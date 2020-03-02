Sturridge releases video explanation, appeal after worldwide ban

The player ended up going to Trabzonspor in Turkey, where he scored seven goals with four assists in 16 appearances before canceling his contract due to the suspension.
Sturridge is upset that the appeal panel has overturned a “highly qualified” original panel.
“I’m going to continue to campaign for professional footballers to be able to speak to their families and friends freely without the real risk of being charged.
“The betting companies and the practice and process of people being able to place bets on people moving clubs has to be stopped. Although the appeal panel has recognized that I hadn’t bet and nobody else had bet, I was still charged.”
On the surface, Sturridge has a point that no one should be able to bet on a player’s next destination. His brother broke rules by betting on his potential move and Sturridge originally served two weeks of a six-week punishment last summer.
Fratton Park is an intimidating stadium to travel to and Mikel Arteta‘s young side will be wary of a fired up home crowd and a physical, in-form Pompey who are flying in the third division.
Kenny Jackett’s Portsmouth have bounced back after a slow start to the season and they’ve won 10-straight home games in all competitions to push themselves up to fourth in the League One table.
Pompey have also reached the Football League trophy final, which they currently hold, and they last won the FA Cup in 2008.
As for Arsenal, they haven’t played since their shock defeat at home against Olympiakos in the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second leg. The Gunners coughed up a late goal in extra time to crash out of the competition and this game will be a big test of character for Arteta’s side.
Arsenal love the FA Cup and the 13-time winners have lifted the famous trophy more than any other team in history.
Stars from in-form Premier League sides Everton, Man United and Wolves dominate our power rankings after some impressive performances and there are plenty of new entries and plenty of players from the same teams. Due to Man City, Aston Villa, Arsenal and Sheffield United not playing this weekend due to the League Cup final, none of their players feature.
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle recap the shock result of the Premier League season as Liverpool lost their first league match since January of last year falling 3-0 to Watford (0:45). The chaps also give their take on Man City’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the League Cup Final (18:45), that controversial disallowed goal at the end of Everton 1-1 Man United (29:20), Tottenham dropping all three points at home to Wolves (36:50) and disappointing results for both Chelsea (45:10) and Leicester City (49:00).
The gents end the show with a roundup of the remaining Premier League results (51:10) and name their Underappreciated Performers of the weekend (52:15).
There are some big all-Premier League clashes with Chelsea hosting Liverpool and Norwich heading to Tottenham. Holders Man City travel to Sheffield Wednesday as they continue their quest for another domestic trophy after winning the League Cup this weekend and the Owls have had a huge dip in form which means Pep Guardiola will be licking his chops in anticipation.
There will also be an emotional game against Man United for Wayne Rooney, as Championship side Derby County host the Red Devils at Pride Park.
Arsenal face a tricky trip to League One Portsmouth, while Newcastle travel to West Brom, Sheffield United head to Reading and Leicester City host Birmingham City in some really intriguing ties involving Premier League teams against lower league opponents.
Below we reveal our score predictions for each game, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above.
MONDAY
Portsmouth 1-3 Arsenal – 2:45 p.m. ET
TUESDAY (all 2:45 p.m. ET kick offs unless otherwise stated)
Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool
West Brom 1-2 Newcastle
Reading 0-2 Sheffield United
WEDNESDAY (all 2:45 p.m. ET kick offs)
Leicester City 3-0 Birmingham City
Sheffield Wednesday 1-4 Man City
Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Norwich City