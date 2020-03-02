Deulofeu out for season in massive blow to Watford

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One and two are pretty much set in stone, but there’s a new three on the block and only they seem a threat to challenge two.

It’s a lot of words to preview one of our final club power rankings of the Premier League season.

Green: New season-high ranking

Red: New season-low

20. Norwich City — A great win over Leicester inspires thoughts that the tricky schedule won’t be as big of an issue as it first looked.

Last week: 20

Season high: 10

Season low: 20

Last match: Won 1-0 v. Leicester City

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Sheffield United

19. Aston Villa — The guts shown in the League Cup Final are replicable. Can Dean Smith coax them out again (and again)?

Last week: 19

Season high: 6

Season low: 19

Last match: Lost 2-0 at Saints

Up next: 4 p.m. ET Monday at Leicester City



18. Bournemouth — Nice draw with Chelsea.

Last week: 17

Season high: 6

Season low: 18

Last match: Drew 2-2 v. Chelsea

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Liverpool

17. Watford — The win over Liverpool is a dream. The loss of Gerard Deulofeu is a nightmare.

Last week: 18

Season high: 13

Season low: 20

Last match: Won 3-0 v. Liverpool

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Palace

16. Newcastle United — So drab. And if there isn’t another win soon, the back end of the schedule will send them down.

Last week: 15

Season high: 11

Season low: 20

Last match: Drew 0-0 v. Burnley

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Southampton

15. Brighton and Hove Albion — At some point, the unluckiness has to wear on the Seagulls. Performances have been better than the depths of the table.

Last week: 13

Season high: 6

Season low: 18

Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Palace

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Wolves

14. West Ham United — A much-needed win has them out of the table on goal differential.

Last week: 16

Season high: 5

Season low: 20

Last match: Won 3-1 v. Southampton

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Arsenal

13. Crystal Palace — Roy Hodgson deserves a lot of praise for conjuring life back into the Eagles. If Christian Benteke could finish, the Eagles would be tempting the UEL places.

Last week: 14

Season high: 5

Season low: 18

Last match: Won 1-0 at Brighton

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Watford

12. Southampton — The Saints are on a plateau.

Last week: 12

Season high: 7

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 3-1 at West Ham

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Newcastle United

11. Sheffield United — Did the week off provide Chris Wilder a plan to play Sander Berge and John Lundstram together effectively?

Last week: 11

Season high: 5

Season low: 17

Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Brighton

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sunday v. Norwich City

10. Burnley — Unextinguishable.

Last week: 10

Season high: 5

Season low: 17

Last match: Drew 0-0 at Newcastle United

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Spurs

9. Arsenal — Pablo Mari looked good against Portsmouth. West Ham will be a slight step up.

Last week: 8

Season high: 4

Season low: 13

Last match: Won 3-2 v. Everton

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sunday v. West Ham

8. Leicester City — Two points from four matches, with Villa next. Brendan Rodgers should count his blessings the chasing pack has largely taken a collective nap.

Last week: 6

Season high: 2

Season low: 10

Last match: Lost 1-0 at Norwich City

Up next: 4 p.m. ET Monday v. Aston Villa

7. Manchester United — Bruno Fernandes is a magician. It’s a shame we won’t get to see him with Marcus Rashford any time soon (though he’s set to make it back before the end of the season).

Last week: 5

Season high: 2

Season low: 16

Last match: Drew 1-1 at Everton

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday v. Man City

6. Everton — Is Jordan Pickford really a problem? For your average side, no, but Everton wants to shoot high. He needs to do a bit better with the expected stops, because he’s got a knack for the wild stops.

Last week: 9

Season high: 5

Season low: 19

Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Manchester United

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sunday at Chelsea

5. Tottenham Hotspur — Results must improve, but so much the system. What’s the plan?

Last week: 4

Season high: 2

Season low: 16

Last match: Lost 3-2 v. Wolves

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Burnley

4. Chelsea — Disappointing draw with Bournemouth, but few behind them did anything to justify dropping them further.

Last week: 3

Season high: 2

Season low: 12

Last match: Drew 2-2 at Bournemouth

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sunday v. Everton

3. Wolves — They can and will out-run and outlast you, and Raul Jimenez will devour your back line.

Last week: 7

Season high: 3

Season low: 17

Last match: Won 3-2 at Spurs

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Brighton

2. Man City — Bold prediction considering Aymeric Laporte is out: City will finish within 19 points of Liverpool to preserve their record triumph from 2017/18 over Manchester United.

Last week: 2

Season high: 1

Season low: 6

Last match: Won 1-0 at Leicester City

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Manchester United

1. Liverpool — A loss was bound to happen, and more may come as Liverpool reprioritizes the Champions League and perhaps the FA Cup.

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

Last match: Lost 3-0 at Watford

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Bournemouth