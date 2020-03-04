FA Cup Wrap: Norwich stun Spurs

For the first time in almost three decades, Norwich City is in the FA Cup quarterfinals.
Todd Cantwell converted his penalty kick while Tim Krul saved Gedson Fernandez’ attempt to give Norwich City a 3-2 win on penalty kicks over Tottenham on Wednesday at the remodeled White Hart Lane.
With the defeat, Spurs hope for a trophy this season dwindles, as the Premier League is surely out of reach at this point. Norwich meanwhile has even more to play for now with their Premier League struggles gobbling up most of their mental energy.
Elsewhere, holders Manchester City came through a tough road tie at Sheffield Wednesday to win, 1-0, while Leicester City scored late to beat Birmingham.
Manchester City 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday
Time and time again, Sergio Aguero comes up with timely goals in important moments for Manchester City.
On a night when Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Wildsmith kept almost everything out of the net, the ageless Aguero snuck a shot past Joseph Wildsmith to help lead Manchester City to the FA Cup quarterfinals.
The Italian government’s latest decision to combat the spread of COVID-19 will have a massive affect on Serie A and UEFA for the next month.
In a decree issued on Wednesday, the Italian government ruled that all sporting events in Italy would be played behind closed doors until April 3, and all managers, players, and staff involved in matches would need to be tested repeatedly for the virus. This ruling means that Serie A, UEFA Champions League and Europa League, and Coppa Italia matches will all take place without fans for the next month.
That includes previously postponed matches, such as Juventus v. Inter Milan and AC Milan v. Genoa, as well as upcoming European home games for Juventus, Inter Milan, and Roma.
Wednesday’s decision follows a national ruling to close schools and universities until March 15. More than 3,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Italy, with more than 100 deaths related to the virus.
LISBON, Portugal — Portuguese authorities conducted extensive raids Wednesday as part of an investigation into suspected tax evasion in soccer transfers.
The attorney general’s office said in a statement that 76 searches were being carried out. According to public statements, some of those searches included soccer agent Jorge Mendes’s home, the offices of Benfica, Porto, and Sporting Lisbon, as well as the office of Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyer, Carlos Osorio de Castro.
The targets were the premises of soccer clubs, agents and lawyers. More than 180 police officers, 101 tax inspectors and 16 magistrates took part in the operation.
The investigation covers transfers and other deals since 2015, the statement said. Authorities are looking into whether tax evasion and money laundering occurred.
The statement provided no further details, citing Portugal’s judicial secrecy law which prohibits the publication of information about ongoing investigations.
The fifth round of the FA Cup continues with three more ties featuring four Premier League sides on Wednesday.
Manchester City, the defending holders, are set to visit EFL Championship side Sheffield Wednesday; Leicester City will host Championship side Birmingham City; and Tottenham Hotspur will host Norwich City in the only all-PL clash of the day.
Four PL sides — Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Sheffield United — reach the quarterfinals of the FA Cup with victories on Tuesday.
Wednesday’s FA Cup schedule — all games at 2:45 p.m. ET
Sheffield Wednesday v. Manchester City
Leicester City v. Birmingham City
Tottenham Hotspur v. Norwich City
Aston Villa announced this week a loss of $89 million while en route to winning Premier League promotion last season, despite raking in $73 million ($46 million profit) for the sale of Villa Park.
While Villa Park is no longer property of the club, it is owned by NSWE Stadium Limited, which is a company owned by Villa co-owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens. Upon purchasing Villa Park via their company, Sawiris and Edens immediately leased the stadium back to the club. The deal was completed just 10 days before the end of the financial year.
Without that (one-time) source of income, Villa’s losses would have topped $130 million for last season. In that even, Villa would have almost certainly failed the English Football League’s financial profit and sustainability regulations.
Villa said in a club statement that from 2016 to 2019, “the club complied with the EFL’s Profitability & Sustainability Rules. After promotion, the Premier League reviewed and confirmed compliance in accordance with their own policies and procedures.”