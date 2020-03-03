Postponed Man City-Arsenal rescheduled for March 11

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Mikel Arteta‘s delayed return to the Etihad Stadium is coming up soon.

Man City and Arsenal’s fixture has been rescheduled for a week from Wednesday, the assistant set to match wits with old boss Pep Guardiola.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

The match will also be Pablo Mari’s first chance to match-up with his old club.

Arsenal’s advancement in the FA Cup allowed few guaranteed openings in the schedule, though Man City is also favored to advance with a Wednesday trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Gunners are 7W-5D-2L since Arteta took the reins for a Boxing Day draw versus Bournemouth.

The match gives both sides three matches in a short period, with Arsenal hosting West Ham on Saturday and visiting Brighton on March 14.

City will have one less day’s rest after Sunday’s Manchester Derby at Old Trafford, and hosts Burnley on March 14.