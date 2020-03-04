Mourinho reacts to Dier’s confrontation with fan

Tottenham’s night went from bad to worse on Wednesday, as defender Eric Dier was pictured running into the stands at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to confront a fan.

Following Tottenham’s FA Cup fourth round defeat to Norwich City on penalty kicks, Dier reportedly jumped over the advertising hoardings and climbed into the stands, away from where his teammates were heading back into the tunnel. Multiple supporters in the stands posted videos of stewards holding Dier back, as he reportedly shouted at a fan who may have been verbally abusing members of his family.

After the match, Jose Mourinho said he felt going into the stands was the wrong action to take, but also backed Dier for what he and his family may have experienced.

“I cannot run away from the question and I think Eric Dier did something that we professionals cannot but, in these circumstances, something that every one of us would do,” Mourinho told our partners Sky Sports after the match. “When someone insults you and your family is there, and your family gets involved with the person that is insulting you, in this case your younger brother, I think Eric did what we professionals cannot but, I repeat, probably every one of us would do. I am with the player and understand the player.”

"I cannot run away from the question and I think Eric Dier did something that we professionals cannot but, in these circumstances, something that every one of us would do." Eric Dier climbs into #THFC stand for confrontation with supporters:

In the video below, posted by a Tottenham supporter, Dier can be heard shouting “That’s my brother.” Whatever the abuse was, whether to his actual brother or to one of his teammates, Dier could clearly hear it from the field and had had enough.

Eric Dier just came into the stand and had a fight with fan next to me 😱 pic.twitter.com/nMGVcDWegX — Jascha Selby (@jselby123) March 4, 2020

In the video below, we see how Dier entered the stands after the match. It remains to be seen what Dier’s punishment will be, but there will no doubt be a fine and suspension coming his way from the FA. This could have a potential big impact on Tottenham for the rest of the season, if a suspension overlaps with the Premier League.