German Cup
Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images

WATCH: Fourth-tier sides clinches spot in German Cup semifinals

By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2020, 9:34 PM EST
Two teams qualified for the German Cup semifinals on Tuesday.

One is Bayern Munich, the most celebrated team in the country’s history, and the other you’ve likely not heard of prior to, well, maybe this post.

Saarbrucken, a club from Germany’s fourth tier, knocked off Fortuna Dusseldorf in a dramatic round of penalty kicks, 7-6, after the match finished 1-1.

Cuban-born Canadian midfielder Kianz Froese assisted Saarbrucken’s goal in regulation and scored in kicks, and it had to feel sweet: The former Vancouver Whitecaps man is also a former Fortuna Dusseldorf man.

Fortuna’s American midfielder Alfredo Morales had a very good match as well, converting his penalty while completing 90 percent of his passes including a perfect 8-for-8 on long balls. He registered four interceptions and two tackles.

There are only Bundesliga sides left aside from Saarbrucken, as Wednesday quarterfinals see Bayer Leverkusen host Union Berlin and Werder Bremen visiting Eintracht Frankfurt.

Almiron salutes injured ex-Atlanta United teammate as Bruce praises star

Miguel Almiron
Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2020, 9:14 PM EST
Newcastle United got a big performance out of Miguel Almiron in the No. 10 role, and the Paraguayan used his star show to pay tribute to Josef Martinez.

Almiron and Martinez famously celebrated goals at Atlanta United by combining to make a heart with their arms, and Martinez has been linked with Newcastle in recent transfer windows.

Martinez tore his ACL this week, and Almiron celebrated one of his two goals in a 3-2 defeat of West Brom in the FA Cup by forming half of a heart from an ocean away.

That part of the performance was lovely for MLS and Atlanta fans, but what Newcastle United fans and manager Steve Bruce love is Almiron’s promising performances now seeing end product.

“As I have said many times he has been a breath of fresh air,” Bruce said, via The Chronicle. “That little bit of confidence will hopefully do him the world of good.”

Almiron was a sparkplug last season for Rafa Benitez, but failed to get a goal or assist in 10 outings. This season, he waited 14 league matches for an assist and three more for a goal.

The FA Cup has helped him grow, as Almiron has added four goals to give him six in all competitions.

“He looked a top, top player tonight and we all know he can score,” Bruce said. “He just missed a few chances and then it ebbs away at you. One thing you can’t deny is the kid is a good player.”

Almiron still needs to produce more against PL competition, but his numbers are promising. He’s second on Newcastle with 43 tackles, and his 40 successful dribbles trail only wizard Allan Saint-Maximin (Stats via SofaScore).

It seems Almiron is ready for a breakthrough in league play, though the Magpies still badly need an engine in the midfield and a shuttler who sets up the playmakers. Steve Bruce has changed the club’s defensive formation to something more open, so this will be a good few weeks to track Almiron’s progress.

Postponed Man City-Arsenal rescheduled for March 11

Man City Arsenal rescheduled
Photo by Victoria Haydn/Manchester City FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2020, 7:31 PM EST
Mikel Arteta‘s delayed return to the Etihad Stadium is coming up soon.

Man City and Arsenal’s fixture has been rescheduled for a week from Wednesday, the assistant set to match wits with old boss Pep Guardiola.

The match will also be Pablo Mari’s first chance to match-up with his old club.

Arsenal’s advancement in the FA Cup allowed few guaranteed openings in the schedule, though Man City is also favored to advance with a Wednesday trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Gunners are 7W-5D-2L since Arteta took the reins for a Boxing Day draw versus Bournemouth.

The match gives both sides three matches in a short period, with Arsenal hosting West Ham on Saturday and visiting Brighton on March 14.

City will have one less day’s rest after Sunday’s Manchester Derby at Old Trafford, and hosts Burnley on March 14.

Lampard ‘really proud’ of Chelsea win; Praises returning Kepa (video)

Frank Lampard
Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2020, 6:52 PM EST
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was buzzing after his men knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup.

Willian and Ross Barkley scored and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga had a stunning three-save sequence in the win.

“I’m really proud,” Lampard said, via the BBC. “Liverpool are the best team in the league and what they are doing is incredible. So for us to put in a performance like that, the effort, the quality was something special. We know we’ve got a long way to go but you have to celebrate those moments.”

The win was especially fun for Arrizabalaga, who had dropped behind Willy Caballero in the pecking order.

Lampard wouldn’t deny that Arrizabalaga stood out from his place between the sticks.

“I was really pleased for Kepa,” Lampard said. “It’s not easy because all players want to play and a goalkeeper gets scrutinized more than any other position and he made some good saves. He’s shown good character and he played well.”

Willian’s goal was the result of a big mistake from Adrian, but Barkley’s was a rocket.

The mercurial England attacker dribbled more than 50 yards before smashing the camera with a shot from the top of the box.

“Scoring against Liverpool is massive for me,” Barkley said. “As an Everton fan, it’s always a dream to score against them.”

Chelsea plays Everton this weekend.

Spurs sell Victor Wanyama to Henry’s Montreal Impact

Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2020, 6:01 PM EST
How many of you saw this one coming?

Longtime Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama is headed to Major League Soccer, where he’ll play for Arsenal hero Thierry Henry.

Spurs announced the move Tuesday evening via their official web site.

The midfielder made 97 appearances for us in all competitions following his move from Southampton in June, 2016, and scored seven times, including the opening goal in our final game at White Hart Lane.

We wish Victor well for the future.

The 28-year-old midfielder has made just four appearances for Tottenham across three competitions this season, and will be the club’s second Designated Player.

In some ways it’s difficult to conceive that Wanyama won’t turn 29 until June. He appeared 97 times for Spurs after making the same number of appearances for Southampton.

He starred with 91 appearances for Celtic before that, and has 52 caps for Kenya with seven goals. It’s an immense signing for Montreal as he’ll help Saphir Taidir and Bojan Krkic bring more impact, pun intended, to Quebec.

 