Getty Images

Cagliari fires Maran amid 11-match winless streak

Associated PressMar 3, 2020, 8:11 AM EST
CAGLIARI, Sardinia (AP) Cagliari fired coach Rolando Maran on Tuesday amid an 11-match winless streak in Serie A.

The move came two days after a 4-3 loss at home against Roma left the Sardinian club in 11th place. No immediate replacement was named.

Cagliari had exceeded expectations with its strong start to the season, which had it contending for the Champions League places with a 13-match unbeaten streak from the third through the 15th rounds. But the squad has been in a downward spiral since December.

Maran was in his second season in charge of Cagliari.

It’s the 13th coaching change in the 20-team Italian league this season.

PL Club Power Rankings: Week 28

By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2020, 11:37 PM EST
One and two are pretty much set in stone, but there’s a new three on the block and only they seem a threat to challenge two.

It’s a lot of words to preview one of our final club power rankings of the Premier League season.

Green: New season-high ranking
Red: New season-low

20. Norwich City — A great win over Leicester inspires thoughts that the tricky schedule won’t be as big of an issue as it first looked.
Last week: 20
Season high: 10
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 1-0 v. Leicester City
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Sheffield United

19. Aston Villa — The guts shown in the League Cup Final are replicable. Can Dean Smith coax them out again (and again)?
Last week: 19
Season high: 6
Season low: 19
Last match: Lost 2-0 at Saints
Up next: 4 p.m. ET Monday at Leicester City

18. Bournemouth —  Nice draw with Chelsea.
Last week: 17
Season high: 6
Season low: 18
Last match: Drew 2-2 v. Chelsea
Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Liverpool

17. Watford — The win over Liverpool is a dream. The loss of Gerard Deulofeu is a nightmare.
Last week: 18
Season high: 13
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 3-0 v. Liverpool
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Palace

16. Newcastle United — So drab. And if there isn’t another win soon, the back end of the schedule will send them down.
Last week: 15
Season high: 11
Season low: 20
Last match: Drew 0-0 v. Burnley
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Southampton

15. Brighton and Hove Albion — At some point, the unluckiness has to wear on the Seagulls. Performances have been better than the depths of the table.
Last week: 13
Season high: 6
Season low: 18
Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Palace
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Wolves

14. West Ham United — much-needed win has them out of the table on goal differential.
Last week: 16
Season high: 5
Season low: 20
Last match: Won 3-1 v. Southampton
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Arsenal

13. Crystal Palace — Roy Hodgson deserves a lot of praise for conjuring life back into the Eagles. If Christian Benteke could finish, the Eagles would be tempting the UEL places.
Last week: 14
Season high: 5
Season low: 18
Last match: Won 1-0 at Brighton
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Watford

12. Southampton — The Saints are on a plateau.
Last week: 12
Season high: 7
Season low: 20
Last match: Lost 3-1 at West Ham
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Newcastle United

11. Sheffield United — Did the week off provide Chris Wilder a plan to play Sander Berge and John Lundstram together effectively?
Last week: 11
Season high: 5
Season low: 17
Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Brighton
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sunday v. Norwich City

10. Burnley — Unextinguishable.
Last week: 10
Season high: 5
Season low: 17
Last match: Drew 0-0 at Newcastle United
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Spurs

9. Arsenal — Pablo Mari looked good against Portsmouth. West Ham will be a slight step up.
Last week: 8
Season high: 4
Season low: 13
Last match: Won 3-2 v. Everton
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sunday v. West Ham

8. Leicester City — Two points from four matches, with Villa next. Brendan Rodgers should count his blessings the chasing pack has largely taken a collective nap.
Last week: 6
Season high: 2
Season low: 10
Last match: Lost 1-0 at Norwich City
Up next: 4 p.m. ET Monday v. Aston Villa

7. Manchester United — Bruno Fernandes is a magician. It’s a shame we won’t get to see him with Marcus Rashford any time soon (though he’s set to make it back before the end of the season).
Last week: 5
Season high: 2
Season low: 16
Last match: Drew 1-1 at Everton
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday v. Man City

6. Everton — Is Jordan Pickford really a problem? For your average side, no, but Everton wants to shoot high. He needs to do a bit better with the expected stops, because he’s got a knack for the wild stops.
Last week: 9
Season high: 5
Season low: 19
Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Manchester United
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sunday at Chelsea

5. Tottenham Hotspur — Results must improve, but so much the system. What’s the plan?
Last week: 4
Season high: 2
Season low: 16
Last match: Lost 3-2 v. Wolves
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Burnley

4. Chelsea — Disappointing draw with Bournemouth, but few behind them did anything to justify dropping them further.
Last week: 3
Season high: 2
Season low: 12
Last match: Drew 2-2 at Bournemouth
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Sunday v. Everton

