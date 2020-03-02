Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Portsmouth host Arsenal in the FA Cup fifth round and there is more than a whiff of an upset in the air.

Fratton Park is an intimidating stadium to travel to and Mikel Arteta‘s young side will be wary of a fired up home crowd and a physical, in-form Pompey who are flying in the third division.

Kenny Jackett’s Portsmouth have bounced back after a slow start to the season and they’ve won 10-straight home games in all competitions to push themselves up to fourth in the League One table.

Pompey have also reached the Football League trophy final, which they currently hold, and they last won the FA Cup in 2008.

As for Arsenal, they haven’t played since their shock defeat at home against Olympiakos in the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second leg. The Gunners coughed up a late goal in extra time to crash out of the competition and this game will be a big test of character for Arteta’s side.

Arsenal love the FA Cup and the 13-time winners have lifted the famous trophy more than any other team in history.

Click on the link above to follow live updates from England’s south coast as Arsenal will be extremely wary of being dumped out of a second cup competition in five days.

