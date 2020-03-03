More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Man City Arsenal rescheduled
Photo by Victoria Haydn/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Postponed Man City-Arsenal rescheduled for March 11

By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2020, 7:31 PM EST
Mikel Arteta‘s delayed return to the Etihad Stadium is coming up soon.

Man City and Arsenal’s fixture has been rescheduled for a week from Wednesday, the assistant set to match wits with old boss Pep Guardiola.

The match will also be Pablo Mari’s first chance to match-up with his old club.

Arsenal’s advancement in the FA Cup allowed few guaranteed openings in the schedule, though Man City is also favored to advance with a Wednesday trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Gunners are 7W-5D-2L since Arteta took the reins for a Boxing Day draw versus Bournemouth.

The match gives both sides three matches in a short period, with Arsenal hosting West Ham on Saturday and visiting Brighton on March 14.

City will have one less day’s rest after Sunday’s Manchester Derby at Old Trafford, and hosts Burnley on March 14.

Lampard ‘really proud’ of Chelsea win; Praises returning Kepa (video)

Frank Lampard
Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2020, 6:52 PM EST
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was buzzing after his men knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup.

Willian and Ross Barkley scored and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga had a stunning three-save sequence in the win.

“I’m really proud,” Lampard said, via the BBC. “Liverpool are the best team in the league and what they are doing is incredible. So for us to put in a performance like that, the effort, the quality was something special. We know we’ve got a long way to go but you have to celebrate those moments.”

The win was especially fun for Arrizabalaga, who had dropped behind Willy Caballero in the pecking order.

Lampard wouldn’t deny that Arrizabalaga stood out from his place between the sticks.

“I was really pleased for Kepa,” Lampard said. “It’s not easy because all players want to play and a goalkeeper gets scrutinized more than any other position and he made some good saves. He’s shown good character and he played well.”

Willian’s goal was the result of a big mistake from Adrian, but Barkley’s was a rocket.

The mercurial England attacker dribbled more than 50 yards before smashing the camera with a shot from the top of the box.

“Scoring against Liverpool is massive for me,” Barkley said. “As an Everton fan, it’s always a dream to score against them.”

Chelsea plays Everton this weekend.

Spurs sell Victor Wanyama to Henry’s Montreal Impact

Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2020, 6:01 PM EST
How many of you saw this one coming?

Longtime Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama is headed to Major League Soccer, where he’ll play for Arsenal hero Thierry Henry.

Spurs announced the move Tuesday evening via their official web site.

The midfielder made 97 appearances for us in all competitions following his move from Southampton in June, 2016, and scored seven times, including the opening goal in our final game at White Hart Lane.

We wish Victor well for the future.

The 28-year-old midfielder has made just four appearances for Tottenham across three competitions this season, and will be the club’s second Designated Player.

In some ways it’s difficult to conceive that Wanyama won’t turn 29 until June. He appeared 97 times for Spurs after making the same number of appearances for Southampton.

He starred with 91 appearances for Celtic before that, and has 52 caps for Kenya with seven goals. It’s an immense signing for Montreal as he’ll help Saphir Taidir and Bojan Krkic bring more impact, pun intended, to Quebec.

 

Klopp reacts to Liverpool exiting FA Cup at Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp
Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2020, 5:24 PM EST
Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool couldn’t solve a packed-in Chelsea defense and couldn’t overcome two big mistakes on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool is out of the FA Cup following a 2-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, its third loss in four matches.

“Losing 2-0 is not good,” Klopp said, via Football.London. “But it is relatively easy to explain, two massive mistakes. Adrian made a superb save a few seconds before, but we lost the ball. It’s not the biggest shock. Both teams were running like made. We had some good chances.

“Away at Chelsea is always tight. It was more difficult, Chelsea threw the bodies in. We couldn’t score.”

Klopp struck an exasperated tone when trying to describe why Liverpool has been shutout thrice in four matches.

The Reds are probably simply the victims of inevitable bad goal luck, but it just doesn’t feel good when the losses are the first leg of a UCL match, the end of an unbeaten league season, and an exit from the FA Cup.

“The numbers are there, the facts are there. I don’t have a lot of arguments. It’s a free world. I can only speak about the numbers. It’s not like the chances are 100 miles away, it’s little things.”

Liverpool hosts Bournemouth on Saturday. You wouldn’t want to be Bournemouth right now, even if the Cherries just drew Chelsea, would you?

FA Cup wrap: Liverpool loses again; Almiron drives Newcastle win

Liverpool
AP Photo/Ian Walton
By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2020, 5:06 PM EST
Previously impermeable Liverpool allowed three goals for the second-straight match in bowing out of the FA Cup in the fifth round.

Chelsea beat the Premier League leaders 2-0 at Stamford Bridge as one of two FA Cup matches on Tuesday.

Joining the Blues and Arsenal in the hat for the quarterfinal draw is Newcastle United. Sheffield United and Reading are in extra time at the Madejski Stadium, so check back for updates.

They don’t use a hat. They used to. Those were the days to be a haberdasher.

Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool

Liverpool has lost three in four in all competitions after an even match at Stamford Bridge.

Both sides turned to their depth after weekend disappointments, and Chelsea’s responded with a fine showing.

The opener came thanks to a series of Liverpool errors, Willian‘s hammered shot hitting Adrian square in the hands and finding its way over the line.

Kepa Arrizabalaga had a three-save sequence to keep it 1-0 at the break.

Barkley then seized on an unlucky Van Dijk flick and raced sixty yards past a sleepy Fabinho and cautious Joe Gomez to smash a rocket off the in-goal camera.

Pedro was denied 1v1 by Adrian before Olivier Giroud smashed off the bottom of the bar.

Liverpool brought on Roberto Firmino and James Milner in the 70th minute in a late bid to reverse the Reds’ fortunes. Mohamed Salah entered 10 minutes later, all to no avail.

Reading 1-1 Sheffield United (currently in extra time)

Hard-luck Blades striker David McGoldrick finally got his goal, the 32-year-old taking a Ben Osborn feed to make it 1-0. McGoldrick has an expected goal mark of more than seven in Premier League play, but had not found the net.

Reading leveled the score just before halftime through a George Puscas penalty. That was it for the goals in regulation.

West Brom 2-3 Newcastle United

Newcastle had several big chances early and were justly rewarded when Allan Saint-Maximin slipped Miguel Almiron into the box for a clinical finish past Baggies keeper Jonathan Bond.

Almiron made it a brace when Joelinton backheeled a pass toward the penalty spot for the Paraguayan’s sliding finish.

Valentino Lazaro got his first Newcastle goal within two minutes of restart thanks to a Bond error.

Longtime West Brom servant Matty Phillips pulled one back in the 74th minute off a Kenneth Zohore assist.

The Baggies took the slimmest of hopes from a pretty stoppage time connection from Kyle Edwards to Zohore, but a late penalty shout went unheard and the Championship-leading Baggies left the tournament.

 