be far removed from bench treatment. It’s pretty simple.