Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The fifth round of the FA Cup takes place over the next four days in its new midweek slot as 16 teams remain in the hunt for the oldest cup competition in the world.

Let’s preview the action and select who we think will make the quarterfinals, shall we?

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores ]

There are some big all-Premier League clashes with Chelsea hosting Liverpool and Norwich heading to Tottenham. Holders Man City travel to Sheffield Wednesday as they continue their quest for another domestic trophy after winning the League Cup this weekend and the Owls have had a huge dip in form which means Pep Guardiola will be licking his chops in anticipation.

There will also be an emotional game against Man United for Wayne Rooney, as Championship side Derby County host the Red Devils at Pride Park.

Arsenal face a tricky trip to League One Portsmouth, while Newcastle travel to West Brom, Sheffield United head to Reading and Leicester City host Birmingham City in some really intriguing ties involving Premier League teams against lower league opponents.

Below we reveal our score predictions for each game, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above.

MONDAY

Portsmouth 1-3 Arsenal – 3 p.m. ET

TUESDAY (all 2:45 p.m. ET kick offs unless otherwise stated)

Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool

West Brom 1-2 Newcastle

Reading 0-2 Sheffield United

WEDNESDAY (all 2:45 p.m. ET kick offs)

Leicester City 3-0 Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday 1-4 Man City

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Norwich City

THURSDAY

Derby County 1-3 Man United

Follow @JPW_NBCSports