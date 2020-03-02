More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
MLS analysis: 5 things we learned

By Joel SoriaMar 2, 2020, 12:15 AM EST
The second day of the 2020 Major League Soccer season was just as enticing as opening day, featuring a thrilling goals, a handful of debuts and a late winner.

[ MORE: Vela, LAFC spoil Inter Miami's MLS debut ]

This is what we learned from Sunday’s action:

1) Carlos Vela is the league’s best player, and it’s not even close

Many players, coaches and followers of the league are already onboard with this idea: Carlos Vela is the best player in MLS. He is, and it’s not even close. And if one still had their doubts about the rationale, the Mexican attacker, who turned 31 on Sunday, scored one of his best goals in the league thus far:

These next-level sequences are routine for Vela. Sure, Alejandro Pozuelo quickly assembled a highlight reel of his own in his first season in the league in 2019, but the consistency from the Spaniard pales in comparison. The Cancun native is cut from a different cloth. And, if you ask Bob Bradley, he’d probably tell you that it’s an exclusive cloth.

“I have been a coach for many years and I have been fortunate to train a select group of special players,” Bradley said following Sunday’s game. “Carlos Vela is on that list with Hristo Stoitchkov and Mohamed Salah.”

2) Lucas Zelarayan fits like a glove in Columbus

Lucas Zelarayan’s arrival to the Crew didn’t get the airtime it deserved, but after his debut on Sunday, oblivious onlookers got their first taste of the Argentine’s nifty skills.

In Mexico, Zelarayan got the short end of the stick at Tigres, who boast one of Western Hemisphere’s most lucrative rosters, accumulating more time on the bench or in club suites than on the field towards the tail-end of his stay. That may never happen under Caleb Porter’s watch, giving Zelarayan the chance to engrave his name into MVP conversation list this season. 

3) Inter Miami didn’t look all that great, offensively 

It’s totally fair game to summon the “it was the first game ever for Inter Miami” one-liner when taking a defensive posture in an anti-Inter Miami debate.

The fact that they made their MLS debut, however, doesn’t save them from being analyzed – for better or for worse. They have both feet in the arena and are fair game.

That said, they didn’t have a productive game on the attacking end.

Rodolfo Pizarro, the player that was purchased for a reported $12 million from Liga MX’s Monterrey, fell really short of the hype surrounding his league debut. The 26-year-old Mexican ended the night with two shots on target, two more than his teammate Robbie Robinson, who offered little goal-scoring threat up top. Matias Pellegrini, too, proposed little from the left flank and was subbed off in the 79th minute.

There’s no doubt that Diego Alonso will eventually figure it out in Miami. After all, David Beckham and company set him up with a decent roster, but don’t be surprised if Inter goes through a long session of growing pains.

4) Atlanta United need a proven striker to fill in for Josef Martinez

On Sunday, Atlanta United revealed that their goal king Josef Martinez tore his ACL against Nashville SC. 

The injury is, undeniably, a major blow to the Five Stripes. To make matters worse, at the moment, Frank De Boer has only one healthy striker to chose from in Adam Jahn. Jahn put together a praiseworthy season with USL Championship side Phoenix Rising in 2019, but has shown the opposite in over 100 MLS appearances.

Luckily, de Boer mentioned the possibility of signing an emergency striker. Atlanta needs to exercise that option, but they can’t afford to execute it mindlessly. In other words, if one wants to fill in the void left by a goal-scoring machine, one needs to do so with a goal-scoring machine.

With the primary transfer window not closing until May 7, the Five Stripes won’t be in a time crunch, but they will have more time to get the ideal signing down (or not). Carlos Bocanegra has done well on player recruitment, but perhaps this is his biggest challenge yet.

5) Jordan Morris needs to start for Sounders moving forward

Like any other coach in a similar situation, Brian Schmetzer had his tactical reasons to start Miguel Ibarra over Jordan Morris. It’s completely understandable.

Moving forward, though, Schmetzer won’t have any reasons to do the same. Morris, who scored two goals off the bench for the Seattle Sounders, handed the defending champions a prized victory against a new-look Chicago Fire, solidifying his place in Seattle’s starting lineup for pair of weeks to come.

As pointed out by MLS analyst Matt Doyle, Morris, since June 23, has recorded 17 goals and 14 assists for club and country. Morris should be far removed from bench treatment. It’s pretty simple.

Serie A roundup: Zapata hat-trick powers Atalanta's third seven-goal performance of season

By Joel SoriaMar 1, 2020, 9:58 PM EST
Atalanta’s demolishing of Lecce highlights Sunday’s Serie A action, which was ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak.

 [ MORE: Serie A scores, schedule ]

Lecce 2-7 Atalanta

The question needs to be asked: How many times is Atalanta going to score seven (or more) goals in a single match this season?

The red-hot Italian side – winners of their last three league bouts – recorded their third seven-goal performance of the season against Lecce on Sunday. Colombian striker Duvan Zapata scored a hat-trick, while Josip Ilicic continued his fine run of form with a goal two minutes into the second half.

Atalanta, who is one of Europe’s most exciting sides moving forward, didn’t have a picture-perfect 90 minutes. The visitors, like lowly Lecce, went into the half all squared with two goals apiece, following Giulio Donati’s 40th-minute goal.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, though, were about to put together one of the best halves of the season.

