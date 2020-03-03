More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
2020/21 UEFA Nations League draw: England with Belgium, Germany & Spain together

By Kyle BonnMar 3, 2020, 1:06 PM EST
With the help of celebrity attendees such as Rafael van der Vaart, Philippe Senderos, and David Seaman, the draw for the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League is complete.

Taking place in Amsterdam, England saw a friendly draw, avoiding the likes of France, Spain, Germany, and Italy as the Three Lions were placed in Group 2 alongside Iceland, Denmark, and Belgium. Group 4 seems the most difficult off the bat, with Spain and Germany as well as Pot 1 members Switzerland. Poor Ukraine.

The format this time around has been tweaked to balance out team numbers and change rewards for good performance from Euro 2020 qualification to a path towards 2022 World Cup qualification. Here’s a rundown of how it works:

  • The group stage will take place between September 2020 and March 2021.
  • There are no guaranteed World Cup places handed out in the Nations League, but there is a slight boost to one’s chances for a solid performance. Of all the group winners who do not qualify directly for a World Cup place through traditional means, the top two will earn a spot in a 12-team playoff alongside 10 other teams from World Cup qualifying.
  • Any team that finishes top of its group will be promoted to the next League. Any team that finishes bottom of its group will be relegated to the previous League.
  • Group winners from League A will be placed in a semifinals draw, with the semis and finals to be played in early June 2021 within a “host nation” selected from the four remaining countries. The finals are essentially just for FIFA seeding, with little else on the line other than the trophy.

Teams that were meant to be relegated in the inaugural Nations League were not actually relegated thanks to the reshuffling that saw uneven numbers of teams wiped out to avoid countries still having to play occasional friendlies. The reshuffling now sees an even 12 countries in all of the top three leagues, with the remaining seven in League D.

League A:

Group 1 – Netherlands, Italy, Poland, Bosnia & Herzegovina
Group 2 – England, Belgium, Iceland, Denmark
Group 3 – Portugal, France, Croatia, Sweden
Group 4 – Switzerland, Spain, Germany, Ukraine

League B:

Group 1 – Romania, Northern Ireland, Norway, Austria,
Group 2 – Israel, Slovakia, Scotland, Czech Republic
Group 3 – Hungary, Turkey, Serbia, Russia
Group 4 – Bulgaria, Republic of Ireland, Finland, Wales

League C:

Group 1 – Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro
Group 2 – Armenia, Estonia, North Macedonia, Georgia
Group 3 – Moldova, Slovenia, Kosovo, Greece
Group 4 – Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Belarus, Albania

League D:

Group 1 – Malta, Andorra, Latvia, Faroe Islands
Group 2 – San Marino, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar

Matthijs de Ligt taking a student role at Juventus

By Kyle BonnMar 3, 2020, 12:13 PM EST
Matthijs de Ligt is at Juventus to win, but the 20-year-old is quite self-aware. He knows he’s also at Juventus to become a better player.

“I was told: ‘You are a great player, but above all learn from these lads. We need you this season,’” de Ligt told Dutch website Ziggo Sport in an interview.

De Ligt, who joined Juventus this past summer from Dutch side Ajax, was immediately thrown to the wolves thanks to an ACL injury to Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini just minutes into the season. The young defender has struggled at times this season with defensive errors resulting in occasional fan backlash, but he is soaking in the opportunity to grow, particularly with the presence of Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

“There are more eyes on you and people expect a great deal, all of which is new compared to my time at Ajax,” De Ligt said. “Bonucci and Chiellini are just players, but they are players who won everything for nine years and know what it’s all about.”

There were early bumps in the road, but the Dutchman feels he is already beginning to see improvements in his performances.

“I think that I’ve done well in every match since the start of November and I am happy that the club has faith in me,” de Ligt said. “I was on the bench for a little while and talked it over with the coach. I then had that problem with my shoulder and then a groin strain, so I couldn’t train. The coach told me very clearly: ‘Calm down, we need you further along in the season and in your best shape, so there’s no rush.’”

De Ligt spoke of the language barrier being a serious hindrance to his early development, but he developed a friendship with fellow new arrival Aaron Ramsey thanks to their mutual grasp of English, and eventually he was able to learn Italian and become more settled in the squad.

Since Chiellini’s return, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has rotated the center-backs heavily, with de Ligt, Chiellini, Bonucci, and Daniele Rugani all seeing time in league play. Juve has not seen the field since February 22 thanks to coronavirus fears causing recent postponement of play in Serie A.

