Spurs sell Victor Wanyama to Henry’s Montreal Impact

Longtime Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama is headed to Major League Soccer, where he’ll play for Arsenal hero Thierry Henry.
Spurs announced the move Tuesday evening via their official web site.
The 28-year-old midfielder has made just four appearances for Tottenham across three competitions this season, and will be the club’s second Designated Player.
In some ways it’s difficult to conceive that Wanyama won’t turn 29 until June. He appeared 97 times for Spurs after making the same number of appearances for Southampton.
He starred with 91 appearances for Celtic before that, and has 52 caps for Kenya with seven goals. It’s an immense signing for Montreal as he’ll help Saphir Taidir and Bojan Krkic bring more impact, pun intended, to Quebec.
