WATCH: Fourth-tier sides clinches spot in German Cup semifinals

Two teams qualified for the German Cup semifinals on Tuesday.
One is Bayern Munich, the most celebrated team in the country’s history, and the other you’ve likely not heard of prior to, well, maybe this post.
Saarbrucken, a club from Germany’s fourth tier, knocked off Fortuna Dusseldorf in a dramatic round of penalty kicks, 7-6, after the match finished 1-1.
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]
Cuban-born Canadian midfielder Kianz Froese assisted Saarbrucken’s goal in regulation and scored in kicks, and it had to feel sweet: The former Vancouver Whitecaps man is also a former Fortuna Dusseldorf man.
Fortuna’s American midfielder Alfredo Morales had a very good match as well, converting his penalty while completing 90 percent of his passes including a perfect 8-for-8 on long balls. He registered four interceptions and two tackles.
There are only Bundesliga sides left aside from Saarbrucken, as Wednesday quarterfinals see Bayer Leverkusen host Union Berlin and Werder Bremen visiting Eintracht Frankfurt.Follow @NicholasMendola