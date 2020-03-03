Lampard ‘really proud’ of Chelsea win; Praises returning Kepa (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was buzzing after his men knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup.

Willian and Ross Barkley scored and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga had a stunning three-save sequence in the win.

“I’m really proud,” Lampard said, via the BBC. “Liverpool are the best team in the league and what they are doing is incredible. So for us to put in a performance like that, the effort, the quality was something special. We know we’ve got a long way to go but you have to celebrate those moments.”

The win was especially fun for Arrizabalaga, who had dropped behind Willy Caballero in the pecking order.

Lampard wouldn’t deny that Arrizabalaga stood out from his place between the sticks.

“I was really pleased for Kepa,” Lampard said. “It’s not easy because all players want to play and a goalkeeper gets scrutinized more than any other position and he made some good saves. He’s shown good character and he played well.”

Willian’s goal was the result of a big mistake from Adrian, but Barkley’s was a rocket.

The mercurial England attacker dribbled more than 50 yards before smashing the camera with a shot from the top of the box.

“Scoring against Liverpool is massive for me,” Barkley said. “As an Everton fan, it’s always a dream to score against them.”

Chelsea plays Everton this weekend.