In addition to Zapata and Ilicic, Luis Muriel and Ruslan Malinovskyi squeezed their way into the scoring sheet, pushing the final score count for the visitors. Atalanta’s 70 goals in 25 matches lead the league, and are ten more than second-best Lazio.

The lopsided win comes 11 days after Atalanta turned plenty of heads with their emphatic performance against Valencia in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. All signs point for their cinderella story to continue, and, perhaps, into next year, as Atalanta leads fifth-place Roma by three points.

The season keeps getting better and better for La Dea. 

Elsewhere in Serie A

Cagliari 3-4 Roma

Carlos Vela, LAFC hand Inter Miami loss in MLS debut

By Joel SoriaMar 1, 2020, 8:30 PM EST
The game in 200 words (or less):  Imagine taking on the league’s best team and best player in your much-anticipated league debut? That’s exactly what Inter Miami had to endure on Sunday, and, as expected, it didn’t go too well. With a genius chip goal from Carlos Vela – who is showing no signs of a MVP hangover, to be clear – minutes before halftime, LAFC edged Inter Miami 1-0 at Banc of California Stadium. Miami were flat for the majority of the 90 minutes in sunny Los Angeles. Rodolfo Pizarro was on the quieter side, recording only two shots on target on his MLS debut. That said, it’s too early to pin point any trends, but Diego Alonso may have to brace for the rest of the season sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, LAFC looked nearly as sharp as they did against Leon at home. A long season lies ahead for both teams, but there’s no doubt that LAFC spoiled Miami’s biggest night of them all.

Three moments that mattered

44′ – It is Vela’s league, everyone else is living in it — What a perfectly-calculated, delicate Left-footed chip from Vela. Trademark.

Luis Robles steps up big — Luis Robles might of gotten the Vela treatment, but he also did this on Sunday:

The first whistle, ever — Welcome to MLS, Inter Miami.

 

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's MLS coverage | Standings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Carlos Vela

Goalscorers: Vela (44′)

Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez tears ACL in season opener

By Joel SoriaMar 1, 2020, 6:45 PM EST
Atlanta United will be without its goal king for the foreseeable future.

[ MORE: MLS opening day roundup ]

The team revealed on Sunday that star striker Josef Martinez, 26, sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Saturday’s match against Nashville SC. The Venezuelan is expected to undergo surgery and subsequently begin a lengthy rehabilitation process.

In the dying minutes of the first half, Martinez chased after Nashville defender David Romney, who had possession of the ball. As he closed in on Romney, the striker collapsed to the ground after minimal contact, holding his right knee.

Martinez continued to play for a few minutes before signaling to the bench that he needed to be subbed off. He was eventually strapped to the backboards and stretched off the field.

With his absence, Frank De Boer and company are left with Adam Jahn as the only striker on the club’s roster. Scoring responsibilities will heavily shift not only on Jahn, but on Ezequiel Barco and Pity Martinez as well.

“Everybody knows that Josef, when he’s in form, he’s the best in MLS,” de Boer said following Saturday’s match. “In training you see the quality. It’s going to be a big loss.”

In 84 appearances for the Five Stripes, Martinez has scored 77 goals, making a case that he’s one of the best strikers to play in the league. In 2018, when Atlanta United crowned themselves MLS Cup winners, he was named league MVP.

It’s unsure if Martinez’s injury will keep him out for the remainder of the season. What is sure, however, is that Atlanta United will need goals from whoever fills his role – despite having Jahn in the fold. That will not come easy.

“We have to search and not make a hasty decision,” de Boer added. “If he’s ruled out, there’s a good possibility that we are looking at the market for a replacement.”

Martinez’s loss is a gigantic blow to Venezuela’s Copa America chances, but, most notably, to Atlanta United, who will play on without their historic goal scorer.

Vinicius, Mariano hand Real Madrid win in El Clasico, reclaim first place in Spain

By Joel SoriaMar 1, 2020, 5:51 PM EST
The season’s second version of El Clasico was setting itself up to have a dull, scoreless final result like its predecessor. But as the match turned the final corner, Real Madrid’s new-age attackers showcased what the new era is all about.

With two second-half goals from Vinicius Jr. and Mariano, Real Madrid edged rivals Barcelona 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday. Los Blancos leapfrog Quique Setien’s side to take control of La Liga, as the total point count reaches 56.

Held back by an unimaginative Lionel Messi and laudable defensive efforts from the hosts, it’s the first time in 45 years that Barcelona don’t score a league goal against Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane’s side was persistent on generating goalscoring opportunities, but were met by a solid Marc-Andre ter Stegen between the sticks.

In the 71st minute, however, Vinicius Jr. cracked the code, scoring with the help of a minor deflection. The Brazilian attacker is the first teenager to score in El Clasico since Messi.

50 seconds after coming off the bench, Mariano followed suit, recording his first goal of the season in grand style. It was the 26-year-old’s first appearance and first shot of the season.

In typical fashion under Setien, Barcelona managed possession and the rhythm of the match. But Messi and Antoine Griezmann failed to sync, lacking to generate many dangerous chances at goal.

The win proves to be vital for Madrid, who were coming off loses to Levante and Manchester City in Champions League play.