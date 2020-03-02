More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Chris Radburn/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images)

FA Cup preview: Lampard wary of Liverpool; Rooney preps for Man Utd

By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2020, 8:03 PM EST
Seven more spots are left in the FA Cup quarterfinals after Arsenal handled Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Monday.

There are plenty of intriguing ties, but Tuesday’s got the best one.

Liverpool will pick itself up from a shocking loss to Watford that ended several aspects of its dream season, and the opponent is no slouch.

A Chelsea side which has twice challenged the Reds this season awaits at 2:45 p.m. ET inside Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard is expecting an ornery bunch of Liverpool players.

“We have to play with a big spirit,” he said, via Football.London. “We would expect them to put out a strong team. They have done well in the last year, and their defeat won’t make it any easier.”

The other two Tuesday kickoffs see Premier League sides visiting Championship opposition.

Newcastle saved some players at the weekend in order to ensure a big chance to beat second-tier leaders West Brom, while Sheffield United didn’t play at the weekend before heading to Reading.

There’s an all-Premier League tie on Wednesday, where Spurs host Norwich City.

Wobbly Leicester City hosts Championship side Birmingham City, while League Cup winners and defending FA Cup champions Manchester City visit Sheffield Wednesday.

Thursday brings a beauty to close out the week, as Wayne Rooney‘s Rams of Derby County welcome his old buddies Manchester United.

Rooney says he still loves his old club and follows their progress, but is prepared to do what he can to give Pride Park a memorable upset.

Wayne Rooney: Manchester United visit in FA Cup special

Wayne Rooney Manchester United
Photo by Dave Howarth/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2020, 7:08 PM EST
Wayne Rooney is still a Manchester United fan, even if he’ll be doing his best to ensure they suffer on Thursday.

Rooney captains Derby County, who hosts that other club he captained in an FA Cup fifth round tie at Pride Park.

“I love the club,” said Rooney (full video interview here). “It’s a team I want to do well, I want to win but for this 90 minutes, 120 minutes I want them to lose to try and go through.”

Rooney says he expects a raucous home crowd, and that the occasion is massive for everyone involved with the club. While he’s had bigger occasions, earning a quarterfinal berth by upsetting Manchester United would be huge.

“I’ve come here as a Manchester United player in the FA Cup and I know what it means to the fans, the players, the staff to have Manchester United come in,” he said. “It’s a big day for a football club, and a big challenge.”

Rooney admitted that he liked Derby County’s odds when the draw was first made.

He was asked what he thought of seeing the draw.

“That we had a chance,” he said. “At the time Manchester United weren’t in the greatest of form but they’ve picked up over the last few weeks.”

That was before United added Bruno Fernandes. There’s no guarantee the Portuguese will feature, given Sunday’s Manchester Derby. That’s another reason to believe a full-blooded Derby might just trip up the favored and seemingly second-choice visitors.

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal “on right path” after FA Cup win

Mikel Arteta
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2020, 6:17 PM EST
Arsenal posted a comfortable-enough 2-0 win over Portsmouth in FA Cup action at Fratton Park on Monday, easing into the quarterfinals.

Manager Mikel Arteta and veteran David Luiz are happy with the progress but continue to plead for patience with the process.

“I’m really enjoying working with this group of players. It’s a process. I know everything has to be today or yesterday but in football it doesn’t happen like this. I’m seeing a lot of things I’m happy with but there is a lot of room to improve.”

It would be a major boon for Arsenal to collect a trophy so early in the Arteta era. The Gunners have claimed 13 FA Cups, more than anyone else in England. Manchester United is second with 12.

“There is a long way to go,” Arteta said. “But we’re on the right path. We’ll see what happens in the draw. We’ll keep going because we love this competition.”

Arsenal leader Luiz said the club is on the right track, especially given the fine performances from young players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

The teens were joined by fellow youngsters Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Eddie Nketiah, and Matteo Guendouzi in the Starting XI, and 22-year-old Ainsley Maitland-Niles came off the bench.

“We need to be humble and understand we are not there yet,” he said. “Tonight I was pleased with the team and the young boys, they have a great mentality and understand what is need at a high level. We need to be ready to react and understand football.”

Arsenal hosts West Ham United on Saturday.

Ancelotti charged by FA for red card incident v. Man Utd

Carlo Ancelotti
Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2020, 5:28 PM EST
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has been charged with improper conduct after a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Goodison Park on Sunday.

He has until Thursday to respond to the charge.

Ancelotti was shown a red card during an on-field, post-match argument with referee Chris Kavanagh after a controversial VAR ruling denied Everton a stoppage-time winner.

“I didn’t disrespect the referee,” Ancelotti said after the game. “He knows this. But if I have to be banned, I will go to the stands at Stamford Bridge. It’s not a big problem, honestly.”

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin looked to have won the match when his shot was put into the United goal by Harry Maguire, but VAR pulled the goal off the board.

Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson remained prone on the pitch after De Gea saved his shot, and moved his feet out of the way to allow Calvert-Lewin’s rebound effort to slide inside the near post.

The FA’s statement says his “language and/or behavior” is in question.

Arsenal handles Portsmouth to advance in FA Cup

Arsenal
Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2020, 4:43 PM EST
Arsenal clinched the first spot in the quarterfinals of the 2020 FA Cup with a 2-0 victory over Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Monday.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Eddie Nketiah scored for the Gunners, whose 13 tournament titles are the most in the history of the competition.

Arsenal hosts West Ham United on Saturday.

Three things we learned

1. Gunners steady despite Europa ouster: Arsenal’s home disappointment to Olympiacos in the Europa League last week might’ve been its only hope of Champions League football. There was plenty of focus on how the Gunners would react, even given substandard competition, and Mikel Arteta‘s men did well enough. Seventy-five percent of the ball and only one big chance allowed show a real professional win, even if their attackers’ finishing deprived them of a blowout score line.

2. Pablo Mari makes solid first impression: Arsenal’s January addition took some time to get up to speed because Flamengo was out-of-season when he arrived from Brazil. The towering former Man City center back didn’t have a ton to do and was credited with 100 touches, five clearances, three blocks, 89 percent passing, and a quality 12-of-16 connection on long balls. Promising, albeit against a League One side.

3. Torreira injured: Lucas Torreira needed to be removed from the match with a lowe leg injury after tangling legs with Pompey’s James Bolton. A trainer was shown holding his ankle in place and Dani Ceballos took his place, though reports said he did not require a hospital visit. Torreira has played in all but three of Arsenal’s Premier League matches this season.

Man of the Match: Martinelli was clever and Mari’s strong debut adds sentimentality to the shout, but Sokratis was probably the Gunners’ top player.

Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli drove the end line to cut back for Eddie Nketiah but the chance resulted in a corner.

The Gunners went ahead when Reiss Nelson crossed into the traffic from the right flank and Sokratis burst onto the ball to smash home.

Pompey had some good moments in the latter stages of the first half, and would’ve been content to be down one.

Arsenal made it 2-0 with the help of some poor defending, Nketiah running onto a cross and keeping his cool as the ball bobbled in traffic.