FA Cup Wrap: Norwich stun Spurs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For the first time in almost three decades, Norwich City is in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Todd Cantwell converted his penalty kick while Tim Krul saved Gedson Fernandez’ attempt to give Norwich City a 3-2 win on penalty kicks over Tottenham on Wednesday at the remodeled White Hart Lane.

With the defeat, Spurs hope for a trophy this season dwindles, as the Premier League is surely out of reach at this point. Norwich meanwhile has even more to play for now with their Premier League struggles gobbling up most of their mental energy.

Elsewhere, holders Manchester City came through a tough road tie at Sheffield Wednesday to win, 1-0, while Leicester City scored late to beat Birmingham.

Manchester City 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Time and time again, Sergio Aguero comes up with timely goals in important moments for Manchester City.

On a night when Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Wildsmith kept almost everything out of the net, the ageless Aguero snuck a shot past Joseph Wildsmith to help lead Manchester City to the FA Cup quarterfinals.

This story will be updated.