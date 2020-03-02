Our latest Premier League player Power Rankings are here and there are new faces pushing their way into the upper echelons.
Stars from in-form Premier League sides Everton, Man United and Wolves dominate our power rankings after some impressive performances and there are plenty of new entries and plenty of players from the same teams. Due to Man City, Aston Villa, Arsenal and Sheffield United not playing this weekend due to the League Cup final, none of their players feature.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!
1. Ismaila Sarr (Watford) – New entry
2. Matt Doherty (Wolves) – New entry
3. Bruno Fernandes (Man United) – Up 9
4. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – Up 7
5. Diogo Jota (Wolves) – Down 3
6. Emiliano Buendia (Norwich) – New entry
7. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) – New entry
8. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) – New entry
9. Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) – New entry
10. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) – New entry
11. Michail Antonio (West Ham) – New entry
12. Richarlison (Everton) – Down 6
13. Adama Traore (Wolves) – New entry
14. Harry Maguire (Man United) – Up 3
15. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) – New entry
16. Martin Dubravka (Newcastle) – Down 1
17. Anthony Martial (Man United) – Down 16
18. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Man United) – Even
19. Sebastian Haller (West Ham) – New entry
20. Nathan Ake (Bournemouth) – New entry
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle recap the shock result of the Premier League season as Liverpool lost their first league match since January of last year falling 3-0 to Watford (0:45). The chaps also give their take on Man City’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa in the League Cup Final (18:45), that controversial disallowed goal at the end of Everton 1-1 Man United (29:20), Tottenham dropping all three points at home to Wolves (36:50) and disappointing results for both Chelsea (45:10) and Leicester City (49:00).
The gents end the show with a roundup of the remaining Premier League results (51:10) and name their Underappreciated Performers of the weekend (52:15).
The fifth round of the FA Cup takes place over the next four days in its new midweek slot as 16 teams remain in the hunt for the oldest cup competition in the world.
Let’s preview the action and select who we think will make the quarterfinals, shall we?
There are some big all-Premier League clashes with Chelsea hosting Liverpool and Norwich heading to Tottenham. Holders Man City travel to Sheffield Wednesday as they continue their quest for another domestic trophy after winning the League Cup this weekend and the Owls have had a huge dip in form which means Pep Guardiola will be licking his chops in anticipation.
There will also be an emotional game against Man United for Wayne Rooney, as Championship side Derby County host the Red Devils at Pride Park.
Arsenal face a tricky trip to League One Portsmouth, while Newcastle travel to West Brom, Sheffield United head to Reading and Leicester City host Birmingham City in some really intriguing ties involving Premier League teams against lower league opponents.
Below we reveal our score predictions for each game, while you can follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above.
MONDAY
Portsmouth 1-3 Arsenal – 3 p.m. ET
TUESDAY (all 2:45 p.m. ET kick offs unless otherwise stated)
Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool
West Brom 1-2 Newcastle
Reading 0-2 Sheffield United
WEDNESDAY (all 2:45 p.m. ET kick offs)
Leicester City 3-0 Birmingham City
Sheffield Wednesday 1-4 Man City
Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Norwich City
THURSDAY
Derby County 1-3 Man United
Daniel Sturridge has been banned from playing worldwide until June 2020 and fined $190,000 for breaching betting regulations.
The former Liverpool striker had his contract mutually terminated with Turkish side Trabzonspor on Monday and now it is clear why.
Sturridge, 30, was found guilty of breaching the FA’s gambling regulations ( he had provided his brother with “inside information” over a bet regarding a possible transfer to Sevilla) and was handed a two-week ban last July.
However, the English FA thought that punishment by an independent regulatory commission was too lenient and appealed the decision. Hence why Sturridge is now banned until Jun. 17, 2020.
In a statement posted on their website on Monday the FA revealed that FIFA have now issued a worldwide ban on Sturridge:
“Daniel Sturridge has been suspended from all football and football-related activity from today until the end of 17 June 2020. Following an appeal by the FA of the previous findings of the independent regulatory commission in this case, an independent appeal board has found that the regulatory commission misapplied the FA’s rules in relation to the use of inside information and made findings of fact which could not be sustained.
“As a result, the appeal board has found proven two further charges which were originally dismissed. Other factual findings of the regulatory commission were left undisturbed. In relation to the sanction, the appeal board agreed with the FA that the penalty originally imposed on Mr Sturridge was unduly lenient and therefore increased his effective playing ban from two weeks to four months. The appeal board also doubled the fine to £150,000. FIFA has confirmed that the suspension will be of worldwide effect.”
Christian Pulisic has been out since Jan. 1 through injury and his manager at Chelsea, Frank Lampard, is still unsure as to when he will return.
Pulisic, 21, suffered an adductor injury after Chelsea’s draw at Brighton and Hove Albion on the first day of 2020 and hasn’t appeared since.
Lampard revealed that Pulisic tried to step up his recovery at the end of January but suffered a setback. The Chelsea boss also told Pro Soccer Talk that Pulisic should be fit in mid-February. That was a few weeks ago.
“In terms of when he’s back, it is not going to be a week, it is probably be the other end of the early February break but he is getting better and he isn’t far away,” Lampard said on Jan. 21.
Ahead of Chelsea’s FA Cup fifth round clash against Liverpool on Tuesday, here’s the latest update from Lampard on Pulisic.
This latest news will no doubt concern USMNT fans. They have two friendlies against the Netherlands and Wales in a few weeks time in Europe and it will likely be touch and go for Pulisic to make those games.
Chelsea have won just five of their last 16 games in the Premier League and are still in fourth place but are now just three points ahead of the chasing pack.
Christian Pulisic’s creativity has been missed and he will no doubt he incredibly frustrated that just as his debut season in England was going so well after a rough start, injury has struck. This type of adductor or hip injury is tough to call as things can go wrong on each and every step of the recovery process.
It seems unlikely he will be ruled out for a few more months but it doesn’t seem like he will return anytime soon.