Bravo linked with NYCFC alongside Man City promotion for Steffen

By Kyle BonnMar 3, 2020, 10:52 AM EST
According to multiple reports, including The Guardian and ESPN FC, Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is considering an offer to join Major League Soccer club NYCFC this summer when his Man City contract expires.

For USMNT fans, the buried lede in these reports is that the move is being considered in part thanks to a possible promotion for 24-year-old American international Zack Steffen, who could reportedly be set for a move to Man City’s backup role after his loan spell at Fortuna Dusseldorf expires this summer, according to ESPN FC journalist Mark Ogden.

Steffen is currently on the shelf with a frustrating knee injury that has seen him return to Manchester for further tests, and Fortuna has struggled defensively in general this season, sitting 16th in the 18-team Bundesliga table having conceded 49 goals in 23 matches. Still, he has clearly done enough to impress Guardiola and could be given a chance to compete for a backup job alongside 21-year-old Ari Mujic who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest.

That is excellent news for the prospects of Steffen moving forward, although it would be tough for USMNT fans to justify having their first-choice goalkeeper riding the bench for full seasons at a time. Still, the fact that his name is in consideration for a top Premier League side is positive news for sure.

Bravo, now 36 years old, has seen very little game action over the past few seasons. He has served as the domestic Cup goalkeeper for Manchester City but otherwise is squarely in a backup role. Ederson has even been prioritized in the Champions League, with Bravo seeing action in just three European matches the past few seasons. Still, he remains first choice for the Chilean national team having started all four of their late 2019 friendlies after missing out on the summer’s Copa America recovering from an Achilles injury. He also proved his worth recently, starting the League Cup final against Aston Villa on Sunday and making two saves including a critical 88th minute stop on a header by Bjorn Engels to maintain the 2-1 lead.

NYCFC would be a natural landing spot for Bravo, who has backed up Ederson the past three seasons and seen just seven Premier League appearances in that span. The MLS club is owned partly by Manchester City and the two have a strong working relationship. Steffen moved from MLS side Columbus Crew to Man City last summer for $7 million.

Jose Mourinho says no Spurs overhaul this summer

By Kyle BonnMar 3, 2020, 9:43 AM EST
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho rejected the idea that Spurs will overhaul the squad this summer.

The London side has been better since Mourinho took over in late November, but still results have been spotty with injuries decimating the attack. The sharp downturn since last year’s Champions League success has led many to speculate this summer will be met with wild swings of the axe, but Mourinho told reporters today that is not the case.

“No, not massive changes [in the immediate future],” Mourinho confirmed at his pre-match press conference ahead of the FA Cup game against Norwich City on Wednesday. “First of all, that’s not what we think we need. Second, because of the profile of our club and third because of what the market is. Year after year, it’s more difficult. I’m not thinking of an overhaul.”

Despite Mourinho’s defiance, a host of Spurs players remain in contract limbo that could force the club into changes. Jan Vertonghen has still not signed a new deal, with his current set to expire this summer, while the likes of Eric Dier, Japhen Tanganga, Victor Wanyama, and Oliver Skipp all see their contracts expire in the summer of 2021. Also notably, the summer of 2022 brings the expiration of Hugo Lloris, Serge Aurier, Eric Lamela, and Juan Foyth meaning they could see increased transfer activity this coming offseason.

Still, staying the course is a likely strategy as chairman Daniel Levy is not known as a wheeler and dealer. Last offseason saw the arrival of Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon, and Giovani Lo Celso plus the additions of Steven Bergwijn and Gedson Fernandes this winter. Such recent activity is another sign the coming summer could be quieter than usual.

Cagliari fires Maran amid 11-match winless streak

Associated PressMar 3, 2020, 8:11 AM EST
CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) Cagliari fired coach Rolando Maran on Tuesday amid an 11-match winless streak in Serie A.

The move came two days after a 4-3 loss at home against Roma left the Sardinian club in 11th place. No immediate replacement was named.

Cagliari had exceeded expectations with its strong start to the season, which had it contending for the Champions League places with a 13-match unbeaten streak from the third through the 15th rounds. But the squad has been in a downward spiral since December.

Maran was in his second season in charge of Cagliari.

It’s the 13th coaching change in the 20-team Italian league this season.