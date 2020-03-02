FA Cup preview: Lampard wary of Liverpool; Rooney preps for Man Utd

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Seven more spots are left in the FA Cup quarterfinals after Arsenal handled Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Monday.

[ MORE: JPW’s score predictions ]

There are plenty of intriguing ties, but Tuesday’s got the best one.

Liverpool will pick itself up from a shocking loss to Watford that ended several aspects of its dream season, and the opponent is no slouch.

A Chelsea side which has twice challenged the Reds this season awaits at 2:45 p.m. ET inside Stamford Bridge.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores ]

Frank Lampard is expecting an ornery bunch of Liverpool players.

“We have to play with a big spirit,” he said, via Football.London. “We would expect them to put out a strong team. They have done well in the last year, and their defeat won’t make it any easier.”

The other two Tuesday kickoffs see Premier League sides visiting Championship opposition.

Newcastle saved some players at the weekend in order to ensure a big chance to beat second-tier leaders West Brom, while Sheffield United didn’t play at the weekend before heading to Reading.

There’s an all-Premier League tie on Wednesday, where Spurs host Norwich City.

Wobbly Leicester City hosts Championship side Birmingham City, while League Cup winners and defending FA Cup champions Manchester City visit Sheffield Wednesday.

Thursday brings a beauty to close out the week, as Wayne Rooney‘s Rams of Derby County welcome his old buddies Manchester United.

Rooney says he still loves his old club and follows their progress, but is prepared to do what he can to give Pride Park a memorable upset.