3. Wolves — They can and will out-run and outlast you, and Raul Jimenez will devour your back line.
Last week: 7
Season high: 3
Season low: 17
Last match: Won 3-2 at Spurs
Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Brighton

2. Man City — Bold prediction considering Aymeric Laporte is out: City will finish within 19 points of Liverpool to preserve their record triumph from 2017/18 over Manchester United.
Last week: 2
Season high: 1
Season low: 6
Last match: Won 1-0 at Leicester City
Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Manchester United

1. Liverpool — A loss was bound to happen, and more may come as Liverpool reprioritizes the Champions League and perhaps the FA Cup.
Last week: 1
Season high: 1
Season low: 3
Last match: Lost 3-0 at Watford
Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Bournemouth

Deulofeu out for season in massive blow to Watford

Gerard Deulofeu
Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2020, 9:01 PM EST
As big of a win as Watford’s 3-0 defeat of Liverpool was on Saturday, they suffered a loss of similar magnitude.

Gerard Deulofeu tore a meniscus and ruptured an ACL and will miss the rest of the season and likely the start of next.

“We wish him all the best, we wish his family well,” said club captain Troy Deeney. “Unfortunately this is the game that we play. It’s going to be a real tough one and we wish him well. I said to him at half-time ‘we’re going to win this for you’, and thankfully we did, thankfully I’m a man of my word.”

Deulofeu had four goals and five assists in just over 2,100 minutes this season, chipping in 1.2 tackles and .9 interceptions per contest.

He’s also averaging 1.6 key passes and 2.2 successful dribbles per game (all stats via WhoScored). Both of those figures are top 20 in the Premier League.

Deulofeu is a huge loss for the Hornets, who will need more magic from Ismaila Sarr and consistency from Roberto Pereyra. Will Hughes has impressed as well but there are few playmakers like Deulofeu in the league, let alone Watford.

The good news is that Watford is currently outside the drop zone on goal differential, and still face five bottom half sides.

FA Cup preview: Lampard wary of Liverpool; Rooney preps for Man Utd

Photo by Chris Radburn/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2020, 8:03 PM EST
Seven more spots are left in the FA Cup quarterfinals after Arsenal handled Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Monday.

There are plenty of intriguing ties, but Tuesday’s got the best one.

Liverpool will pick itself up from a shocking loss to Watford that ended several aspects of its dream season, and the opponent is no slouch.

A Chelsea side which has twice challenged the Reds this season awaits at 2:45 p.m. ET inside Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard is expecting an ornery bunch of Liverpool players.

“We have to play with a big spirit,” he said, via Football.London. “We would expect them to put out a strong team. They have done well in the last year, and their defeat won’t make it any easier.”

The other two Tuesday kickoffs see Premier League sides visiting Championship opposition.

Newcastle saved some players at the weekend in order to ensure a big chance to beat second-tier leaders West Brom, while Sheffield United didn’t play at the weekend before heading to Reading.

There’s an all-Premier League tie on Wednesday, where Spurs host Norwich City.

Wobbly Leicester City hosts Championship side Birmingham City, while League Cup winners and defending FA Cup champions Manchester City visit Sheffield Wednesday.

Thursday brings a beauty to close out the week, as Wayne Rooney‘s Rams of Derby County welcome his old buddies Manchester United.

Rooney says he still loves his old club and follows their progress, but is prepared to do what he can to give Pride Park a memorable upset.

Wayne Rooney: Manchester United visit in FA Cup special

Wayne Rooney Manchester United
Photo by Dave Howarth/EMPICS/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2020, 7:08 PM EST
Wayne Rooney is still a Manchester United fan, even if he’ll be doing his best to ensure they suffer on Thursday.

Rooney captains Derby County, who hosts that other club he captained in an FA Cup fifth round tie at Pride Park.

“I love the club,” said Rooney (full video interview here). “It’s a team I want to do well, I want to win but for this 90 minutes, 120 minutes I want them to lose to try and go through.”

Rooney says he expects a raucous home crowd, and that the occasion is massive for everyone involved with the club. While he’s had bigger occasions, earning a quarterfinal berth by upsetting Manchester United would be huge.

“I’ve come here as a Manchester United player in the FA Cup and I know what it means to the fans, the players, the staff to have Manchester United come in,” he said. “It’s a big day for a football club, and a big challenge.”

Rooney admitted that he liked Derby County’s odds when the draw was first made.

He was asked what he thought of seeing the draw.

“That we had a chance,” he said. “At the time Manchester United weren’t in the greatest of form but they’ve picked up over the last few weeks.”

That was before United added Bruno Fernandes. There’s no guarantee the Portuguese will feature, given Sunday’s Manchester Derby. That’s another reason to believe a full-blooded Derby might just trip up the favored and seemingly second-choice visitors.