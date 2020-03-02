Sturridge releases video explanation, appeal after worldwide ban

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Daniel Sturridge explained his side of the story after being banned from football until mid-June for a gambling breach.

Sturridge was also fined nearly $200,000 for providing his brother with “inside information” regarding a possible summer transfer to Sevilla.

The player ended up going to Trabzonspor in Turkey, where he scored seven goals with four assists in 16 appearances before canceling his contract due to the suspension.

Sturridge is upset that the appeal panel has overturned a “highly qualified” original panel.

“I’m going to continue to campaign for professional footballers to be able to speak to their families and friends freely without the real risk of being charged. “The betting companies and the practice and process of people being able to place bets on people moving clubs has to be stopped. Although the appeal panel has recognized that I hadn’t bet and nobody else had bet, I was still charged.”

On the surface, Sturridge has a point that no one should be able to bet on a player’s next destination. His brother broke rules by betting on his potential move and Sturridge originally served two weeks of a six-week punishment last summer.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer since the termination, but teams will face quite a wait to add the talented but injury-hampered star.

Here is his full statement.