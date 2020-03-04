Aston Villa announced this week a loss of $89 million while en route to winning Premier League promotion last season, despite raking in $73 million ($46 million profit) for the sale of Villa Park.
While Villa Park is no longer property of the club, it is owned by NSWE Stadium Limited, which is a company owned by Villa co-owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens. Upon purchasing Villa Park via their company, Sawiris and Edens immediately leased the stadium back to the club. The deal was completed just 10 days before the end of the financial year.
Without that (one-time) source of income, Villa’s losses would have topped $130 million for last season. In that even, Villa would have almost certainly failed the English Football League’s financial profit and sustainability regulations.
Villa said in a club statement that from 2016 to 2019, “the club complied with the EFL’s Profitability & Sustainability Rules. After promotion, the Premier League reviewed and confirmed compliance in accordance with their own policies and procedures.”
The fifth round of the FA Cup continues with three more ties featuring four Premier League sides on Wednesday.
Manchester City, the defending holders, are set to visit EFL Championship side Sheffield Wednesday; Leicester City will host Championship side Birmingham City; and Tottenham Hotspur will host Norwich City in the only all-PL clash of the day.
Four PL sides — Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Sheffield United — reach the quarterfinals of the FA Cup with victories on Tuesday.
Wednesday’s FA Cup schedule — all games at 2:45 p.m. ET
Sheffield Wednesday v. Manchester City
Leicester City v. Birmingham City
Tottenham Hotspur v. Norwich City
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped unending praise upon Wayne Rooney ahead of Manchester United’s FA Cup fifth-round clash with Derby County — Rooney’s current club — at Pride Park on Thursday.
Solskjaer believes without a shadow of a doubt that Rooney a top-class player and one the Red Devils must contain in order to reach the quarterfinals. Given everything that Rooney has meant to Man United since making his debut back in 2004, Solskjaer is certainly relishing the opportunity to face one of his former teammates and a club icon — quotes from Goal.com:
“He gave absolutely everything for this club and we all appreciate what he’s done, but any goal he scores against us will be chalked off his goal tally, so he doesn’t want to score too many.
“Wayne will show what he can do, he wants to prove there is still fight in an old dog. We’ve got to be on our toes, don’t give him any space in and around the box, or in midfield, because you can see his [Paul] Scholes-like passing range.”
“He’s been a fantastic player for Man United. And he played here for so long. He’s the club’s top scorer, he won so many trophies.
“For me, I don’t think the fans underrate him, I think everyone really, really appreciates what he did for us, he’s still very welcome, he’s still around the place, he still comes to Old Trafford, so he will get a good reception from our away fans in that game.”
“I think he just wants to stay in the game, as many of us do, and he’s a great person, he makes everyone feel good – whether you are 80 or 10.
“He’s even my [son] Noah’s favorite player, not just because what he did as a player, but the kind of human being he was in and around the place.
“I’m sure when he becomes a manager he’ll affect his players. When he’s coaching, he’s so enthusiastic about the game and he knows the game.”
Harry Kane is eyeing a return from a torn hamstring at the tail end of the Premier League season to prove his fitness and claim his place in the England team for this summer’s 2020 European Championship.
Kane spoke on Tuesday for the first time in weeks and provided a first-person update on his road to recovery after suffering the injury on New Year’s Day. He is eager to get back and help his striker-less club side, with the added benefit of also proving to England manager Gareth Southgate that he can be an asset this summer — quotes from Sky Sports:
“In my head, I am definitely at the Euros. Unless something pretty drastic happens between now and then, I’ll be there.
“I’m still not back training with the first team, but I’m working hard in the gym, I’m getting stronger all the time.
“We’re talking a few more weeks, and I’ll be playing again. I don’t want to make a prediction for which game I might be back, but I am hoping somewhere between the start and the middle of April.”
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho revealed last week that Kane could return to first-team action for the final “three, four or five” weeks of the season. Kane has been out for more than two months now, and Spurs are also without Son Heung-min for the foreseeable future due to a broken arm. Mourinho hinted the South Korean could also return before the end of the season, but he was far less committal on that matter.
MADRID (AP) Spanish authorities said Tuesday that major soccer games involving Italian teams will be played in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus outbreak, including the second leg between Valencia and Atalanta in the round of 16 of the Champions League.
Spain’s Health Ministry said the Europa League game between Getafe and Inter Milan in southern Madrid on March 19 will also be played without fans. The first leg will be on March 12 in Italy.
The Valencia match against Atalanta will be played at Mestalla Stadium on March 10. Atalanta won the first leg 4-1 in Italy.
A Spanish journalist who regularly covers Valencia was believed to have been infected with the virus during the trip to Italy for the first leg.
The club eventually suspended all media access to its coaches and players, keeping them from speaking to journalists in news conferences and mixed zones before and after matches.
A couple of basketball games between Spanish and Italian clubs this month also will be played in empty venues.