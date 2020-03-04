Harry Kane is eyeing a return from a torn hamstring at the tail end of the Premier League season to prove his fitness and claim his place in the England team for this summer’s 2020 European Championship.

[ MORE: Coronavirus concerns postpone Juventus-Milan cup semifinal ]

Kane spoke on Tuesday for the first time in weeks and provided a first-person update on his road to recovery after suffering the injury on New Year’s Day. He is eager to get back and help his striker-less club side, with the added benefit of also proving to England manager Gareth Southgate that he can be an asset this summer — quotes from Sky Sports:

“In my head, I am definitely at the Euros. Unless something pretty drastic happens between now and then, I’ll be there. “I’m still not back training with the first team, but I’m working hard in the gym, I’m getting stronger all the time. “We’re talking a few more weeks, and I’ll be playing again. I don’t want to make a prediction for which game I might be back, but I am hoping somewhere between the start and the middle of April.”

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho revealed last week that Kane could return to first-team action for the final “three, four or five” weeks of the season. Kane has been out for more than two months now, and Spurs are also without Son Heung-min for the foreseeable future due to a broken arm. Mourinho hinted the South Korean could also return before the end of the season, but he was far less committal on that matter.

Follow @AndyEdMLS