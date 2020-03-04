Italy bans fans from all matches until April 3

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Italian government’s latest decision to combat the spread of COVID-19 will have a massive affect on Serie A and UEFA for the next month.

In a decree issued on Wednesday, the Italian government ruled that all sporting events in Italy would be played behind closed doors until April 3, and all managers, players, and staff involved in matches would need to be tested repeatedly for the virus. This ruling means that Serie A, UEFA Champions League and Europa League, and Coppa Italia matches will all take place without fans for the next month.

That includes previously postponed matches, such as Juventus v. Inter Milan and AC Milan v. Genoa, as well as upcoming European home games for Juventus, Inter Milan, and Roma.

Wednesday’s decision follows a national ruling to close schools and universities until March 15. More than 3,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Italy, with more than 100 deaths related to the virus.